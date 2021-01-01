« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71

the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #360 on: Today at 08:25:18 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:16:40 pm
Already have in the Ipswich game with Bradley's chance off the Diaz pass. He should have dinked it over the keeper. Would have been some goal.

Bradley's running power and threat on the underlap is some weapon to have. You can understand why Slot has been so eager to bring him on for Trent in the last 2 games.
Not dinking the keeper has always been our problem. A pet peeve of mine.

Salah's the only one who does that, which is why he scored and continues to score so many.

That, is what sets a great goalscorer apart from an okay one- the ability to chip the keeper.

Salah beat De Gea and the other top goalies with it .. almost every.. time.
Suarez beat De Gea, Hart and all the others with it, almost every... time.

If you look at our compilations, most goals against top goalies will be dinks. I can guarantee that.




In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

rscanderlech

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #361 on: Today at 08:26:19 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 07:27:51 pm
Carragher needs to shut the fuck up about Klopp.
At one point he said that Liverpool didn't look safe under Klopp, even at 2-0 or 3-0 up. Did he miss the point where we got 97 and 99 points in the League and were European champions, and, at one point, had 110 points from 114 games, beating all sorts of records?
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #362 on: Today at 08:27:01 pm
Before the season started Id have settled for 4 points off the first 3.  Id have been happy with 6, very happy with 7 and ecstatic with 9.

(Settled for 4 because new manager etc, and thats never easy at all.)

So its a wee bit of a free shot at old Trafford in my book ;D




Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #363 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:01 pm
Before the season started Id have settled for 4 points off the first 3.  Id have been happy with 6, very happy with 7 and ecstatic with 9.

(Settled for 4 because new manager etc, and thats never easy at all.)

So its a wee bit of a free shot at old Trafford in my book ;D
Fuck off with that free shot shite, they're due a doing. ;D
LiverBirdKop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #364 on: Today at 08:29:24 pm
Weird game. Work in progress, 2 wins with 2 clean sheets = great start. Shame we didn't score on that 1-2 1-2 1-2 move.

Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #365 on: Today at 08:33:06 pm


The team will be less boring as the season progresses, we will have more and more attacks, at the moment its early days and we are still learning how to be more controlled

2 clean sheets which is excellent, it will be interesting to see how the team reacts when we concede first in a game and how we maintain our composure if we are late on into a game and its still 0-0 or we are behind

some really good points made about how the new system suits our players, there are times when we do look one dimensional and the ground was quiet,  but that is probably part of the plan to slow things down in order to be able to accelerate through the gears

some of the fast one and two touch play was great to watch, you can see the players are enjoying their football and there doesnt appear to be a Klopp hangover
Garlicbread

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #366 on: Today at 08:34:00 pm
One thing I hope we improve is attacking set pieces. Feels that used to be a bit of a special weapon of ours but even last season we weren't that good at it.
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #367 on: Today at 08:35:09 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:28:18 pm
Fuck off with that free shot shite, they're due a doing. ;D
They are, but we know it doesnt always work like that at the theatre of shite


Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #368 on: Today at 08:35:17 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:25:18 pm
Not dinking the keeper has always been our problem. A pet peeve of mine.

Salah's the only one who does that, which is why he scored and continues to score so many.

That, is what sets a great goalscorer apart from an okay one- the ability to chip the keeper.

Salah beat De Gea and the other top goalies with it .. almost every.. time.
Suarez beat De Gea, Hart and all the others with it, almost every... time.

If you look at our compilations, most goals against top goalies will be dinks. I can guarantee that.

Its like our forwards answer to every situation is to use power, theres a lack of finesse/ craft in the finishing
Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #369 on: Today at 08:35:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:35:09 pm
They are, but we know it doesnt always work like that at the theatre of shite
Too true.
KC7

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #370 on: Today at 08:39:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:55:47 pm
Watch it on repeat mate.

https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1827752004782837850

The way Mo traps that. Seriously offer him what he wants.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #371 on: Today at 08:41:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:01 pm
Before the season started Id have settled for 4 points off the first 3.  Id have been happy with 6, very happy with 7 and ecstatic with 9.

(Settled for 4 because new manager etc, and thats never easy at all.)

So its a wee bit of a free shot at old Trafford in my book ;D
utopia!
Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #372 on: Today at 08:52:14 pm
Quote from: dudek05 on Today at 07:09:18 pm
Personally enjoying not going a goal down early on in matches. Long may it continue!

This. We controlled that match. And didn't look spent at the end.


MartinSkrtelsBasement

  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #373 on: Today at 08:56:08 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 07:27:51 pm
Carragher needs to shut the fuck up about Klopp.

Nah he was taking about this iteration of the Klopp team, and he was right.

Were so much better at defending counter attacks and we dont need to take so many risks in attack as we have quality everywhere.

Im personally quite enjoying what others seem to be calling boring. We are way more pragmatic and in control.



JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #374 on: Today at 08:56:51 pm
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 08:56:08 pm
Im personally quite enjoying what others seem to be calling boring. We are way more pragmatic and in control.

Yeah the boring shout is weird to me, thought we managed it well, played some great football, and won. Wasn't bored at all.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #375 on: Today at 08:59:28 pm
https://x.com/OptaJoe/status/1827760133885030768

Quote
92% - Liverpool completed 92% of their passes in today's game against Brentford, their best passing accuracy in a Premier League game on record since 2003-04. Slotted.

Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #376 on: Today at 09:00:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:01 pm
Before the season started Id have settled for 4 points off the first 3.  Id have been happy with 6, very happy with 7 and ecstatic with 9.

(Settled for 4 because new manager etc, and thats never easy at all.)

So its a wee bit of a free shot at old Trafford in my book ;D

Theres no such thing as a free hit at that place, especially as the c*nts essentially managed to knock us out/fuck us over in 2 competitions in a row there last season.
cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #377 on: Today at 09:02:53 pm
Very happy with how we have started with the changes to coaches and key players being late back. Its great to see a bit of better balance in our approach, and the effort and desire to work hard on and off the ball.

Some nice partnerships forming too across the pitch- the Trent, Szobo and Mo triangle again and the Robbo, Jota and Diaz on the other side.

Lots to work on still, and hopefully we can approach next week as a normal game (instead of space jamming ourselves like last year), but we are well set to have a strong season
norecat

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #378 on: Today at 09:28:32 pm
With Konate replacing Matip the GK and back four shows only one change from the 2019 CL final. Salah is also left.
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #379 on: Today at 09:44:33 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:02:53 pm
Very happy with how we have started with the changes to coaches and key players being late back. Its great to see a bit of better balance in our approach, and the effort and desire to work hard on and off the ball.

Some nice partnerships forming too across the pitch- the Trent, Szobo and Mo triangle again and the Robbo, Jota and Diaz on the other side.

Lots to work on still, and hopefully we can approach next week as a normal game (instead of space jamming ourselves like last year), but we are well set to have a strong season

I like that there's plenty of structure, it all felt a bit chaotic last season, which led to some great football and almost a few trophies, but seemed to burn us out massively. Hopefully we can get in the habit of controlling games, particularly in the first half when teams are pressing maniacally and chasing every lost cause.
BigRedFeetBed

  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #380 on: Today at 10:02:10 pm
Felt a little subdued before watching the match today. First time proper at home since Jurgen. It is only a game but I somehow still felt the effects of him leaving. Like I was somehow pining after my first true love.

Then that utterly filthy passage of play on 60 minutes opened my eyes. Like experiencing a first high, the first time hearing a song you'll end up loving forever, that feeling of warm breath on your neck.

"Well, what was she like, was she any good?"
"Well, it was different"

"DIFFERENT! WTF"

"Well it was like, 1-2-1-2-1-2 ahh fuck!"

Best piece of football I have seen for a LONG time. So good, that it should still be given as the goal of the season.

God knows the mess i'm going to be in if we try it again and it hits that..crescendo!

Forgot where I was for a minute there! Sorry about that!

EDIT. The boys played really well today, nothing remotely boring about that. Its like the Klopp squad and the Slot Squad are 20 something different world class versions of themselves. Brilliant!

Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #381 on: Today at 10:02:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:59:28 pm
https://x.com/OptaJoe/status/1827760133885030768


That looks like an envelope after I've been trying to cross out my name and address before it goes in the recycling.  :o


Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #382 on: Today at 10:02:38 pm
Decent that....couldn't really ask for more than 6 points from the first home and away games under the new gaffer....although this time next week I think we'll have a better idea of where we're at

Up the Reds....


Beninger

  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #383 on: Today at 10:17:19 pm
We are going to suffocate some sides this season. Theyll give up before the final whistle.


latortuga

  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #384 on: Today at 10:18:36 pm
Man Utd away next...

Can Slot break the Klopp curse at Old Trafford?
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #385 on: Today at 10:19:01 pm



In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

kop306

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #386 on: Today at 10:19:38 pm
another good performance and 3 points

good to see virg , getting people to focus on the slot era
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  • Posts: 21,063
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #387 on: Today at 10:21:58 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 08:39:43 pm
The way Mo traps that. Seriously offer him what he wants.
Great defensive work though. That CB did his job, to a T.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,988
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #388 on: Today at 10:25:17 pm »
Anny Rd - where was your noise today?
Ibou - you're fucking immense lad.
Arne - make sure that bloke whose really concerned about corners is also really concerned about throw-ins.
Mo/Virg/Trent - sign the contracts when presented knobheads.
August - you've turned into a bad fucking wool since I was a kid. Even when Joe Cole got sent off at least I went home with half me kipper burnt.
Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,576
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #389 on: Today at 10:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:55:47 pm
Watch it on repeat mate.

https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1827752004782837850

Lovely bit of football. Some of the breaks were like a breath of fresh air.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,576
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #390 on: Today at 10:34:52 pm »
He can be an Owen, or he can be a Gerrard. His choice at the end of the day.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,051
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #391 on: Today at 10:36:49 pm »
76 touches in the opponents penalty area (in the second half) is a mad stat ain't it?
Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:50:37 pm »
Controlled with patches of unplayable football.  Boss.
Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:56:03 pm »
Imagine if we scored off Salah playing a one-two with the whole team or Robertson's header from Jotas bicycle.  Some of our attacks were unbelievable.
Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #394 on: Today at 11:05:38 pm »
Match of the Day never even showed that fantastic move on 60 minutes.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,508
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #395 on: Today at 11:23:57 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:05:38 pm
Match of the Day never even showed that fantastic move on 60 minutes.
They did in the analysis, but it deserved to be in the highlights too.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #396 on: Today at 11:27:41 pm »
Very small sample size, and against two of the leagues weaker sides - but were reminiscent of 19/20 Liverpool so far.

Most impressive for me so far is how many men we have sprinting back when we are countered. It says a lot.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,769
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #397 on: Today at 11:29:07 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:27:41 pm
Very small sample size, and against two of the leagues weaker sides - but were reminiscent of 19/20 Liverpool so far.

Most impressive for me so far is how many men we have sprinting back when we are countered. It says a lot.

Even Jon Champion and Stephen Warnock were wildly impressed as it happened multiple times.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,150
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #398 on: Today at 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:10:44 pm
I would prefer to look at what he did in the 30 seconds before he was offside, he literally won a duel in our penalty area then sprinted 3/4 of the field I'll give him some slack being offside there his pressing created the opportunity to score.

Every time they played him the ball he played a first time pass and did it well.

There will be plently of games and Nunez will get his chance to start as the 9.

Yes time will tell and hopefully he shows his form soon.

However, my recollection of the offside was that he had time to get back onside but didnt seem to be aware of where he was as Elliott was about to cross. Maybe I need to watch it back again. Nunez gets caught offside far too much and it isnt a big thing to fix.
#JFT97

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,803
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
« Reply #399 on: Today at 11:32:09 pm »
thought Szobo was immense today, his trackin back was fkn boss
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas
