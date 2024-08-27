Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday September 28, 2024.Location: Molineux StadiumKick-off: 17:30Allocation: 3010Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices: Adult: £30Over 65: £29Under 21 £29Under 17 £25.50Juniors (Under 14): £16Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday September 2 until 10.45am on Tuesday September 3.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Tuesday September 3.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: 9 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday September 3.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: 8 or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday September 3.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.