Felt a little subdued before watching the match today. First time proper at home since Jurgen. It is only a game but I somehow still felt the effects of him leaving. Like I was somehow pining after my first true love.



Then that utterly filthy passage of play on 60 minutes opened my eyes. Like experiencing a first high, the first time hearing a song you'll end up loving forever, that feeling of warm breath on your neck.



"Well, what was she like, was she any good?"

"Well, it was different"



"DIFFERENT! WTF"



"Well it was like, 1-2-1-2-1-2 ahh fuck!"



Best piece of football I have seen for a LONG time. So good, that it should still be given as the goal of the season.



God knows the mess i'm going to be in if we try it again and it hits that..crescendo!



Forgot where I was for a minute there! Sorry about that!



EDIT. The boys played really well today, nothing remotely boring about that. Its like the Klopp squad and the Slot Squad are 20 something different world class versions of themselves. Brilliant!