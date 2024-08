TUESDAY 27TH AUGUST

WEDNESDAY 28TH AUGUST

Every game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ except those listed below which are also on Sky Sports Football and/or Main EventMiddlesbrough V Stoke City 19:15Barnsley V Sheffield United 19:45Barrow V Derby County 19:45Blackburn Rovers V Blackpool 19:45Brighton & Hove Albion V Crawley Town 19:45Coventry City V Oxford United 19:45Everton V Doncaster Rovers 19:45Fleetwood Town V Rotherham United 19:45Grimsby Town V Sheffield Wednesday 19:45Harrogate Town V Preston North End 19:45Leicester City V Tranmere Rovers 19:45Millwall V Leyton Orient 19:45Queens Park Rangers V Luton Town 19:45Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers 19:45Walsall V Huddersfield Town 19:45Watford V Plymouth Argyle 19:45Birmingham City V Fulham 20:00Crystal Palace V Norwich City 20:00Wolverhampton Wanderers V Burnley 19:30AFC Wimbledon V Ipswich Town 19:45Cardiff City V Southampton 19:45Colchester United V Brentford 19:45Swansea City V Wycombe Wanderers 19:45West Ham United V AFC Bournemouth 19:45Nottingham Forest V Saudi Arabia 20:00The draw for the 3rd round will take place after Nottingham Forest v Saudi Arabia.Teams playing in Champions League and Europa league cannot be drawn against each other. The 6 clubs participating in those competitions being in a separate pot to the remaining 26 teams.The home and away teams will be drawn prior to the Forest game. .