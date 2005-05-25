« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h

KC7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 12:16:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:27:11 am
Only won twice there last 10 seasons and one of them was behind closed doors which like Everton's win at Anfield is a big caveat. City have won there 7 times in that time.

Klopp tended to struggle there and in the 10 years prior we only won there once or twice off hand. They rarely win at Anfield either, even under Ferguson, so these games are never easy.

It's always hard for us there, hopefully we manage the game better tomorrow. City consistently have done that.

Think the way we played under Klopp (intensity fuelled by emotion) didn't suit away derby games as the emotion aspect was often cancelled out by the home side. The other 99% of games were perfectly suited to him. A less passionate, more methodical approach may well be better in these games.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 12:40:59 pm
Oh Manchester is full of
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 12:45:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:17:58 am
yet another game where the first goal could prove crucial.

if we score first, they'll shit themselves.

if they score first .... christ knows how we'll react.
It may... but in general, I don't think the 1st goal counts as much in these.
Most non-zero wins(ie: where United scored) I remember against this lot- since the 90's, United usually/sometimes scored first.

EDIT: Ahhh I see what you mean. Correct- for us, I don't think it'll matter if they score first(hope we still have that winning mentality from Kloppo at 100%). For them, if we score first, it may be devastating.

We're the visiting team, so the onus is on us to break a leg during the first 20, but hopefully, we're smarter than that, and dull the game down("Settle down fuckers.. calm down! Calm down!Hey!.... calm down."), before we ratched it up from 25-30 minutes until half time and beyond.
JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 01:01:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:40:59 pm
Oh Manchester is full of
That has to be the shittiest post ever to appear on RAWK?
Wingman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 01:09:21 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 10:53:03 am
Delighted the transfer window is closed and we can focus on the fun stuff now.

Come on reds, give these imbeciles a twatting.

Given the lack of posts in here, quite a few are obviously elsewhere having the same old arguments about said transfer window
the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 01:38:23 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 01:09:21 pm
Given the lack of posts in here, quite a few are obviously elsewhere having the same old arguments about said transfer window
And in the prem-fixtures thread, mate.
rocco

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 03:08:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:40:59 pm
Oh Manchester is full of [

To much pics
G Richards

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 05:15:24 pm
Two nice fixtures so far to implement Slots tactics. Easier opposition where we should expect to win. This is the first proper test. Huge game.

They have some weapons to hurt us. If we play our game we will nullify that, control it and hurt them. It will be more of a test for Gravenberch, as they will be snapping at him in the middle. Our attacking talent should hopefully make all the difference.

3-1 Liverpool.
Sarge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 06:51:41 pm
These lot need putting in their place, getting a tad to cocky for my liking.
Sarge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 06:53:44 pm
 :shite:

Jaysus Andy.
newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 07:27:04 pm
Seriously do we need that cluttering up the thread??
So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:27:04 pm
Seriously do we need that cluttering up the thread??

Alarming that Andy knew where to source such a collage of excreta.
Dr. Beaker

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 07:31:47 pm
Bold prediction - Trent will score directly from our first corner from the left.
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm
A couple of interesting stats I noticed on an article on the club website.

Arne Slot is aiming to become the first Liverpool boss to win his first encounter with United since Bob Paisley in November 1975.

Meanwhile, Slot could become only the second Liverpool boss ever to win his first away league game against United. George Kay did it when his Reds side won 5-2 at Old Trafford in November 1936.

Those records look ripe for an update

Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm
They're shit but it's only us and Abu Dhabi they really turn up for.  Will be a tough one.
JP!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 08:11:48 pm
I think it's worth pointing out before the inevitable caterwauling tomorrow the result might not have much to do with Slot, the team or the squad or not having a 6 or not having 8 centre backs - we've a fucking terrible record at that sewer that seems to be some sort of mental block.  It's now made it to me, as I have no confidence we'll finish them off tomorrow.

That said, it *is* a pretty big test of the new style - it should be a massive step up in intensity from the first two games. Hope we absolutely c*nt them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:13:44 pm by JP! »
JJ Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 08:12:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm
They're shit but it's only us and Abu Dhabi they really turn up for.  Will be a tough one.

Fucking hell, have they been turning up for Abu Dhabi games? You could of fooled me  ;)
Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 08:12:18 pm
Fucking hell, have they been turning up for Abu Dhabi games? You could of fooled me  ;)

Okay apart from us its' the only game they attempt some sort of game where they try and not lose.  :D
Wingman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 08:33:28 pm
Were going to dissect them tomorrow. I reckon DeLight will start and have a shocker
disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 08:56:44 pm
They're shit but we really have to want it more than them if we're to walk away with three points. Just get it done by any means. In the last league match we were giddy they were playing Harry Maguire and some unknown youngster at centre half and we still couldn't beat them. Half their team was injured for the game at Anfield too. I'm not reading too much into any of the injuries they may have or mediocre first two performances this season. We just have to do our own part.

Quite looking forward to this which I never usually am even when expecting to beat them. I don't really expect us to win tomorrow for what it's worth. But, I think it's a bit of a barometer for the season IMO. A win makes it a perfect first month under Slot despite a bit of transfer window negativity, and will set us up with confidence for more winnable games in September. Lose it and it's pretty obvious we'll suffer from the same big match adversity we couldn't overcome at all last season. Last season was a big improvement away from home compared to the 2022/23 season, but we only took 3 points from games at United, Everton, Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and City. 4 if you include the point at Villa. We have to go to a few of them and win this season if we want to be realistic challengers in the league.
JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 09:06:54 pm
Not sure why, but think we'll win comfortably.
JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 09:18:23 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:29:55 pm
Alarming that Andy knew where to source such a collage of excreta.
Thought they were his own pics?
stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm
Bring it on. Yes they will be up for the game as this is their biggest game. Their team is made up with misfits that dont play well together.

Well need to play well but if we do then 4-1 for us.
thaddeus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 09:51:26 pm
If we move the ball through the lines like we did in many moments in the opening two games then we'll tear them open.  Their counter attacks have caused us (and others) problems but they don't seem to be well drilled on counter attacks, more they have some players that can fire a long pass and some pacey forwards that can beat a man.

I'd be very tempted to go with Bradley but I think it's really unlikely we drop Trent for a game like this.
RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
Great OP zlen.
Excited for this game
slaphead

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Today at 12:02:30 am
Didn't realise we had such a bad record there over the recent years. Who cares now, New era. New manager. New players new player.
This lot seem to get away with getting something from games where they should have got a bloody good pasting. Carragher/Sky have their narrative now that we will be a boring team to watch (even though they kiss Man City's arse who bore the balls off me) so a nice early goal lads, a comfortable win and get out of that shit hole
the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Today at 12:13:00 am
Quote from: Rusty on Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm
Nando muscling Vidic out of the way and dinking it over van der Sar in 2008-09 was a thing of beauty

That's the one!
the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Today at 12:19:25 am
This isn't so much a game of skill, ability and tactics. We know, and everyone else knows that we have the upperhand in that. What I want to see, and everyone else for that matter, is if the mentality is still there.

This is the first huge test to see if we have what it takes. Often when a team moves from an inspiration-driven side to a methodical one, there is always the danger of losing the mentality and the never-say-die attitude.
We had all the skill and attributes under Brendan for example, but we lacked the mental stability and steel to win the league. We were a methodical side.
Arsenal is an example of that. No mavericks, no steel and that's why they will not win a league title under Arteta. Keep on doing the same thing, over and over.... and the clock's ticking.

That's the attitude that makes you title contenders. I want to see how we handle going a goal down, or just being scored against, at a hostile stadium among a hostile crowd. I want to see how we handle a game where the time's ticking and we're a goal down or there is the possibility of a draw.
I want to see how we handle going down a goal late on- in the 85th minute. I want to see how we handle a must-not-lose game, and a must-win game.

Those are the real tests- not just the ability to win a game against 90% of the league which is based on skill and quality.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:37 am by the_red_pill »
