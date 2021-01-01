I thought I was fairly relaxed about this game. Two wins already means we go into it with points on the board unlike when we went there two years ago at a similar time but without any wins. So in that respect, Im fairly relaxed.But now, the butterflies are in, Im grumpy with the family because Im on edge, I want to watch and I can think of nothing worse than watching its the usual nightmare.Although nothing will be as bad as going there around Easter last season where it felt like we had to win. I felt so sick when they equalised. Couldnt comprehend them going ahead and although I should have get relief that we salvaged a point, the whole thing left me drained. Vowed never to let things get to me like that again over football, yet here we are.