I thought I was fairly relaxed about this game. Two wins already means we go into it with points on the board unlike when we went there two years ago at a similar time but without any wins. So in that respect, Im fairly relaxed.
But now, the butterflies are in, Im grumpy with the family because Im on edge, I want to watch and I can think of nothing worse than watching
its the usual nightmare.
Although nothing will be as bad as going there around Easter last season where it felt like we had to win. I felt so sick when they equalised. Couldnt comprehend them going ahead and although I should have get relief that we salvaged a point, the whole thing left me drained. Vowed never to let things get to me like that again over football, yet here we are.