The double pivot is really making us defensively solid, since it's not easy to counter-attack against- you cannot really round the DMs either with runs or passing, cause there's two of them and they cover the center and the half-spaces(our old "stomping grounds" - the space we ruled and exploited with an iron fist, attacking-wise, under Kloppo). In addition- the fact that the pivot is staggered, makes it incredibly difficult to find your man between the lines if you're the opposition.



The fact that we have the fullbacks a bit more advanced- basically between the defense and pivots and also covering the half-spaces, makes it even more difficult for attacks down the wings and the middle. We're essentially a dead-end, plugged and smoothered over in midfield.



As a result, I can't see the old counter-attack at OT being that successful today. The only way to deal with us, would be to directly engage- winning balls in the middle of the pitch, or to lob it over the midfield, and Konate/Virg has that well under control.