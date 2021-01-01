« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h

lfc_col

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #200 on: Today at 01:50:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:58:14 pm
Pray for Liverpool is trending on Twitter. Ridiculous levels of giddiness from them based on a couple of shiny new toys I presume. And then thinking a cup match where they didnt offer a lot until extra time, which they wont get today, counts for a lot.

whats all that about sounds like something a kid would come up with  ::) don't they realise the match hasn't kicked off yet
rocco

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #201 on: Today at 01:53:04 pm
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:07:02 pm
Put Chiesa on the bench so I can see him smiling some more.

Hes played no games or  pre season even with juve
lfc_col

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #202 on: Today at 01:56:20 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:53:04 pm
Hes played no games or  pre season even with juve

Yeah cant see him being involved Slot said as much the other day
kesey

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #203 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm
Me stomachs churning already.
Believe

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #204 on: Today at 02:07:58 pm
Unusually relaxed about this - we're better than them in every position and I think Slot's confidence will transmit to the players.

We pumped them in pre-season and we'll pump them today.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #205 on: Today at 02:33:19 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 09:30:46 am
Maybe wrong but I think Slots more cerebral approach, tightened defensive setup and our new found patience may serve us well at OT, instead of going there on an emotional rollercoaster allowing their players and crowd to latch on to the energy of a frantic game. It might allow us to just impose our superiority on the game and be a lot more business like.


I have been thinking this too and I think if its true, for that reason, its a big test for our own players. 3rd competitive game in under a new manager, but ultimately 6 weeks worth of training under him for most, so Im hoping they can bring his calmness into the pitch and not rise to the emotion of the occasion and the noise around them, or revert back to the old ways.





Im quite calm about it all - whatever happens, happens. Hard to know what to expect so it almost feels like a free hit. These games are normally a bit stomach churning for me days in advance but this is the first time now Ive felt a few butterflies. It doesnt feel theres as much riding on this one - it wont make or break our season.
Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #206 on: Today at 02:37:09 pm
I thought I was fairly relaxed about this game. Two wins already means we go into it with points on the board unlike when we went there two years ago at a similar time but without any wins. So in that respect, Im fairly relaxed.

But now, the butterflies are in, Im grumpy with the family because Im on edge, I want to watch and I can think of nothing worse than watchingits the usual nightmare.
Although nothing will be as bad as going there around Easter last season where it felt like we had to win. I felt so sick when they equalised. Couldnt comprehend them going ahead and although I should have get relief that we salvaged a point, the whole thing left me drained. Vowed never to let things get to me like that again over football, yet here we are. :D
