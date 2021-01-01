MoTM : Gravenberch (again). Honourable Mentions : Dom, Mac, Jota and Diaz.Performance was functional without the Hollywood football from thesecond half of last week.Gravenberch his quick turning and running (I'm surprised at how much ground the lad eats up when he moves). He glides. I can see why Klopp bought him. The lad is really growing into his role.Really well taken goals, super pass from Jota to Diaz, excellent finish on his "weaker" side.Salah and his trademarked finish (although I thought he was offside). Yes, I know he wasn't.Forgot to mention, Gakpo looked really bright when he came on too.No doubt media will be talking up the fact Trent looked pissed off at being taken off. Wonder how much chip paper will be covered and radio hours will be taken up by the usual rent-a-gobshites on this.Anyway, good so far.We'll see where we are at this time next week.