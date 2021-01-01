« previous next »
Offline Lad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:34:08 am »
Let's twat these cűnts.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #161 on: Today at 10:34:47 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:25:08 am
Im expecting United to come fast out of the blocks thinking were going to be slow starters and much better in the second half
if they've watched our first 2 games - which of course they have done - that's not a bad overall approach.
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:36:38 am »
Please turn up and win the game today, Liverpool.
Offline Oldmanmick

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:39:53 am »
Given their propensity to raise their game against us, I wouldn't be too unhappy with a draw.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,656
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:01:15 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:25:08 am
Im expecting United to come fast out of the blocks thinking were going to be slow starters and much better in the second half

They'll try and press us into mistakes early. Need to avoid turning the ball over in our own half. Under Klopp they tended to just wait to do us on the counter.
Offline Phineus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #165 on: Today at 11:14:34 am »
Would expect us to be unchanged, barring any illness or injury.

Really interested how we do here under Slot. Too many times weve played occasion not team and its bitten us - last season we put in some truly childish performances against this rabble.

Keep ball, pass them to death  comfortable, boring 2-0.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,656
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:34:56 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:06:27 pm
Excited to hear sky bang on about how boring we are now if we aren't 4-0 up in 5 mins. Carragher was relentless with that last week and is clearly going to run with it non stop now.

I know we went too Harlem Globetrotters in the last year or two, but is the pillock forgetting those 2-0s first two games were our bog standard wins in the 90+ point seasons, particularly the title year.
Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:46:58 am »
This for me is probably the biggest 'what are you really made of?' fixture we've had in years. I'd not even be too disappointed getting a draw going into the internationals and don't actually expect we'll win here, but all things considered, we really should.

Failure to get anything and I'm just going to put it into my mind that the best we'll do in the league is 3rd and look forward to Europe and the FA/League Cup. If we want to win the league this is a must win fixture IMO.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,656
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:51:21 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:46:58 am
This for me is probably the biggest 'what are you really made of?' fixture we've had in years. I'd not even be too disappointed getting a draw going into the internationals and don't actually expect we'll win here, but all things considered, we really should.

Failure to get anything and I'm just going to put it into my mind that the best we'll do in the league is 3rd and look forward to Europe and the FA/League Cup. If we want to win the league this is a must win fixture IMO.

We got 98 and 97 points without winning at Old Trafford. It's just reality that Old Trafford and Goodison are brutal grounds for us to go and win (unless you're Gerard Houllier), regardless of how bad they both are.

I think a draw is a decent result for us there. The problem last season was we faced both in the run-in with no margin for error which was always going to be a problem as it's then must win.
Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:56:27 am »
Hate waiting 7 days for a United fixture ffs
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,155
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:58:02 am »
The double pivot is really making us defensively solid, since it's not easy to counter-attack against- you cannot really round the DMs either with runs or passing, cause there's two of them and they cover the center and the half-spaces(our old "stomping grounds" - the space we ruled and exploited with an iron fist, attacking-wise, under Kloppo). In addition- the fact that the pivot is staggered, makes it incredibly difficult to find your man between the lines if you're the opposition.

The fact that we have the fullbacks a bit more advanced- basically between the defense and pivots and also covering the half-spaces, makes it even more difficult for attacks down the wings and the middle. We're essentially a dead-end, plugged and smoothered over in midfield.

As a result, I can't see the old counter-attack at OT being that successful today. The only way to deal with us, would be to directly engage- winning balls in the middle of the pitch, or to lob it over the midfield, and Konate/Virg has that well under control.
Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:58:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:51:21 am
We got 98 and 97 points without winning at Old Trafford. It's just reality that Old Trafford and Goodison are brutal grounds for us to go and win (unless you're Gerard Houllier), regardless of how bad they both are.

I think a draw is a decent result for us there. The problem last season was we faced both in the run-in with no margin for error which was always going to be a problem as it's then must win.

I'm glad we're playing them in September. A couple of years ago we went there after a crap start and our misery was confounded, you knew it'd be a poor season. A point today signals a decent start but chances are we get to the end of the season and it's worth no more than the point we got there in April.

It'd be nice for Slot to win there on his first visit as Liverpool manager. Set a real marker for the other big away games this season. Only 4 points from United/Chelsea/City/Arsenal/Spurs/Everton/Villa last season. Games against good/rival sides were absolutely killer when you consider home draws with a few of them too. Even in Europe we didn't beat anybody of note unless you include the 2nd leg against Atalanta.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,656
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:58:20 am
I'm glad we're playing them in September. A couple of years ago we went there after a crap start and our misery was confounded, you knew it'd be a poor season. A point today signals a decent start but chances are we get to the end of the season and it's worth no more than the point we got there in April.

It'd be nice for Slot to win there on his first visit as Liverpool manager. Set a real marker for the other big away games this season. Only 4 points from United/Chelsea/City/Arsenal/Spurs/Everton/Villa last season. Games against good/rival sides were absolutely killer when you consider home draws with a few of them too. Even in Europe we didn't beat anybody of note unless you include the 2nd leg against Atalanta.

If offered it now I wouldn't take a draw today, but i'd take 4 from Goodison and Old Trafford if offered. 2 points gained is 4 lost, but it's losses there that sting and throw seasons off course (including the one there in the cup last year).
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:02:06 pm »
Game raising twats.
Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #174 on: Today at 12:20:01 pm »
Excitement, anxiety and hope - this game always has every emotion tied to it.

Of course I crave the away win but will settle for a draw, our home game always has more pressure than this fixture but when you look at the state of them you believe we should come away with a victory.


We need to see a good performance from the officials who do at times seem to have it in for us.  :no


Another clean sheet would be nice and a couple of Salah goals would make my weekend.  ;D



 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf


YNWA
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,816
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #175 on: Today at 12:26:49 pm »
Regretting hitting the malt whisky last night. Im jittery enough thinking about playing  them there.
Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #176 on: Today at 12:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:26:49 pm
Regretting hitting the malt whisky last night. Im jittery enough thinking about playing  them there.

Regretting hitting it right now.
Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,394
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #177 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:39:53 am
Given their propensity to raise their game against us, I wouldn't be too unhappy with a draw.

Dont care how much - or if, they raise their game.

I'll be unhappy with a draw.

Annihilate them.
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,816
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #178 on: Today at 12:41:46 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:33:04 pm
Regretting hitting it right now.
Thats early to start on the whisky. But I get why you would! Just had a strong coffee. Jumpy as a frog on a trampoline.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,789
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #179 on: Today at 12:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:41:46 pm
Jumpy as a frog on a trampoline.

:D

Strangely calm about this one. Maybe because it's only Slot's 3rd game and we're still adapting to him and there's always going to be bumps in the road, and this game is ripe for that, despite how crap they are. Just want to get it out the way more than anything.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,730
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #180 on: Today at 12:53:30 pm »
This talk of them game raising lol. They got battered. We didnt take our chances. They didnt set up like a Burnley or Everton with 11 men behind the ball. We forced them back and they didnt even soak up the pressure because  they couldnt handle us. we missed our chances. The spawned them games. Theyre shite.

0-4
Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #181 on: Today at 12:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:41:46 pm
Thats early to start on the whisky. But I get why you would! Just had a strong coffee. Jumpy as a frog on a trampoline.

It's 5PM here  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,198
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #182 on: Today at 12:58:14 pm »
Pray for Liverpool is trending on Twitter. Ridiculous levels of giddiness from them based on a couple of shiny new toys I presume. And then thinking a cup match where they didnt offer a lot until extra time, which they wont get today, counts for a lot.
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,155
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #183 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:58:14 pm
Pray for Liverpool is trending on Twitter. Ridiculous levels of giddiness from them based on a couple of shiny new toys I presume. And then thinking a cup match where they didnt offer a lot until extra time, which they wont get today, counts for a lot.
I love that! That's the United (or Everton) I'd like to see.
Not this dejected bunch- hoping for a low-scoring win for Liverpool, instead of a drubbing.
Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,510
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #184 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm »
Put Chiesa on the bench so I can see him smiling some more.
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,816
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #185 on: Today at 01:07:34 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:55:18 pm
It's 5PM here  ;D
:D crack on then!
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,730
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #186 on: Today at 01:09:11 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 12:55:18 pm
It's 5PM here  ;D
Bet ya dying to post in the half time thread. Put spoilers up mate
