« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August  (Read 2659 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:43:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:42:03 pm
Why is this split 4 to 2 home and away rather than 3 to 3? What a weird draw.

They did a pre draw for the seeded teams to determine home and away.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:44:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:42:03 pm
Why is this split 4 to 2 home and away rather than 3 to 3? What a weird draw.
The 6 European spots were randomly drawn earlier. Could have been all away too.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:45:17 pm »
That might be the bummest set of fixtures from a cup draw Ive ever seen.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:45:39 pm »

Toughest draw of the big 6 but at home. Win it 5-1

Chiesas first start?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:47:16 pm »
Well that is a shit set of fixtures.
Logged

Online Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:47:25 pm »
Stoke away for Fleetwood  >:(
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,607
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:43:00 pm
They did a pre draw for the seeded teams to determine home and away.

Why is it seeded? Do City and United not get easy enough draws as it is?

Why do the European teams need to be kept apart?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:47:40 pm
Why is it seeded? Do City and United not get easy enough draws as it is?

Why do the European teams need to be kept apart?

Cos the CL is week of 17 Sep and Europa is week of 24 Sep and the league cup is spread over those two weeks.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:47:40 pm
Why is it seeded? Do City and United not get easy enough draws as it is?

Why do the European teams need to be kept apart?

More European games this season for CL and Europa.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,607
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:50:48 pm
Cos the CL is week of 17 Sep and Europa is week of 24 Sep and the league cup is spread over those two weeks.

Compounds it that they need pre-selected home draws on top. United away at Barnsley or Arsenal away at Bolton would at least offer some interest.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:57:52 pm
Compounds it that they need pre-selected home draws on top. United away at Barnsley or Arsenal away at Bolton would at least offer some interest.
It was randomly drawn. Could have been all away. The only difference in the draw to the normal way was that the home/away balls were drawn separately for the European teams beforehand.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,983
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:43:00 pm
They did a pre draw for the seeded teams to determine home and away.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:44:07 pm
The 6 European spots were randomly drawn earlier. Could have been all away too.

Ah right, thanks.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 