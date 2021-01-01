Why is this split 4 to 2 home and away rather than 3 to 3? What a weird draw.
They did a pre draw for the seeded teams to determine home and away.
Why is it seeded? Do City and United not get easy enough draws as it is?Why do the European teams need to be kept apart?
Cos the CL is week of 17 Sep and Europa is week of 24 Sep and the league cup is spread over those two weeks.
Compounds it that they need pre-selected home draws on top. United away at Barnsley or Arsenal away at Bolton would at least offer some interest.
The 6 European spots were randomly drawn earlier. Could have been all away too.
