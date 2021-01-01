« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71

MoTM : Gravenberch (again).  Honourable Mentions : Dom, Mac, Jota and Diaz.

Performance was functional without the Hollywood football from the
second half of last week.

Gravenberch his quick turning and running (I'm surprised at how much ground the lad eats up when he moves). He glides.  I can see why Klopp bought him. The lad is really growing into his role.

Really well taken goals, super pass from Jota to Diaz, excellent finish on his "weaker" side.

Salah and his trademarked finish (although I thought he was offside).  Yes, I know he wasn't.

Forgot to mention, Gakpo looked really bright when he came on too.

No doubt media will be talking up the fact Trent looked pissed off at being taken off.  Wonder how much chip paper will be covered and radio hours will be taken up by the usual rent-a-gobshites on this.

Anyway, good so far.

:)

We'll see where we are at this time next week.


Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
That looks like an envelope after I've been trying to cross out my name and address before it goes in the recycling.  :o
Reminds me of one of them pics on someones fridge where the dickhead  parents brag about their kid Hes only 8 years old. Our Tristan drew it. Hes so talented. Thats me , the wife,and Tristan outside the house on a sunny day. His teacher said he drew it with spaghetti by lobbing it at the paper in a hissy fit cos hes fucking mental. Were ever so proud
Another good win, got a little anxious after all those missed chances for us plus the fact they were getting too many set piece opportunities. 2nd goal was much needed, but it was mind blowing how many of their players were camped inside their peno area even at 2 down. This'll be good practice for next Sunday as they won't have any ambitions to play football either.

Makes such a difference when Ibou, Mo and Szobo start the season so sharp, such a contrast to the end of last season.


Honorable mention to the Brentford supporters. Pathetic. Must have been an ale ban on the coaches up.


Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
That looks like an envelope after I've been trying to cross out my name and address before it goes in the recycling.  :o
Passing is so even- no lop-sidedness, everyone having a kickabout. Early days, but I'm excited.
Upon nispection, there is a lot to love about that. We're so well-balanced and even the directions of passing is even across the board.

An extremely neat side in such a short period.


Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Impressive implementation of Slotball in its naissence. The style's shifted from Heavy Metal to Post Rock, slow-fast-slow is the tempo it seems.
Less thrilling perhaps but still enjoyable and hopefuly as equally as successful in the end.

Strong performances throughout the team, but I'd give Ibou the most praise - simply bossing it out there.

The future's super shiney
Really good win. Dominate win.
Improved first half(regardless of the goal). Really turned up the attack and created much more in the 2nd half.
