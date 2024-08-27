Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday September 28, 2024.
Location: Molineux Stadium
Kick-off: 17:30
Allocation: 3010
Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices: Adult: £30
Over 65: £29
Under 21 £29
Under 17 £25.50
Juniors (Under 14): £16
Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.
Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.
First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday September 2 until 10.45am on Tuesday September 3.
First sale status: Guaranteed one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Tuesday September 3.
Second sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Third sale: 9 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday September 3.
Third sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Fourth sale: 8 or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday September 3.
Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/wolverhampton-wanderers-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-1