yet another game where the first goal could prove crucial.



if we score first, they'll shit themselves.



if they score first .... christ knows how we'll react.



It may... but in general, I don't think the 1st goal counts as much in these.Most non-zero wins(ie: where United scored) I remember against this lot- since the 90's, United usually/sometimes scored first.EDIT: Ahhh I see what you mean. Correct- for us, I don't think it'll matter if they score first(hope we still have that winning mentality from Kloppo at 100%). For them, if we score first, it may be devastating.We're the visiting team, so the onus is on us to break a leg during the first 20, but hopefully, we're smarter than that, and dull the game down("Settle down fuckers.. calm down! Calm down!Hey!.... calm down."), before we ratched it up from 25-30 minutes until half time and beyond.