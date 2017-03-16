« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August  (Read 1356 times)

League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
Every game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ except those listed below which are also on Sky Sports Football and/or Main Event

TUESDAY 27TH AUGUST

Middlesbrough V Stoke City 19:15
Barnsley V Sheffield United 19:45
Barrow V Derby County 19:45
Blackburn Rovers V Blackpool 19:45
Brighton & Hove Albion V Crawley Town 19:45
Coventry City V Oxford United 19:45
Everton V Doncaster Rovers 19:45
Fleetwood Town V Rotherham United 19:45
Grimsby Town V Sheffield Wednesday 19:45
Harrogate Town V Preston North End 19:45
Leicester City V Tranmere Rovers 19:45
Millwall V Leyton Orient 19:45
Queens Park Rangers V Luton Town 19:45
Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers 19:45
Walsall V Huddersfield Town 19:45
Watford V Plymouth Argyle 19:45
Birmingham City V Fulham 20:00 skysports
Crystal Palace V Norwich City 20:00

WEDNESDAY 28TH AUGUST

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Burnley 19:30
AFC Wimbledon V Ipswich Town 19:45
Cardiff City V Southampton 19:45
Colchester United V Brentford 19:45
Swansea City V Wycombe Wanderers 19:45
West Ham United V AFC Bournemouth 19:45
Nottingham Forest V Saudi Arabia 20:00 skysports


The draw for the 3rd round will take place after Nottingham Forest v Saudi Arabia.
Teams playing in Champions League and Europa league cannot be drawn against each other. The 6 clubs participating in those competitions being in a separate pot to the remaining 26 teams.
The home and away teams will be drawn prior to the Forest game. .
Re: League CUp 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:53:56 pm »
I think our EFL Trophy game at Crewe tonight is on Sky Sports+ as well.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:53:56 pm
I think our EFL Trophy game at Crewe tonight is on Sky Sports+ as well.
Yeah it is, 7:30pm at the Mornflake stadium.. £12 for a ticket it was, last I saw we had sold 3
Re: League CUp 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:53:56 pm
I think our EFL Trophy game at Crewe tonight is on Sky Sports+ as well.

Jay Spearing named on the bench. Hopefully we can get a look at him tonight.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:21:26 pm »
Why is boro a 7.15 kick off
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:42:05 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:21:26 pm
Why is boro a 7.15 kick off

Boro fans can't be fed after midnight.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:42:20 pm »
Seems like Dyche is punishing a lot of the players from the weekend, by making them play in front of their home fans.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:44:45 pm »
Everton going strong against lowly Doncaster.
Well, not strong, but you know what I mean.

If Everton were to lose tonight surely the Bullens wall would voice its displeasure?
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:48:13 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:42:20 pm
Seems like Dyche is punishing a lot of the players from the weekend, by making them play in front of their home fans.

Beto starting, against the team he announced himself to English football against.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:56:55 pm »
Bit of a rough tackle on Brightons new signing O'Reilly and he's off injured.

Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:56:55 pm
Bit of a rough tackle on Brightons new signing O'Reilly and he's off injured.


Oh, really?
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:02:10 pm »
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:09:02 pm »
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:16:40 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:42:20 pm
Seems like Dyche is punishing a lot of the players from the weekend, by making them play in front of their home fans.

Seems like he's punishing the fans too.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:18:32 pm »
Got the Everton game on but I think my tv is broken. Cant hear any booing?
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:19:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:18:32 pm
Got the Everton game on but I think my tv is broken. Cant hear any booing?

I have it on good authority that the ground is full of kopites
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:22:53 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:19:56 pm
I have it on good authority that the ground is full of kopites
Fuckinghell, again?
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:31:00 pm »
Koumas has two assists tonight
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:31:49 pm »
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:36:31 pm »
Clean sheet for the Ev for the 1st time in a half this season. Acorns, oaks and all that I guess.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:37:20 pm »
0-0 at HT. a bit much to expect miracles from Beto again?
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:38:57 pm »
Koumas looking like hes playing a blinder, another goal and an assist
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:41:53 pm »
🚨 EXCL: Chiesa is said to be extremely concerned about Lewis Koumas returning to the reds in 2025 and being a mainstay for years to come. #LFC
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm »
Stoke 5-0 winners at Boro..

Blackpool coming from behind to shock Blackburn 2-1.. awful defending for the winner and they missed a sitter

Walsall 2 down to win 3-2

Barrow knocking Derby out on penalties

QPR beat Luton on penalties
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:50:25 pm »
Get in Fleetwood.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:42:05 pm
Boro fans can't be fed after midnight.

😂
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm »
That tackle on O'Riley is shocking.  Not even a booking.

https://twitter.com/BrightonBubble/status/1828510546565427262
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:57:54 pm »
Worked as a medic at Millwall vs orient today. Usually do West Ham but did the company I work for a favour

Fuck me, the standard of football was horrendous. Millwall fans live up to the stereotype too thats for sure
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:09:32 am »
This is definitely Betos competition. 100% record against Doncaster
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:11:20 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:38:57 pm
Koumas looking like hes playing a blinder, another goal and an assist

Hes got a good manager in Schumacher, I rate him. Hes slowly turning Stoke around.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:41:18 pm »
That Pre-draw was awful... I thought they were going to say like Arsenal home or away, Liverpool home or Away etc...

instead it's if drawn out match 1 you're home, match 2.. match 3 etc

So if LFC are drawn 1st,2nd,3rd or 4th we are at home, 5th or 6th we are away
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:02:07 pm »
Newcastle leading Forest after 20 seconds.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:02:47 pm »
Newcastle ahead inside 20 seconds - Willock
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:04:59 pm »
Theyve blamed the keeper but no matter how wide hed pushed the ball, the Newcastle player still had a tap in.
Re: League Cup 2nd Round 27 - 28 August
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:22:52 pm »
Just realised Tonali is playing. First game back?
