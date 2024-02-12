Thought it might be a good idea to have this thread in the main forum rather than just buried in the ticket forum
Will ask the mods to sticky it and keep it updated throughout the season
17/08/2024 12:30 Ipswich Town (a) TNT SPORTS 0-2 WIN
25/08/2024 16:30 Brentford (h) skysports 2-0 WIN
01/09/2024 16:00 Manchester United (a) skysports 0-3 WIN
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h) 0-1 LOSS
17/09/2024 20:00 AC Milan (a) Amazon Prime 1-3 WIN
21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h) 3-0 WIN
25/09/2024 20:00 LC 3rd Round - West Ham H skysports 5-1 WIN
28/09/2024 17:30 Wolverhampton (a) skysports 1-2 WIN
02/10/2024 20:00 Bologna (h) TNT SPORTS 2-0 WIN
05/10/2024 12:30 Crystal Palace (a) TNT SPORTS 0-1 WIN
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
20/10/2024 16:30 Chelsea (h) skysports 2-1 WIN
23/10/2024 20:00 RB Leipzig (a) TNT SPORTS 0-1 WIN
27/10/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) skysports 2-2 DRAW
30/10/2024 19:30 League Cup 4th Round - Brighton A skysports 2-3 WIN
02/11/2024 15:00 Brighton (h) 2-1 WIN
05/11/2024 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen (h) Amazon Prime 4-0 WIN
09/11/2024 20:00 Aston Villa (h) TNT SPORTS 2-0 WIN
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
24/11/2024 14:00 Southampton (a) skysports 2-3 WIN
27/11/2024 20:00 Real Madrid (h) TNT SPORTS 2-0 WIN
01/12/2024 16:00 Manchester City (h) skysports 2-0 WIN
04/12/2024 19:30 Newcastle United (a) Prime Video 3-3 DRAW
07/12/2024 12:30 Everton (a) TNT SPORTS
10/12/2024 17:45 Girona (a) TNT SPORTS 0-1 WIN
14/12/2024 15:00 Fulham (h) 2-2 DRAW
18/12/2024 20:00 League Cup 5th Round - Southampton A skysports 1-2 WIN
22/12/2024 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (a) skysports 3-6 WIN
26/12/2024 20:00 Leicester City (h) Prime Video 3-1 WIN
29/12/2024 17:15 West Ham United (a) skysports 0-5 WIN
05/01/2025 16:30 Manchester United (h) skysports 2-2 DRAW
08/01/2025 20:00 League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg - Tottenham A 1-0 LOSS
11/01/2025 12:15 FA CUP 3rd Round - Accrington Stanley H ITV1 4-0 WIN
14/01/2025 20:00 Nottingham Forest (a) TNT SPORTS 1-1 DRAW
18/01/2025 15:00 Brentford (a)
21/01/2025 20:00 Lille (h) Prime Video
25/01/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (h)
29/01/25 20:00 PSV Eindhoven (a) TNT SPORTS
01/02/2025 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
06/02/2025 20:00 League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg - Tottenham H
08/02/2025 FA CUP 4th Round - Plymouth A
11-12 Feb CL knockout round play off first leg
12/02/2024 19:30 Everton (a) TNT SPORTS
16/02/2025 14:00 Wolverhampton (h) skysports
18-19 Feb CL knockout round play off second leg
23/02/2025 16:30 Manchester City (a) skysports
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26/02/2025 20:00 Newcastle United (h)
01/03/2025 FA CUP 5th Round
4-5 Mar CL Round of 16 First Leg
08/03/2025 15:00 Southampton (h)
11-12 Mar CL Round of 16 Second Leg
15/03/2025 15:00 Aston Villa (a) or 16/03/25 League Cup Final
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
29/03/2025 FA CUP Quarter Final
02/04/2025 20:00 Everton (h)
05/04/2025 15:00 Fulham (a)
8-9 Apr CL Quarter Final First Leg
12/04/2025 15:00 West Ham United (h)
15-16 Apr CL Quarter Final Second Leg
19/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City (a)
26/04/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h) or FA CUP Semi Final
29-30 Apr CL Semi Final First Leg
03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea (a)
6-7 May CL Semi Final Second Leg
10/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal (h)
18/05/2025 15:00 Brighton (a) or 17/05/2025 FA CUP Final
25/05/2025 16:00 Crystal Palace (h)
31/05/2025 20:00 CL Final
Expected TV date announcements
July 5th - MW 2-6 August/September
August 19th - MW 7-9 October
September 13th - MW 10-13 November
October 14th - MW 14-23 December/January
December 9th - MW 24-27 February
January 24th - MW 28-29 March
February 28th - MW 30-34 April
March 21st - MW 35
March 28th - MW 36
April 4th - MW 37
May 19th/20th - MW 38
DRAW DATES
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
League Phase - Thursday 29th August
Knockout Phase Playoff - Friday 31st January
Last 16 to Final - Friday 21st February
FA CUP
Round 3 - Monday 2nd December
LEAGUE CUP
Round 3 - Wednesday 28th August
Round 4 - Wednesday 25th September