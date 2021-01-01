« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h

KC7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #120 on: Today at 12:16:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:27:11 am
Only won twice there last 10 seasons and one of them was behind closed doors which like Everton's win at Anfield is a big caveat. City have won there 7 times in that time.

Klopp tended to struggle there and in the 10 years prior we only won there once or twice off hand. They rarely win at Anfield either, even under Ferguson, so these games are never easy.

It's always hard for us there, hopefully we manage the game better tomorrow. City consistently have done that.

Think the way we played under Klopp (intensity fuelled by emotion) didn't suit away derby games as the emotion aspect was often cancelled out by the home side. The other 99% of games were perfectly suited to him. A less passionate, more methodical approach may well be better in these games.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #121 on: Today at 12:40:59 pm
Oh Manchester is full of
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #122 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:17:58 am
yet another game where the first goal could prove crucial.

if we score first, they'll shit themselves.

if they score first .... christ knows how we'll react.
It may... but in general, I don't think the 1st goal counts as much in these.
Most non-zero wins(ie: where United scored) I remember against this lot- since the 90's, United usually/sometimes scored first.

EDIT: Ahhh I see what you mean. Correct- for us, I don't think it'll matter if they score first(hope we still have that winning mentality from Kloppo at 100%). For them, if we score first, it may be devastating.

We're the visiting team, so the onus is on us to break a leg during the first 20, but hopefully, we're smarter than that, and dull the game down("Settle down fuckers.. calm down! Calm down!Hey!.... calm down."), before we ratched it up from 25-30 minutes until half time and beyond.
JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #123 on: Today at 01:01:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:40:59 pm
Oh Manchester is full of Oh Manchester is full of It's full of , and more . Oh Manchester is full of
That has to be the shittiest post ever to appear on RAWK?
Wingman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #124 on: Today at 01:09:21 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:53:03 am
Delighted the transfer window is closed and we can focus on the fun stuff now.

Come on reds, give these imbeciles a twatting.

Given the lack of posts in here, quite a few are obviously elsewhere having the same old arguments about said transfer window
the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #125 on: Today at 01:38:23 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 01:09:21 pm
Given the lack of posts in here, quite a few are obviously elsewhere having the same old arguments about said transfer window
And in the prem-fixtures thread, mate.
rocco

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #126 on: Today at 03:08:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:40:59 pm
To much pics

To much pics
G Richards

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #127 on: Today at 05:15:24 pm
Two nice fixtures so far to implement Slots tactics. Easier opposition where we should expect to win. This is the first proper test. Huge game.

They have some weapons to hurt us. If we play our game we will nullify that, control it and hurt them. It will be more of a test for Gravenberch, as they will be snapping at him in the middle. Our attacking talent should hopefully make all the difference.

3-1 Liverpool.
Sarge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #128 on: Today at 06:51:41 pm
These lot need putting in their place, getting a tad to cocky for my liking.
Sarge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #129 on: Today at 06:53:44 pm
 :shite:

Jaysus Andy.
newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #130 on: Today at 07:27:04 pm
Seriously do we need that cluttering up the thread??
So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #131 on: Today at 07:29:55 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:27:04 pm
Seriously do we need that cluttering up the thread??

Alarming that Andy knew where to source such a collage of excreta.
Dr. Beaker

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #132 on: Today at 07:31:47 pm
Bold prediction - Trent will score directly from our first corner from the left.
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #133 on: Today at 07:42:56 pm
A couple of interesting stats I noticed on an article on the club website.

Arne Slot is aiming to become the first Liverpool boss to win his first encounter with United since Bob Paisley in November 1975.

Meanwhile, Slot could become only the second Liverpool boss ever to win his first away league game against United. George Kay did it when his Reds side won 5-2 at Old Trafford in November 1936.

Those records look ripe for an update

Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #134 on: Today at 07:48:06 pm
They're shit but it's only us and Abu Dhabi they really turn up for.  Will be a tough one.
JP!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #135 on: Today at 08:11:48 pm
I think it's worth pointing out before the inevitable caterwauling tomorrow the result might not have much to do with Slot, the team or the squad or not having a 6 or not having 8 centre backs - we've a fucking terrible record at that sewer that seems to be some sort of mental block.  It's now made it to me, as I have no confidence we'll finish them off tomorrow.

That said, it *is* a pretty big test of the new style - it should be a massive step up in intensity from the first two games. Hope we absolutely c*nt them.
Last Edit: Today at 08:13:44 pm by JP!
JJ Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #136 on: Today at 08:12:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:48:06 pm
They're shit but it's only us and Abu Dhabi they really turn up for.  Will be a tough one.

Fucking hell, have they been turning up for Abu Dhabi games? You could of fooled me  ;)
Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #137 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 08:12:18 pm
Fucking hell, have they been turning up for Abu Dhabi games? You could of fooled me  ;)

Okay apart from us its' the only game they attempt some sort of game where they try and not lose.  :D
