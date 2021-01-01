Italian football is very, perhaps extremely, tactical, too...



Would imagine Arne has some ideas for Chiesa in that regard...



Chelsea had a good run of Italians with Zola, Vialli and Di Matteo but that was a generation ago. Di Canio and Ravanelli were a similar era.Jorginho is the best of the recent Italians and I guess, after him, it's probably Balotelli in his first few seasons at Man City. I think Tonali will do well at Newcastle this season.That Italian team at Euro 2024 was horrible and really one paced. Maybe they were all over-thinking their deep tactics but most of the time it seemed like they were just bunting the ball up to that Atalanta lad and failing to get onto the second balls.Still, £10-12m for a one in four wide forward is very good business. I think Chiesa suits us better than Juve (and certainly better than he suited that Italy team).