Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa

smurfinaus

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #160 on: Today at 06:27:54 am
Welcome to the best club in the world Federico.
Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #161 on: Today at 07:09:13 am
Welcome Chiesa.

Interesting gamble from the club, though truth be told we haven't really had good luck so far with gambling on injury riddled players. I sure hope this one is different. Good thing is we don't desperately need him to fill a spot and contribute massively, we can afford to ease him in and work him up. He seems very eager and happy to be in Liverpool, always nice to see. But most of all, it's pretty cool to have a dribbly, two footed player that combines flair with inevitable Italian shithousery - I'm all for that.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #162 on: Today at 08:17:26 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Man is doing late night training...


Mans axa rig goes boom boom, mans axa rig goes boom
jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #163 on: Today at 10:45:24 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:56:38 pm
I can't think of many Italian players who've done well in England. Zola was the best but that was long ago. The Premier League is clearly more intense, more physical, more chaotic than anything served up in Serie-A. But Chiesa has always impressed me as someone who might be equipped to do well in England. He's strong and quick as well as technical. He's a fighter too. I wouldn't expect to see him rolling on the floor at the first collision like many of his compatriots doing in international football. The fee is absurdly small, and that's gratifying. His desire to be here is palpable. I think Juventus will end up looking stupid.
Agree, hes not physically dominant but hes tenacious and tough and tries to stay on his feet. Jota is a bit like that, and hes doing just fine in PL. Hes a winger after all, not a CB
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #164 on: Today at 11:31:35 am
I like the cut of his jib. Seems destined to be a fan favourite here.
JC the Messiah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #165 on: Today at 11:59:34 am
Very two-footed, tenacious, with a bit of snide.

Him and Jota should get on very well. Wouldn't like to be a defender facing them though...
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #166 on: Today at 12:08:50 pm
Not in the international squad for Italy. Good chance for him to get moved to England properly
PhilV

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #167 on: Today at 12:09:57 pm
Maybe it was acting but it did not seem like it, he legit looked super happy and excited to be joining us and the little story about playing YNWA as he saw Anfield from the air was endearing... let's fucking go Fed la!
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #168 on: Today at 12:10:05 pm
In English his name is Fred Church

