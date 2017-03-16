« previous next »
Wolves away selling details

Craig S

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #40 on: Today at 10:46:05 am
Quote from: NQ00 on Today at 12:52:44 am
Arsenal didnt count as it was during the season that no away credits in the league cup counted for future seasons due to Covid

MK Dons gave us a larger allocation than that of 6.3k just before Covid. So you are going to need a stadium of at least 63k to realistically get an all members sale. Even then you will have the clubs that cite "safety issues" like Arsenal do and United initially did for the fa cup.
Jm55

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #41 on: Today at 10:50:15 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:46:05 am
MK Dons gave us a larger allocation than that of 6.3k just before Covid. So you are going to need a stadium of at least 63k to realistically get an all members sale. Even then you will have the clubs that cite "safety issues" like Arsenal do and United initially did for the fa cup.

Would think that arsenal would struggle with that argument now that they gave us 7.5k in the FA Cup to be fair.
RainbowFlick

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #42 on: Today at 11:03:16 am
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 10:09:53 am
Do we know how many are left for todays royal rumble?

there's about 50ish, possibly some more held back plus probably some people holding them in their baskets
der kaizers kid

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #43 on: Today at 11:06:35 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:03:16 am
there's about 50ish, possibly some more held back plus probably some people holding them in their baskets

Nice one. Hopefully theres a few left at 3pm all being well
ABJ

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:12:53 pm
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 11:06:35 am
Nice one. Hopefully theres a few left at 3pm all being well
'Should' be about 30 odd left.
dundeejoe

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #45 on: Today at 01:15:06 pm
anybody not recieved tickets from 1st sale ?
ABJ

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:50:15 am
Would think that arsenal would struggle with that argument now that they gave us 7.5k in the FA Cup to be fair.
Yes but 7.5K is still less then the 9K that they should have given us (15%) so if they should give us 6K for the LC (10%), don't be surprised if they give us less then that again...also citing policing issues as the match will be midweek.
der kaizers kid

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:25:08 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:12:53 pm
'Should' be about 30 odd left.

I'm hoping so mate
RedPat

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #48 on: Today at 01:47:38 pm
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 11:06:35 am
Nice one. Hopefully theres a few left at 3pm all being well
Showing 17 at the moment but I imagine theres a fair bit of basketing going on Id say between 30 and 40 for the one credit sale which should fix up all the 1 credit people.
ABJ

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #49 on: Today at 02:19:54 pm
Either loads of basketing going on right now or something very dodgy is happening as the numbers simply don't add up.
ABJ

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #50 on: Today at 02:20:36 pm
der kaizers kid

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #51 on: Today at 02:29:06 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:19:54 pm
Either loads of basketing going on right now or something very dodgy is happening as the numbers simply don't add up.

Standard LFC ticket office .
der kaizers kid

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #52 on: Today at 02:29:31 pm
RainbowFlick

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #53 on: Today at 02:31:04 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:19:54 pm
Either loads of basketing going on right now or something very dodgy is happening as the numbers simply don't add up.

a mixture of both   :o
DOG-LFC8

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #54 on: Today at 02:34:23 pm
13 left at the moment
Jm55

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #55 on: Today at 02:38:09 pm
Surely the TO could implant software to kick tickets out of anyones basket when one sale ends and another begins.
anfieldpurch

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #56 on: Today at 02:44:47 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:38:09 pm
Surely the TO could implant software to kick tickets out of anyones basket when one sale ends and another begins.
It's weird because they do that for disabled accounts (I know of somebody who had 1 in their basket at 10:44 with the next sale below starting 10:45 and at 10:45, the game disappeared for them and the ticket disappeared from their basket)
RedPat

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #57 on: Today at 02:47:57 pm
I posted at 1.47 and there was 17 left and more in baskets lets be honest anyone on 2 would have been straight in at 1.00pm to buy if the 1 sale doesnt happen the club have literally siphoned off 40 odd tickets.
der kaizers kid

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #58 on: Today at 02:56:31 pm
Theres a 1+ sale, thats a bonus
RainbowFlick

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #59 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:38:09 pm
Surely the TO could implant software to kick tickets out of anyones basket when one sale ends and another begins.

they seem to clear the carts moments before the next sale (so no chance for people in the previous credit sale) - not an issue for this sale, but it's why people missed out on e.g. Rangers away

if it (unlikely) goes to 0 it will likely be because people have held them to the detriment of 1-credit people
der kaizers kid

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #60 on: Today at 03:01:10 pm
Sold out. That was bollocks. I clicked on the buy now page and it said sold out
Jm55

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #61 on: Today at 03:03:47 pm
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 03:01:10 pm
Sold out. That was bollocks. I clicked on the buy now page and it said sold out

Have you got the hall map link?

Try clicking on that to bypass it and hit refresh to see if any fall out of baskets.
der kaizers kid

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #62 on: Today at 03:06:35 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:03:47 pm
Have you got the hall map link?

Try clicking on that to bypass it and hit refresh to see if any fall out of baskets.

Yes it said sold out kept refreshing then got kicked out of tge hall map and just had a blank page with this event is sold out.

I literally was on at 3pm
Jm55

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #63 on: Today at 03:07:20 pm
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 03:06:35 pm
Yes it said sold out kept refreshing then got kicked out of tge hall map and just had a blank page with this event is sold out.

I literally was on at 3pm

Try clicking back onto it again, they havent marked it as sold out yet.
der kaizers kid

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #64 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:07:20 pm
Try clicking back onto it again, they havent marked it as sold out yet.
when you click buy now it tales you to the sales page and thats greyed out. It wont let me into the hallmap
Jm55

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #65 on: Today at 03:22:49 pm
Quote from: der kaizers kid on Today at 03:19:56 pm
when you click buy now it tales you to the sales page and thats greyed out. It wont let me into the hallmap

Can you not go into your history and click on the link which says something like select tickets for Wolverhampton v Liverpool - that should let you back into the hall map assuming they havent taken it down yet.

From there you can refresh it and hope one falls out of a basket, which it may not do.
ABJ

Re: Wolves away selling details
Reply #66 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:12:53 pm
'Should' be about 30 odd left.
Was 35 left for the 1+ sale so as per usual, 25 selfish c*nts had basketed in the hope that the club wouldn't empty their baskets...but they did.
