Author Topic: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford  (Read 1198 times)

Online Tobelius

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:24:28 pm »
Great counter after their corner from our attacking unit.
Not over yet by a long shot but nice not to concede first,am a bit scarred about that after last season.
Online Red-4-Ever

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:24:36 pm »
In control, playing some decent stuff in patches but its not exactly edge of your seat stuff. Hopefully pick up the pace second half shooting into the Kop.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:24:36 pm »
I think we're alot less risky in the way we play which is going to come across boring. It's going to take a bit more to get the crowd going

Great goal by Diaz
Online Motty

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:24:56 pm »
Faster 1-2's needed but not too bad overall, bit more control back and we'll score 1 or 2 more.

Game and a half and not conceding is nice 😂
Online Keita Success

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:25:13 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:24:27 pm
Decent first half. Excellent goal. Jota held the ball and played the ball at the right time to Diaz. Diazs run and finish were excellent.

The only downside is we are letting Brentford play their way back into the game. Szoboszlai has been poor in the tackle and also tracking back; he needs to be more aggressive.

Salah being manhandled all the time; Brentford players are going down and winning free kicks for less. I thought Gravenberchs tackle was a bit tasty and I was worried for a minute that it could have been red.

We need another goal and then we should win.
To be fair, he clearly slipped. Never a red.
Online Dench57

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:25:18 pm »
That was fine. Put them to the sword second half please.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:26:04 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 05:22:08 pm
Fairly high tempo game, both teams looking to have a go but 2 goals would not have flattered us.

Stupid bookings, ref getting conned a couple times but pretty standard stuff there.


Poulson in Arsenal game last night booking nobody, this ref all over the cards. They wonder why everbody thinks their making it up as they go along.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:26:08 pm »
Sublime counter attacking goal, what a finish from Diaz

Lost our way a bit though and let them back into it. Some great spells of possession but we need to create more
Online CS111

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:26:20 pm »
Def need another goal here as it wouldnt surprise me if they sneak one. I thought we would have controlled the game more, hopefully more urgency in the 2nd half and can get an early goal
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:27:01 pm »
Gravenberch has been great and he slipped approaching the opposition player to make that challenge
Online Nick110581

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:27:53 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 05:22:08 pm
Fairly high tempo game, both teams looking to have a go but 2 goals would not have flattered us.

Stupid bookings, ref getting conned a couple times but pretty standard stuff there.



Tempo been really slow for the most part.

When we speed it up, we look superb.
Online Haggis36

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:28:00 pm »
I saw that quite differently than most it seems - irresistable for 20 mins then not much control from then on and it became quite open/basketbally again (looked more like a Klopp game than a Slot game). Control implies we totally shut them down, but both teams had 5 shots apiece. Early goal makes a big difference though, especially sweet watching us score a counter attach goal again! Felt like we were broken last season when it came to counter attacks.

I will say, it's quite frustrating watching us play it long to Salah and Diaz with their backs to goal quite so frequently as most of the time it just coughs the ball up - not sure either player is really suited to that.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:28:05 pm »
If they score it will be from a mistake. Per normal.

Imagine what Mo Salah would have accomplished if he got any protection. Madness what defenders can do to some attackers compared to defenders throwing themselves to the ground at any contact and getting the call. It's what I hate the most about this sport. The subjectivity of the refereeing.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:28:13 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:27:01 pm
Gravenberch has been great and he slipped approaching the opposition player to make that challenge

Not  convinced when he is trying to play a pass on the half turn. Great when its at his feet and is pressed and his way out is keeping and moving with the ball.
Online medley

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:29:00 pm »
Good stuff in patches but they are having too much of the ball for my liking. We need a second goal to provide some comfort here
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:29:02 pm »
Loved seeing Salah attack the defender and force the ball out to Jota for the goal, real passion and determination.  :D
Online stockdam

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 05:25:13 pm
To be fair, he clearly slipped. Never a red.

Yes he slipped but that doesnt mean the ref would have seen it that way. He came storming in and it wasnt a good tackle.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:30:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:28:13 pm
Not  convinced when he is trying to play a pass on the half turn. Great when its at his feet and is pressed and his way out is keeping and moving with the ball.

Hes not perfect but hes playing well again and is good under pressure. I think its important to remember he is still learning and there will be areas he has to improve his general play in but I think hes sensing danger well and importantly getting back goalside of opposition attacks
Online Paul_h

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:30:27 pm »
brillant assist from Jota, equally brilliant finish from Diaz.

It's less intense, yes, Crowd is quite too. But its ok to keep players fit over the season.
Salah not really on it (how many times is that said and he produces by the end of the game  :D)
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:30:45 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:29:04 pm
Yes he slipped but that doesnt mean the ref would have seen it that way. He came storming in and it wasnt a good tackle.
Studs not up or high, no way going to be a red.
Online danm77

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:30:54 pm »
Solid first half, great goal. Would like us to really go for the kill in the second half and put this game to bed.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:30:59 pm »
When weve kicked up the pace of the passing its been lovely, worked it through their midfield well. But a few misplaced passes (and cheap free kicks) brought them back into it. Next goal key.
Online stockdam

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:31:31 pm »
One of Brentfords tactics is to con the ref to give them a freekick. Thats their most dangerous attacking threat and well need to be alert to the high ball into the box.
Online Irishred1

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:31:35 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 05:21:04 pm
This referee is (shit)pants.
He always is. He is a weirdo
Online Phineus

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:31:48 pm »
Think one thing is clear well have much more energy into second half of games. Last season every game was a basketball game and we were gassed by 60th min.

Bodes well.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:32:44 pm »
we really look defensively a bit more secure with more bodies

attacking wise our players are probably trying to get into new patterns which will take a while.

the diaz angled run and jota pass was pure telepathy though.
Online jonkrux

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:32:44 pm »
Not seen a lot of alexis macallister, is the system stifling him somewhat?
Online JackWard33

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:28:00 pm
I saw that quite differently than most it seems - irresistable for 20 mins then not much control from then on and it became quite open/basketbally again (looked more like a Klopp game than a Slot game). Control implies we totally shut them down, but both teams had 5 shots apiece. Early goal makes a big difference though, especially sweet watching us score a counter attach goal again! Felt like we were broken last season when it came to counter attacks.

I will say, it's quite frustrating watching us play it long to Salah and Diaz with their backs to goal quite so frequently as most of the time it just coughs the ball up - not sure either player is really suited to that.

Yeah agree - having no outlet in behind makes our build up tougher
Online has gone odd

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:27:53 pm
Tempo been really slow for the most part.

When we speed it up, we look superb.

Slowed down a fair bit in the last 15 of the half, but thankfully we are the ones controlling the pace of the game. Think Brentford will tire but if Carvalho is thrown on, could be interesting!
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:32:51 pm »
Fantastic to see Katarina Johnson-Thompson on the pitch👏👏
Online thaddeus

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:33:12 pm »
Solid performance and a very good goal.  Brentford have some threat from set-pieces.
Online Teapot Bob

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:33:42 pm »
Fantastic goal from Lucho. Excited for what he'll do this season. Jota with nice work for the assist as well.

Good possession and some nice moves but as the half progressed it became less convincing. Not helped by a very sleepy crowd. Extremely quiet at anfield today
Online jillc

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:34:06 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 05:32:51 pm
Fantastic to see Katarina Johnson-Thompson on the pitch👏👏

 :thumbup
