Author Topic: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025

Samie

Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« on: Today at 08:03:10 pm »
https://x.com/LFC/status/1828507780501659771

Quote
We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili, subject to a work permit and international clearance  with the Valencia goalkeeper set to move to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 season
disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:05:37 pm »
Was actually a bit disappointed watching him in the Euros knowing he could have a decade ahead of himself at a big club when we'll one day (possibly soon) be losing Alisson. Little did I know ...

Dicky, you've charmed me. Now go and sign a couple more that can have a say this season.
MBL?

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:06:16 pm »
First of many. Love getting our business done early..
Samie

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:08:34 pm »
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1828508404299767900

Quote
#LFC confirm that Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join them on a permanent transfer ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Fee £25m plus £4m in add-ons. Will stay at Valencia for this season. Future-proofing of Liverpool's GK department.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:08:40 pm »
Welcome Giorgi. Good luck and YNWA
Zizou

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:10:47 pm »
Welcome Mash.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:11:17 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:06:16 pm
First of many. Love getting our business done early..

 ;D
rscanderlech

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:16:12 pm »
No lean, no deal. I refuse to believe.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:18:04 pm »
Can't wait for the Bohemian Rhapsody based chant!

Welcome Mamar!
jedimaster

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:30:02 pm »
Time for a celebratory khachapuri!

Oskar

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:30:22 pm »
Think this is really smart business by the club, hes a brilliant GK. In the long run, the fee weve agreed might well turn out to be a bargain.

Welcome (in 2025) Georgi!
Draex

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:31:18 pm »
Welcome, love kelleher like but nothing beats a fuck off bear of a goal keeper.
Samie

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:38:33 pm »
Medical Pic

Samie

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:39:50 pm »
Mighty_Red

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:45:09 pm »
Great to finally get a deal done this summer. Shame we won't get to see him for a while, but whilst we have Ali we'll never worry!

Have a great season Giogi, don't forget to work on your short passes!
amir87

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:46:40 pm »
Thats an absolutely glorious beard. Worth the transfer fee alone.
Samie

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:51:07 pm »
The lad is still on Facebook. I love the guy.  ;D

Samie

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:52:23 pm »
Hazell

Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:30:02 pm »
Welcome.

Arriving next summer so the plan is to loan him to a PL club presumably.
