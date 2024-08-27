« previous next »
Author Topic: Wolves away selling details  (Read 1212 times)

Wolves away selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday September 28, 2024.

Location: Molineux Stadium

Kick-off: 17:30

Allocation: 3010

Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Adult: £30
Over 65: £29
Under 21 £29
Under 17 £25.50
Juniors (Under 14): £16

Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.

First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday September 2 until 10.45am on Tuesday September 3.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Tuesday September 3.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 9 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday September 3.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 8 or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday September 3.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/wolverhampton-wanderers-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-1
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Wolves away selling details
If this current trend continues of aways dropping further than they did last season (assume United will sell out on 8 vs 10 last year,) what would we hope this will go to, sold out on 5 previously?

Possibly not as much difference given corporates etc less likely to have requested them in the first place last season so the number it sold out on possibly more likely to be accurate?

Will be on my usual desperation game of hassling people for spares and it becomes easier the wider the pool of people to hassle.
Re: Wolves away selling details
Sorted on 11, and took a chance in booking my trains already, but saved £6-£7.  Been a few times, but don't like the layout of the away end, all the Steve Bull Lower stand but not many rows back.  Difficult to gets unified atmosphere going.
Re: Wolves away selling details
If this current trend continues of aways dropping further than they did last season (assume United will sell out on 8 vs 10 last year,) what would we hope this will go to, sold out on 5 previously?

Possibly not as much difference given corporates etc less likely to have requested them in the first place last season so the number it sold out on possibly more likely to be accurate?

Will be on my usual desperation game of hassling people for spares and it becomes easier the wider the pool of people to hassle.

Looks like United is going to go lower, still 20+ left

Those on 5 last season would be on 2-3 this season i think, so probably a similar amount, maybe scrape down to 1 but won't hold my breath
Re: Wolves away selling details
Sorted on 11, and took a chance in booking my trains already, but saved £6-£7.  Been a few times, but don't like the layout of the away end, all the Steve Bull Lower stand but not many rows back.  Difficult to gets unified atmosphere going.
Its precisely why they do it, was much better when we went for the other stand in the FA Cup match.
Re: Wolves away selling details
Can anyone tell me how many rows there are in the Steve Bull Lower,

I know I'll find out tomorrow morning but prefer to go forearmed with a ballpark of where I want to sit/stand. Just wanted to know where the middle rows are. Don't want too far back.
Re: Wolves away selling details
Can anyone tell me how many rows there are in the Steve Bull Lower,

I know I'll find out tomorrow morning but prefer to go forearmed with a ballpark of where I want to sit/stand. JustbsobzIbcsnbjudge where the middle rows are. Don't want too far back.


Theres only about 14 rows. You cant be too far back. Its probably the second worst away end in the league after West Ham. 
Re: Wolves away selling details
All sorted in JL3 about 7 or 8 rows from front. Train already booked, an easy trip from Reading.
Re: Wolves away selling details
Can anyone tell me how many rows there are in the Steve Bull Lower,

I know I'll find out tomorrow morning but prefer to go forearmed with a ballpark of where I want to sit/stand. JustbsobzIbcsnbjudge where the middle rows are. Don't want too far back.
Thats a cracking typo  ;D
Re: Wolves away selling details
Thats a cracking typo  ;D

I'm creating a new language!!
Re: Wolves away selling details
Arrived today ..impressive
Re: Wolves away selling details
Returns sales now announced, 3,2 and then 1 on Tuesday.

Got to say that the rumour about there being changes in the way our away tickets are being allocated does seem to be true at the moment, theyre all dropping much lower than previously. Just hoping one or two go to all members to finally give me a chance of getting on the ladder.
Re: Wolves away selling details
Returns sales now announced, 3,2 and then 1 on Tuesday.

Got to say that the rumour about there being changes in the way our away tickets are being allocated does seem to be true at the moment, theyre all dropping much lower than previously. Just hoping one or two go to all members to finally give me a chance of getting on the ladder.

Every time theyve said if tickets remain theyve gone to it and past it anyway. Possibly a very small number on all members for this one. Just speculation
Re: Wolves away selling details
Every time theyve said if tickets remain theyve gone to it and past it anyway. Possibly a very small number on all members for this one. Just speculation

Im not really expecting it to for this one to be honest but it more gives me hope that some of the others, Newcastle, Southampton and Leicester, will do.
Re: Wolves away selling details
Im not really expecting it to for this one to be honest but it more gives me hope that some of the others, Newcastle, Southampton and Leicester, will do.

I wasnt either, but dont remember them advertising a 1+ sale for the Ipswich game straight away
Re: Wolves away selling details
Im not really expecting it to for this one to be honest but it more gives me hope that some of the others, Newcastle, Southampton and Leicester, will do.

Southampton will now be 10 tickets less than Wolves. But the other 2 may have a chance.
Re: Wolves away selling details
Southampton will now be 10 tickets less than Wolves. But the other 2 may have a chance.

10 tickets less but about 3 hours further away ;D

Gives me hope that whatever Wolves drops to, Southampton will go one further.
Re: Wolves away selling details
I wasnt either, but dont remember them advertising a 1+ sale for the Ipswich game straight away

They didnt but it was about 7 tickets that ended up going that far.
Re: Wolves away selling details
10 tickets less but about 3 hours further away ;D

Gives me hope that whatever Wolves drops to, Southampton will go one further.

Yes and its a pain to get to for 2pm (just about do-able on trains). Ipswich early ko and wolves late ko could have some effect too.
Re: Wolves away selling details
Realistically it's gonna be Newcastle or Leicester, but used up all my queue luck with Milan so not hopeful
Re: Wolves away selling details
Realistically it's gonna be Newcastle or Leicester, but used up all my queue luck with Milan so not hopeful

Yeah there's a big jump to those with Newcastle probably 50+ on 1
Re: Wolves away selling details
It at least gives some hope of some sales dropping to all members.

Already surprised myself this season managing to get a euro away credit, to get one or two leagues would be beyond unexpected, albeit those sales would be much harder than Milan was.
Re: Wolves away selling details
It at least gives some hope of some sales dropping to all members.

Already surprised myself this season managing to get a euro away credit, to get one or two leagues would be beyond unexpected, albeit those sales would be much harder than Milan was.

You'd think Newcastle would go down, as it's a midweek night KO....
Re: Wolves away selling details
You'd think Newcastle would go down, as it's a midweek night KO....
Close to Christmas, with Madrid/City before it and Everton (A) afterwards...
Re: Wolves away selling details
Close to Christmas, with Madrid/City before it and Everton (A) afterwards...

Yep, Id be surprised if it doesnt, just not sure how many tickets will end up dropping.
Re: Wolves away selling details
It at least gives some hope of some sales dropping to all members.

Already surprised myself this season managing to get a euro away credit, to get one or two leagues would be beyond unexpected, albeit those sales would be much harder than Milan was.

the problem is they'll make it a truly 'all members' sale, and everyone and their aunt will be registering their interest if they do a unique link
