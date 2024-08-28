We enter the League Cup at the 3rd Round stage and the draw is tonight around 10.15pm.
We can't draw any team that's in European Competition in this round (City, Arsenal etc).
Third-round ball numbers
1. Arsenal
2. Aston Villa
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Brighton
8. Chelsea
9. Coventry City
10. Crystal Palace
11. Everton
12. Fleetwood Town
13. Fulham
14. Leicester City
15. Leyton Orient
16. Liverpool
17. Manchester City
18. Manchester United
19. Preston North End
20. Queens Park Rangers
21. Sheffield Wednesday
22. Stoke City
23. Tottenham Hotspur
24. Walsall
25. Watford
26. AFC Wimbledon or Ipswich Town
27. Cardiff City or Southampton
28. Colchester United or Brentford
29. Nottingham Forest or Newcastle United
30. Swansea City or Wycombe Wanderers
31. West Ham or Bournemouth
32. Wolves or Burnley
Would rather we play against low tier opposition...Barrow, Walsall or Fleetwood given the congested calendar.