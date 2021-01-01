You've got about two miles of promenade from Seaforth rocks to Hall Road coastguard station if you park on the coastal park by the Marina. Or if you start off at Hall Road car park in Blundellsands you can walk the coastal path towards Hightown. You'll have the sea to your left and sand dunes to your right. The River Alt estuary comes out up there. Veering off and following the path to the right brings you out in Hightown itself. Staying close to the shore will bring you out at the mouth of the Alt and by Blundellsands Sailing Club in Hightown.



Parking is pay and display now, and they definitely ticket you if you haven't paid, so be careful. I usually park in a quiet side street off Hall Road rather than use the car park at the coastguard station on Burbo Bank/Hall Road. There are toilets at that car park if needed.



Another car park is by Crosby Leisure Centre on Mariners Road. Go down Mariners then turn right into the car park. From there you can walk onto the prom, going left to Seaforth Rocks or right to Hall Road. If you go towards Seaforth there is also Crosby Marina to walk around. The Lakeside complex is dog friendly if you want food and drink. If you want to come off the beach area you can walk along the road by Marine Gardens. It's all lovely old villas. The captain of the Titanic lived in a house along there and the owners of the White Star Shipping line that owned Titanic also lived there on Beach Lawn. You might see TV presenter Stacey Dooley on your travels, as she lives on that road too.



Blundellsands itself is a nice walk. Lots of mansions and the homes of current and ex footballers. Carragher still lives on Warren Road, opposite the Key Park. If you like quiet, scenic little places then you can walk inland on Hall Road, cross the railway line onto Hall Road East and carry on to the end. There, you find a bridle path that takes you across farmland to Little Crosby village. Not much there, but it's picturesque and there's usually a little cafe there to have a coffee and cake.



To the right of Crosby coastguard station you will see lots of bricks and rubble on the beach. On first glance it's not too pretty to look at, but it's a piece of history. It all comes from buildings in Liverpool bombed in the second world war. The rubble has lots of big pieces of stonework in it. There's some interesting stuff on there, although it can be tricky to walk on.



On that path towards Hightown you pass a brick building on your right. That's a pumping station. Carry on past it and not too far up on the right, but well hidden in the dune area is the remains of Fort Crosby. All you can see now are the flat concrete roofs of the old sea defence bunkers. The council buried them, but people have managed to get into one or two. I've seen YouTube videos of the rooms inside them. They are between the path and the golf course fence. Not much to see, but another piece of local history all the same.



