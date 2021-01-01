« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h  (Read 6681 times)

Online The Final Third

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:51:12 am »
Preeser in 10..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw</a>
Offline flyingcod

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:25:52 am »
Fowler's first in the 2-2 game in '95 left me stunned, a complete how the fuck did he score that? Schmeichel was very rarely beaten due to sheer power but that was something else.

Honorary mention for God's cheeky free kick in the return game at Anfield.  I was at that game and remember Collymore should have scored at least six.  :(

fc

Offline philboooo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 08:51:12 am
Preeser in 10..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw</a>

Loved his little digs about the English media exaggerating everything.  ;D
Offline stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm »
Not much confidence over at Redcafe:

"Not confident about this."
"New manager and no summer signings. Yet they'll probably take care of us without much hassle."
"0-3 with Salah's customary 2 goals against us."
"Yup. Salah will definitely score. He loves a goal against us."
"Better hope they underperform."
"Comfortable Pool win. Another loss against a brand new manager that has made instant impact."
"The only way we get a result of any kind is backs against the wall and try to counter."
"We'll get pumped"
"My heart can't stand another trashing"
"Definite loss."
"I dont see how we win games anymore unless we score in the last minute when drawing? "
"Unfortunately I think we will lose and put in a poor performance overall"
"They will win this comfortably, and the ETH out stuff will start up"
"Pray for United"


So many negative posters.....and that's just the first page. Maybe they get more optimistic but about half of them have given up.





Online 1892tillforever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:42:27 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm
Not much confidence over at Redcafe:

"Not confident about this."
"New manager and no summer signings. Yet they'll probably take care of us without much hassle."
"0-3 with Salah's customary 2 goals against us."
"Yup. Salah will definitely score. He loves a goal against us."
"Better hope they underperform."
"Comfortable Pool win. Another loss against a brand new manager that has made instant impact."
"The only way we get a result of any kind is backs against the wall and try to counter."
"We'll get pumped"
"My heart can't stand another trashing"
"Definite loss."
"I dont see how we win games anymore unless we score in the last minute when drawing? "
"Unfortunately I think we will lose and put in a poor performance overall"
"They will win this comfortably, and the ETH out stuff will start up"
"Pray for United"


So many negative posters.....and that's just the first page. Maybe they get more optimistic but about half of them have given up.
I suppose they're unaware of our record there then! Just 4 wins in the last 25 encounters at their shithole of a ground going back to 2004, and one of those wins was a no crowd game. If we can win this it sets things up nicely for what's a very winnable sequence of fixtures before Arsenal away. It would also be a hell of a statement from Slot IMO.
Online Fruity

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 06:02:40 pm »
hate this match. will be shitting it on Sunday. Hopefully we win but they will try their usual counter attacking bollocks and absolutely raise their game.

It's one of those games where I am not less of a fan, but less of a man whilst watching.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:03:48 pm »
Oh Noooooooo, Warnock is on the preview show
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:03:48 pm
Oh Noooooooo, Warnock is on the preview show

Is he wearing his Joe 90 intelligent man glasses?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm
Is he wearing his Joe 90 intelligent man glasses?



Still talking bollocks though.
Offline stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 06:02:40 pm
hate this match. will be shitting it on Sunday. Hopefully we win but they will try their usual counter attacking bollocks and absolutely raise their game.

It's one of those games where I am not less of a fan, but less of a man whilst watching.



I'm looking forward to it as I want to see how Slot's tactics pan out when under more pressure. When it comes down to it we have a much better team and squad than United. I hate it when we lose but I'd hate it more if we had a squad like United and if we played shite like they do.
Online JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm
Not much confidence over at Redcafe:

"Not confident about this."
"New manager and no summer signings. Yet they'll probably take care of us without much hassle."
"0-3 with Salah's customary 2 goals against us."
"Yup. Salah will definitely score. He loves a goal against us."
"Better hope they underperform."
"Comfortable Pool win. Another loss against a brand new manager that has made instant impact."
"The only way we get a result of any kind is backs against the wall and try to counter."
"We'll get pumped"
"My heart can't stand another trashing"
"Definite loss."
"I dont see how we win games anymore unless we score in the last minute when drawing? "
"Unfortunately I think we will lose and put in a poor performance overall"
"They will win this comfortably, and the ETH out stuff will start up"
"Pray for United"


So many negative posters.....and that's just the first page. Maybe they get more optimistic but about half of them have given up.
Love to see it.
Anyone calling them bedwetters?
Offline Bread

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:14:09 pm »
Liverpool:
Possession - 72%
Shots - 21
Shots on Target - 7
Goals - 0

Man United:
Possession - 28%
Shots - 2
Shots on Target - 1
Goals - 1

This is the kind of statistical bullshit the pessimist in me expects to see everytime we face United. For the love of God, please let's just put them away.
Offline smutchin

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:14:09 pm
This is the kind of statistical bullshit the pessimist in me expects to see everytime we face United. For the love of God, please let's just put them away.

Same here. I dont doubt for a second that well be the better side but its the result that matters and too often recently it hasnt been the better side that won. It was the same when they were shit in the 80s too.
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 07:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:14:09 pm
Liverpool:
Possession - 72%
Shots - 21
Shots on Target - 7
Goals - 0

Man United:
Possession - 28%
Shots - 2
Shots on Target - 1
Goals - 1

This is the kind of statistical bullshit the pessimist in me expects to see everytime we face United. For the love of God, please let's just put them away.


Any stats for the away game?
Offline andy07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm »
Our performances at their shit hole astound me.  It is a long, long time since they outplayed us and deserved to win.  Not even a case of the atmosphere inspiring them and intimidating us, it has been woeful for years.  More a case of us not taking chances and allowing them to capitalise on their few very opportunities.

I expect Slot will continue the theme of the first two games this season.  A nice tidy 0-0 at HT and flick the switch on 55 minutes to grab a couple of goals.  That will do nicely.
Offline Realgman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:34:58 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm
Is he wearing his Joe 90 intelligent man glasses?

Ha, brilliant!
Offline stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:36:10 pm »
United have signed Ugarte but too late for him to play against us.
Online the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm
Not much confidence over at Redcafe:

"Not confident about this."
"New manager and no summer signings. Yet they'll probably take care of us without much hassle."
"0-3 with Salah's customary 2 goals against us."
"Yup. Salah will definitely score. He loves a goal against us."
"Better hope they underperform."
"Comfortable Pool win. Another loss against a brand new manager that has made instant impact."
"The only way we get a result of any kind is backs against the wall and try to counter."
"We'll get pumped"
"My heart can't stand another trashing"
"Definite loss."
"I dont see how we win games anymore unless we score in the last minute when drawing? "
"Unfortunately I think we will lose and put in a poor performance overall"
"They will win this comfortably, and the ETH out stuff will start up"
"Pray for United"


So many negative posters.....and that's just the first page. Maybe they get more optimistic but about half of them have given up.






Not a good sign. I want them to be bullish and up for it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm »
Think this will be a boring 0-0 and the hot take from the media pricks (Neville) will be how Slot has supposedly made this side dull.
Offline Realgman

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:37:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm
Think this will be a boring 0-0 and the hot take from the media pricks (Neville) will be how Slot has supposedly made this side dull.

I reckon whatever else it will be it won't be boring, and what you say may be right, but who gives a fuck what they think...
Offline GBF

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #100 on: Today at 07:08:54 am »
We ain't winning that game. United will show up after their last week loss
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #101 on: Today at 07:13:42 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:07:45 pm
Not a good sign. I want them to be bullish and up for it.

 Yeah, I don't like it when they are like this.
Online Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:26:25 am »
Thanks Zlen, looking forward to this one, we owe these jammy bastards.

Bar Yoro they've not recruited well, more of Ten Hags pets and still playing suicide football, if we finish our chances we should win.
Offline jepovic

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:43:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm
Think this will be a boring 0-0 and the hot take from the media pricks (Neville) will be how Slot has supposedly made this side dull.
Wouldnt bet against that, and I think both managers would be quite content with a draw.

On the other hand, it's hard to see how they will stop an in-form trio of Diaz, Jota and Salah for 90 min. Their best chance is probably to score more than us, rather than nullifying our attack
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:57:37 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:43:07 am
Wouldnt bet against that, and I think both managers would be quite content with a draw.

On the other hand, it's hard to see how they will stop an in-form trio of Diaz, Jota and Salah for 90 min. Their best chance is probably to score more than us, rather than nullifying our attack

Yeah I think would both take a draw, and usually so would I, however with City having won at Chelsea and Arsenal having won at Villa, feels like we also need to put our statement down as well.
Online Brain Potter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:15:33 am »
Just fucking beat the c*nts....down care how or by how many... just win.
Online Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:27:11 am »
Only won twice there last 10 seasons and one of them was behind closed doors which like Everton's win at Anfield is a big caveat. City have won there 7 times in that time.

Klopp tended to struggle there and in the 10 years prior we only won there once or twice off hand. They rarely win at Anfield either, even under Ferguson, so these games are never easy.

It's always hard for us there, hopefully we manage the game better tomorrow. City consistently have done that.
Online Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:32:33 am »
Thanks for the OP Zlen :)

Like you I have no desire to hark back to the games against these last season, except to say we owe them a shellacking. And we're well capable of it.
