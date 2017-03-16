Surely the TO could implant software to kick tickets out of anyones basket when one sale ends and another begins.



they seem to clear the carts moments before the next sale (so no chance for people in the previous credit sale) - not an issue for this sale, but it's why people missed out on e.g. Rangers awayif it (unlikely) goes to 0 it will likely be because people have held them to the detriment of 1-credit people