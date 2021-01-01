« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h

DangerScouse

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:37:47 pm
Take our chances and we win!
Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:42:13 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm
What's your favourite Old Trafford goal? I loved the Fowler lob in '95/6, he had such a knack of making Schmeichel look like the massive tit he was.

That is one of my favourites. His first in that game was good to, smashed it into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Salah's hattrick goal is up there for me too.
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm
Thanks Zlen. Once more I think well win there, the same as the time before and the time before that. When we didnt.
Despite having a superior team in almost every aspect we have not turned that into wins, just frustration.

Perhaps the more controlled set up will help us be less vulnerable. It has in the first two games, while we patiently found our way to two goal leads having kept things level, rather than having to come back from being 1-0 down as we did last season too often.

I want to be confident, but the 5-0, 4-0, 7-0 results have probably made us too bold toward this fixture (that and the fact they seem so shite). Those are anomalies really. Its always been a fight to gain points in these fixtures and theyre rarely anything but close in terms of score line.

No matter I still cant stop myself thinking we should win and this time well show how much better we are. Fingers crossed it goes as it should this time
Red_Mist

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm
What's your favourite Old Trafford goal? I loved the Fowler lob in '95/6, he had such a knack of making Schmeichel look like the massive tit he was.
Not seen loads in the flesh there, but Coutinho in 2016 (wafer cup) and Luis Garcia (vs Chelsea) ten years earlier were two I remember going properly off in the stands. Both lovely and important goals.
BoRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:54:14 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm
What's your favourite Old Trafford goal? I loved the Fowler lob in '95/6, he had such a knack of making Schmeichel look like the massive tit he was.

Dossena for me. :)
latortuga

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm
This fixture is cursed for us.

Klopp won just once - outside of COVID - at Old Trafford in 10 attempts and in many of those games we were heavily favoured.  By any statistical measure winning just 10% of the time when your odds of winning are well over 50% seems almost impossible.

Maybe this time under Slot it will be different, but I won't believe it until I see it.

Man Utd win or draw (90% confident). 

elbow

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm
This fixture is cursed for us.

Klopp won just once - outside of COVID - at Old Trafford in 10 attempts and in many of those games we were heavily favoured.  By any statistical measure winning just 10% of the time when your odds of winning are well over 50% seems almost impossible.

Maybe this time under Slot it will be different, but I won't believe it until I see it.

Man Utd win or draw (90% confident). 



That's the spirit.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm
The counter attacks with their wingers is going to be an interesting test for our system.  Fernandes will be a test for Gravenberch as well.  Whatever you think of him he is a decent player and if you give him space in that area he is dangerous.  Even with their signings i feel we are a more complete squad but that doesn't mean anything in these games against the jammy bastards.  Please just win in any way possible. 
Barrow Shaun

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:05:39 am
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Yesterday at 06:03:25 pm
Id be gutted to drop two points to these. They are crap, all we have to do this year is convert the chances.

I know. But as others have said, these fuckers are a curse, and I've learned after decades of watching football that getting out of that place with a draw is just fine by me.

But City will probably just turn up and win there, so we need to too. Fuck United, my concern is City these days.

Early days but I kind of trust this manager to get us a result.
jckliew

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #49 on: Today at 04:08:51 am
How's Slot's numbers against 10Hag in the Dutch league?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Reply #50 on: Today at 05:33:21 am
Fucked over on the pitch by Taylor. Fucked over off the pitch by Brooks.

I'm more interested in how Slot will react and what he will say about PGMOL when we lose 3-0 and have two men sent off and two shite pennos against us.
