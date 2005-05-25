Welcome Chiesa.



Interesting gamble from the club, though truth be told we haven't really had good luck so far with gambling on injury riddled players. I sure hope this one is different. Good thing is we don't desperately need him to fill a spot and contribute massively, we can afford to ease him in and work him up. He seems very eager and happy to be in Liverpool, always nice to see. But most of all, it's pretty cool to have a dribbly, two footed player that combines flair with inevitable Italian shithousery - I'm all for that.