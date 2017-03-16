Arsenal didnt count as it was during the season that no away credits in the league cup counted for future seasons due to Covid
MK Dons gave us a larger allocation than that of 6.3k just before Covid. So you are going to need a stadium of at least 63k to realistically get an all members sale. Even then you will have the clubs that cite "safety issues" like Arsenal do and United initially did for the fa cup.
Do we know how many are left for todays royal rumble?
there's about 50ish, possibly some more held back plus probably some people holding them in their baskets
Nice one. Hopefully theres a few left at 3pm all being well
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Would think that arsenal would struggle with that argument now that they gave us 7.5k in the FA Cup to be fair.
'Should' be about 30 odd left.
I'm hoping so mate
Either loads of basketing going on right now or something very dodgy is happening as the numbers simply don't add up.
Good luck mate.
Surely the TO could implant software to kick tickets out of anyones basket when one sale ends and another begins.
Sold out. That was bollocks. I clicked on the buy now page and it said sold out
Have you got the hall map link?Try clicking on that to bypass it and hit refresh to see if any fall out of baskets.
Yes it said sold out kept refreshing then got kicked out of tge hall map and just had a blank page with this event is sold out.I literally was on at 3pm
Try clicking back onto it again, they havent marked it as sold out yet.
when you click buy now it tales you to the sales page and thats greyed out. It wont let me into the hallmap
