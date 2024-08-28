« previous next »
League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024

Brain Potter

  
  
  
  
  
League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« on: Today at 05:55:05 pm »
We enter the League Cup at the 3rd Round stage and the draw is tonight around 10.15pm.

We can't draw any team that's in European Competition in this round (City, Arsenal etc).

Third-round ball numbers
1. Arsenal
2. Aston Villa
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Brighton
8. Chelsea
9. Coventry City
10. Crystal Palace
11. Everton
12. Fleetwood Town
13. Fulham
14. Leicester City
15. Leyton Orient
16. Liverpool
17. Manchester City
18. Manchester United
19. Preston North End
20. Queens Park Rangers
21. Sheffield Wednesday
22. Stoke City
23. Tottenham Hotspur
24. Walsall
25. Watford
26. AFC Wimbledon or Ipswich Town
27. Cardiff City or Southampton
28. Colchester United or Brentford
29. Nottingham Forest or Newcastle United
30. Swansea City or Wycombe Wanderers
31. West Ham or Bournemouth
32. Wolves or Burnley

Would rather we play against low tier opposition...Barrow, Walsall or Fleetwood given the congested calendar.
anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:34:07 pm »
Looks like the draw for Home/Away allocation is before the actual match and then we find out the opponent after


KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:42:54 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 06:34:07 pm
Looks like the draw for Home/Away allocation is before the actual match and then we find out the opponent after

What is the point in that?
Barrow Shaun

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:50:23 pm »
Barrow at Anfield please ;)
BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:55:05 pm
We enter the League Cup at the 3rd Round stage and the draw is tonight around 10.15pm.

We can't draw any team that's in European Competition in this round (City, Arsenal etc).

We can draw Chelsea, who are in the Europa Conference League.

Bit of a stupid format, I understand why CL teams can't play EL teams, but this way they can't play each other either. Works in our favour, but ultimately seems unfair.
anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:06:53 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 06:42:54 pm
What is the point in that?
It's bizarre.. I don't understand why considering there is only 2 Europa teams, they can't just go if a Europa draws a Champions League team, the side drawn away becomes the away team for the next tie and re-draw it.
anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:40:04 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 06:42:54 pm
What is the point in that?
Having just seen it, it's even worse than I thought.. they literally just decided of the first 6 balls drawn if the European team was home or away so basically if we are drawn out 1st,2nd,3rd or 4th we are at home... 5th or 6th we are away
Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:42:02 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 07:40:04 pm
Having just seen it, it's even worse than I thought.. they literally just decided of the first 6 balls drawn if the European team was home or away so basically if we are drawn out 1st,2nd,3rd or 4th we are at home... 5th or 6th we are away

Why not first 3 home and second 3 away?
Why is it 4 home and 2 away?
swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:44:09 pm »
So we're we home or away ?
Barrow Shaun

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:48:53 pm »
Maybe it's just me but who cares how they fanny about with the draw - they've been fannying about with draws for years - no more all teams in a hat and random is it.

Bring it on - Barrow at Anfield.
anitrella

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:52:45 pm »
Whats the dates for Round 3 fixtures, w/c 23rd Sept? As we play in CL week before
BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:58:06 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 09:52:45 pm
Whats the dates for Round 3 fixtures, w/c 23rd Sept? As we play in CL week before

Yes, for us. The Europa League teams will play a week later, I think.
Ratboy3G

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup 3rd Round Draw 28/08/2024
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 06:50:23 pm
Barrow at Anfield please ;)

City nailed on for Barrow at home
