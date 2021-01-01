We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili, subject to a work permit and international clearance with the Valencia goalkeeper set to move to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 season
#LFC confirm that Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join them on a permanent transfer ahead of the 2025/26 season.Fee £25m plus £4m in add-ons. Will stay at Valencia for this season. Future-proofing of Liverpool's GK department.
First of many. Love getting our business done early..
