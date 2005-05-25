This isn't so much a game of skill, ability and tactics. We know, and everyone else knows that we have the upperhand in that. What I want to see, and everyone else for that matter, is if the mentality is still there.



This is the first huge test to see if we have what it takes. Often when a team moves from an inspiration-driven side to a methodical one, there is always the danger of losing the mentality and the never-say-die attitude.

We had all the skill and attributes under Brendan for example, but we lacked the mental stability and steel to win the league. We were a methodical side.

Arsenal is an example of that. No mavericks, no steel and that's why they will not win a league title under Arteta. Keep on doing the same thing, over and over.... and the clock's ticking.



That's the attitude that makes you title contenders. I want to see how we handle going a goal down, or just being scored against, at a hostile stadium among a hostile crowd. I want to see how we handle a game where the time's ticking and we're a goal down or there is the possibility of a draw.

I want to see how we handle going down a goal late on- in the 85th minute. I want to see how we handle a must-not-lose game, and a must-win game.



Those are the real tests- not just the ability to win a game against 90% of the league which is based on skill and quality.