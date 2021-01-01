« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #80 on: Today at 08:51:12 am
Preeser in 10..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw</a>
  Barry Davies: "It's the old, old story yet again."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #81 on: Today at 09:25:52 am
Fowler's first in the 2-2 game in '95 left me stunned, a complete how the fuck did he score that? Schmeichel was very rarely beaten due to sheer power but that was something else.

Honorary mention for God's cheeky free kick in the return game at Anfield.  I was at that game and remember Collymore should have scored at least six.  :(

fc

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #82 on: Today at 10:02:42 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 08:51:12 am
Preeser in 10..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2WkKBUGWFPw</a>

Loved his little digs about the English media exaggerating everything.  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #83 on: Today at 05:34:44 pm
Not much confidence over at Redcafe:

"Not confident about this."
"New manager and no summer signings. Yet they'll probably take care of us without much hassle."
"0-3 with Salah's customary 2 goals against us."
"Yup. Salah will definitely score. He loves a goal against us."
"Better hope they underperform."
"Comfortable Pool win. Another loss against a brand new manager that has made instant impact."
"The only way we get a result of any kind is backs against the wall and try to counter."
"We'll get pumped"
"My heart can't stand another trashing"
"Definite loss."
"I dont see how we win games anymore unless we score in the last minute when drawing? "
"Unfortunately I think we will lose and put in a poor performance overall"
"They will win this comfortably, and the ETH out stuff will start up"
"Pray for United"


So many negative posters.....and that's just the first page. Maybe they get more optimistic but about half of them have given up.





Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #84 on: Today at 05:42:27 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:34:44 pm
Not much confidence over at Redcafe:

"Not confident about this."
"New manager and no summer signings. Yet they'll probably take care of us without much hassle."
"0-3 with Salah's customary 2 goals against us."
"Yup. Salah will definitely score. He loves a goal against us."
"Better hope they underperform."
"Comfortable Pool win. Another loss against a brand new manager that has made instant impact."
"The only way we get a result of any kind is backs against the wall and try to counter."
"We'll get pumped"
"My heart can't stand another trashing"
"Definite loss."
"I dont see how we win games anymore unless we score in the last minute when drawing? "
"Unfortunately I think we will lose and put in a poor performance overall"
"They will win this comfortably, and the ETH out stuff will start up"
"Pray for United"


So many negative posters.....and that's just the first page. Maybe they get more optimistic but about half of them have given up.
I suppose they're unaware of our record there then! Just 4 wins in the last 25 encounters at their shithole of a ground going back to 2004, and one of those wins was a no crowd game. If we can win this it sets things up nicely for what's a very winnable sequence of fixtures before Arsenal away. It would also be a hell of a statement from Slot IMO.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #85 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm
hate this match. will be shitting it on Sunday. Hopefully we win but they will try their usual counter attacking bollocks and absolutely raise their game.

It's one of those games where I am not less of a fan, but less of a man whilst watching.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #86 on: Today at 06:03:48 pm
Oh Noooooooo, Warnock is on the preview show
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #87 on: Today at 06:15:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:03:48 pm
Oh Noooooooo, Warnock is on the preview show

Is he wearing his Joe 90 intelligent man glasses?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #88 on: Today at 06:16:23 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:15:14 pm
Is he wearing his Joe 90 intelligent man glasses?



Still talking bollocks though.
