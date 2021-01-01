Preeser in 10..<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw</a>
Not much confidence over at Redcafe:"Not confident about this.""New manager and no summer signings. Yet they'll probably take care of us without much hassle.""0-3 with Salah's customary 2 goals against us.""Yup. Salah will definitely score. He loves a goal against us.""Better hope they underperform.""Comfortable Pool win. Another loss against a brand new manager that has made instant impact.""The only way we get a result of any kind is backs against the wall and try to counter.""We'll get pumped""My heart can't stand another trashing""Definite loss.""I dont see how we win games anymore unless we score in the last minute when drawing? ""Unfortunately I think we will lose and put in a poor performance overall""They will win this comfortably, and the ETH out stuff will start up""Pray for United"So many negative posters.....and that's just the first page. Maybe they get more optimistic but about half of them have given up.
Oh Noooooooo, Warnock is on the preview show
Is he wearing his Joe 90 intelligent man glasses?
hate this match. will be shitting it on Sunday. Hopefully we win but they will try their usual counter attacking bollocks and absolutely raise their game.It's one of those games where I am not less of a fan, but less of a man whilst watching.
This is the kind of statistical bullshit the pessimist in me expects to see everytime we face United. For the love of God, please let's just put them away.
Liverpool:Possession - 72%Shots - 21Shots on Target - 7Goals - 0Man United:Possession - 28%Shots - 2Shots on Target - 1Goals - 1This is the kind of statistical bullshit the pessimist in me expects to see everytime we face United. For the love of God, please let's just put them away.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Think this will be a boring 0-0 and the hot take from the media pricks (Neville) will be how Slot has supposedly made this side dull.
Not a good sign. I want them to be bullish and up for it.
Wouldnt bet against that, and I think both managers would be quite content with a draw. On the other hand, it's hard to see how they will stop an in-form trio of Diaz, Jota and Salah for 90 min. Their best chance is probably to score more than us, rather than nullifying our attack
