Wihout wanting to jinx him I wouldn't worry too much about his injury. He's had one bad injury - albeit it was very bad and kept him out for over 20 months - but he's been back from that for coming on two years. He's had niggles since but nothing lasting more than a couple of weeks and he appeared in 36 games for Juve last season. I expect our medical was comprehensive and didn't show anything sufficient for the club to be scared off.



Last season was arguably Chiesa's best season. Only Vlahovic out-scored him and he's an out-and-out centre forward. He also looked lively in a turgid Italy side at Euro 2024.



