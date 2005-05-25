« previous next »
Welcome to the best club in the world Federico.
Welcome Chiesa.

Interesting gamble from the club, though truth be told we haven't really had good luck so far with gambling on injury riddled players. I sure hope this one is different. Good thing is we don't desperately need him to fill a spot and contribute massively, we can afford to ease him in and work him up. He seems very eager and happy to be in Liverpool, always nice to see. But most of all, it's pretty cool to have a dribbly, two footed player that combines flair with inevitable Italian shithousery - I'm all for that.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Man is doing late night training...


Mans axa rig goes boom boom, mans axa rig goes boom
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:56:38 pm
I can't think of many Italian players who've done well in England. Zola was the best but that was long ago. The Premier League is clearly more intense, more physical, more chaotic than anything served up in Serie-A. But Chiesa has always impressed me as someone who might be equipped to do well in England. He's strong and quick as well as technical. He's a fighter too. I wouldn't expect to see him rolling on the floor at the first collision like many of his compatriots doing in international football. The fee is absurdly small, and that's gratifying. His desire to be here is palpable. I think Juventus will end up looking stupid.
Agree, hes not physically dominant but hes tenacious and tough and tries to stay on his feet. Jota is a bit like that, and hes doing just fine in PL. Hes a winger after all, not a CB
I like the cut of his jib. Seems destined to be a fan favourite here.
Very two-footed, tenacious, with a bit of snide.

Him and Jota should get on very well. Wouldn't like to be a defender facing them though...
Not in the international squad for Italy. Good chance for him to get moved to England properly
Maybe it was acting but it did not seem like it, he legit looked super happy and excited to be joining us and the little story about playing YNWA as he saw Anfield from the air was endearing... let's fucking go Fed la!
In English his name is Fred Church

Great signing, seems like a nice lad who can provide even more strength in depth, and on his day a true world class player. Getting him for 12 mil is potential the best signing in transfer window. Did we win the window then? ;D

Weird from the BBC that this should be a "dangerous" move, unless he is toxic in the dressing room, this is a bargain.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cwy5wk3lg48o
His song should be easy enough.

Just sing his name to Santa Lucia.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:10:05 pm
In English his name is Fred Church
This revelation doesn't altar my feelings for him.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:10:05 pm
In English his name is Fred Church



Is your English name Luke Warm? 🤔
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:50 pm
Not in the international squad for Italy. Good chance for him to get moved to England properly

Well thats good news.

What with Nunez ban we should have at least two forwards available after the holding your breath to avoid any injury news international break. :D
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 12:09:57 pm
Maybe it was acting but it did not seem like it, he legit looked super happy and excited to be joining us and the little story about playing YNWA as he saw Anfield from the air was endearing... let's fucking go Fed la!

I guess he just is happy! A couple of days ago he spent his time out of his team, not getting even on the bench, maybe not even training with them. Then one of the biggest clubs in football, asks to come and join them!

He looks a great player, and fantastic that he can play on the right! Just hope he's over his injury - we didn't have the best of luck signing injured players in the past, but then we also have some of our existing players who came back strong.
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:00:43 pm
Is your English name Luke Warm? 🤔

Luke Warmwater?
Wihout wanting to jinx him I wouldn't worry too much about his injury.  He's had one bad injury - albeit it was very bad and kept him out for over 20 months - but he's been back from that for coming on two years.  He's had niggles since but nothing lasting more than a couple of weeks and he appeared in 36 games for Juve last season.  I expect our medical was comprehensive and didn't show anything sufficient for the club to be scared off.

Last season was arguably Chiesa's best season.  Only Vlahovic out-scored him and he's an out-and-out centre forward.  He also looked lively in a turgid Italy side at Euro 2024.

Welcome! Loved video & his genuine happiness when presented with our home kit.
I just realised we replace Carvalho 27m with Chiesa 16m.  If Kelleher leaves for 25m we have replaced him with Big Mama.

We have spent nothing this summer, plus 25m for Van der Berg im guessing Nallo replaces him.  Clark 12m Nyoni replaces him
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:10:53 pm
I just realised we replace Carvalho 27m with Chiesa 16m.  If Kelleher leaves for 25m we have replaced him with Big Mama.

We have spent nothing this summer, plus 25m for Van der Berg im guessing Nallo replaces him.  Clark 12m Nyoni replaces him

We spent the same on Chiesa that we got for Clark
My italians not what it used to be but in english his name is Fed Rice and Cheese
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:35:23 pm
My italians not what it used to be but in english his name is Fed Rice and Cheese
At last. A scholar is amongst us.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:39:31 pm
At last. A scholar is amongst us.
:)
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:14:52 pm
I guess he just is happy! A couple of days ago he spent his time out of his team, not getting even on the bench, maybe not even training with them. Then one of the biggest clubs in football, asks to come and join them!

He looks a great player, and fantastic that he can play on the right! Just hope he's over his injury - we didn't have the best of luck signing injured players in the past, but then we also have some of our existing players who came back strong.

I've not seen a player in red this happy since Emlyn Hughes
Unlikely to be invovled against the mancs as Slot says he's had no pre season training and only 1 with us today.

Quote
Federico Chiesa is unlikely to make his Liverpool debut against Manchester United.

Quote
Chiesa will train with his new team-mates for the first time today.
Slot: "There is a bigger chance he won't be in the squad for Sunday."
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:53:37 pm
Unlikely to be invovled against the mancs as Slot says he's had no pre season training and only 1 with us today.


So, your saying his coming on for the last 5 minutes to score our 4th.  Nice. :D
Shame he's not in the Italy squad, international football would have been a benefit for once but hopefully we can do something behind closed doors here for him, Darwin and whoever else is staying
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:54:29 pm
So, your saying his coming on for the last 5 minutes to score our 4th.  Nice. :D

 :D

Does Slot do mind games?
Hasn't played since the Euros so it makes sense
After the manc game we don't play for another 2 weeks. Gives Fred time to build up his fitness and make a smooth transition from a personal point of view from Turin to Liverpool.
I'm assuming he's away on international duty soon? It'd be nice if he could skip it and get some time with the coaches, though I guess shaking off the rust with Italy is good too.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:33:01 pm
I'm assuming he's away on international duty soon? It'd be nice if he could skip it and get some time with the coaches, though I guess shaking off the rust with Italy is good too.

Spaletti hasn't picked him.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:22:08 pm


"Ooo my knee is hurting a bit..."
Any videos of when he met his teammates for the first time? Wondering if it's one kiss on the cheek or the customary three.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:38:28 pm
Any videos of when he met his teammates for the first time? Wondering if it's one kiss on the cheek or the customary three.

Full on sloppy wet kisses on the lips. Used his tongue on Van Dijk.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:38:28 pm
Any videos of when he met his teammates for the first time? Wondering if it's one kiss on the cheek or the customary three.

All cut price signings should be made to recreate this on their first day.

