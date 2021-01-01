« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71  (Read 12273 times)

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,647
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 01:59:01 pm »
Quote from: philboooo on Yesterday at 01:54:41 pm
Well Troy Deeney clearly didn't watch our match.

He's somehow managed to pick a "team of the week" without a single Liverpool player in it. After that performance? Astonishing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cm2nl2y8lr3o

The spirit of Garth Crooks lives on
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,080
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 02:14:25 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 12:28:35 pm
As many have said, still early days and weve beaten Ipswich and Brentford even though they are no easy games in the Premier League. But certainly you have to be impressed with what you have seen so far. Most impressively is how swift Slot has gotten the team to play his vision of football. It is still work in progress but he has clearly stamped his mark

We had a very good side last season that did so well beyond expectations (despite faltering at the end) considering the fact that we have a completely new midfield. The side is one year older now and will be better. And so far we are looking very business-like under Slot. United next week will be a big test as they have always been. We had 3 awful results against them last season. However, next week I expect them to find Slots Liverpool a completely different proposition. Looking forward to it
A Dutch manager finally looks like he'll succeed in the prem with that patient passing style... and he's ours! ;D

Also, the good things about last season, are the experience - both on a title-challenging level and a prem-level for the new lads.. then there is the fact thay they now know more about that they're capable of(and what they discovered they were capable of) and where their max physical capacity is (was?) and if they can push through that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:20:21 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm »
Up Arne's no drama Reds.  ;D

Early days, but we look solid at the back and effective up top.

Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,080
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 02:21:25 pm »
Quote from: mkingdon on Yesterday at 02:19:30 pm
Up Arne's no drama Reds.  ;D

Early days, but we look solid at the back and effective up top.


Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,803
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 02:50:07 pm »
Quote from: philboooo on Yesterday at 01:54:41 pm
Well Troy Deeney clearly didn't watch our match.

He's somehow managed to pick a "team of the week" without a single Liverpool player in it. After that performance? Astonishing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cm2nl2y8lr3o

Diaz and Grav were deserving - but the entire team played well - so maybe there was no "standout"
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,988
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 02:56:00 pm »
Quote from: philboooo on Yesterday at 01:54:41 pm
Well Troy Deeney clearly didn't watch our match.

He's somehow managed to pick a "team of the week" without a single Liverpool player in it. After that performance? Astonishing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cm2nl2y8lr3o

No Diaz is laughable.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,080
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 03:06:40 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 02:56:00 pm
No Diaz is laughable.
I'm not reading, but lemme guess- tRashford is in?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,988
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 03:08:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 03:06:40 pm
I'm not reading, but lemme guess- tRashford is in?

Joao Pedro  ::)
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 03:18:18 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 03:08:06 pm
Joao Pedro  ::)
He played great tbf. I thought he was the MOTM for Brighton.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,080
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 03:23:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 03:08:06 pm
Joao Pedro  ::)
Thanks mate. The defending for his goal was atrocious though. 80% of the United team on the other side of the pitch, cannot prevent a cross, keeper doesn't even go for it, Pedro gets a free run and a header.

2-1 flattered United, really.

Posted it here mate, since this is a post-match about Liverpool: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354713.msg19597421#msg19597421
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:07:11 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 03:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 03:18:18 pm
He played great tbf. I thought he was the MOTM for Brighton.

Diaz was unplayable basically, been hard on him in the past but lets be fair he was amazing against Brentford, and also very good opening day.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #451 on: Today at 12:04:32 am »
Thought we were really good. Second half we had them on toast. Some day (next weekend) I'd like us to finish our chances. Yeah.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 