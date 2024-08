Crosby beach.







I havenít walked a dog in Crosby since my grandparents were around! But you can park up in the car park by Hall Road and head towards Hightown past West Lancs Golf Club. Away from roads sogood for the dog.Iíd say thatís your best bet but if you head in the othersore room you can make it all the way to the Marine Lake near Waterloo/Seaforth with views over to New Brighton and beyond.