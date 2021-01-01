« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:11:40 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
Who were they talking about when he'd finished the old laps? Poulsen, presumably?
Ben Davies, I think.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm
Genuinely, after watching all of those videos, I'm not sure I've wanted a new signing to succeed to more than Chiesa!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:14:38 pm
Seems to have a very happy disposition, very infectious.

Really hope he is a success here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
Who were they talking about when he'd finished the old laps? Poulsen, presumably?

Arthur? Struggling to think of anyone else weve had who would have played with him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:17:15 pm
This is it, he was nearly in tears when he got his shirt. So much passion, he's going to be a lift for the club.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:21:49 pm
After watching that I'm so glad he passed his medical, would've been devastated had this not gone through.

Also very appreciative of his sensible haircut.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:27:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:14 pm
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1829585564590653847

Chiesa signing day vlog. Click and watch.  :wave

Thanks for that. Lad looks well happy. But the amount of photos/posing stuff they have to do though, bloody hell. His missus is a bonny girl too isn't she.

Cheers.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:32:02 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm
Genuinely, after watching all of those videos, I'm not sure I've wanted a new signing to succeed to more than Chiesa!

Yeah he's gotta be the happiest signing I've ever seen, what a guy! His wife looks delighted and proud too. Can't wait to see him now, hopefully we get him up to speed quick.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 pm
Really love how happy he seems!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm
Just watched his signing day vlog. Fuckinghell, dont think Ive ever seen a player as happy as him to play for this club. I love the fucking bones of him already. Ive only ever seen snippets of him actually playing football but what I got from that was his infectiousness. It would seem he plays football in the style of his personality.

Hes going to run through brick walls for this football club. Everybody on these boards, some more than others, could do with one per cent of Chiesas positivity.

Up the infectious smiling Reds.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:08:44 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm
Arthur? Struggling to think of anyone else weve had who would have played with him.

That was my guess too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:10:59 pm
Feel he's a little bit of a shy lad off the pitch. On the pitch though- he is a monster when he's in gear!
This is such a steal for such a no-brainer of a signing. Hope he's the new Salah, but even if he's not, if he can be half as effective, he will be a great signing.

I remember when we signed Salah... although he was doing it(like this lad did last season), there were still questions about his first stint and if he would settle in the prem again....
Signed him for a decent fee... and he hit the ground running.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:31:33 pm
The lad's enthusiasm is intoxicating. It's boyish, which is the highest compliment I can pay. Can't wait to see him in the shirt attacking the Kop goal.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm
Seriously that was about the best first vid ive ever seen. I couldn't stop smiling at how happy he was, seems a very good lad as well. Great stuff.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #254 on: Today at 12:05:36 am
Good luck to him great to see him so happy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #255 on: Today at 12:23:53 am
From his interview to his other clips.. probably the best we've seen from a new signing, bit like if they signed me although my tears would have everyone on here calling my a c*nt. Will count for nothing if he's shite but if he isn't will be the gold standard from here on out.

I don't think he will be shite before someone hops on that. Has shown he has real speed last season and our system should suit him better so I'm very confident he can contribute.
