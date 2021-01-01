Already have in the Ipswich game with Bradley's chance off the Diaz pass. He should have dinked it over the keeper. Would have been some goal.
Bradley's running power and threat on the underlap is some weapon to have. You can understand why Slot has been so eager to bring him on for Trent in the last 2 games.
Not dinking the keeper has always been our problem. A pet peeve of mine.
Salah's the only one who does that, which is why he scored and continues to score so many.
That, is what sets a great goalscorer apart from an okay one- the ability to chip the keeper.
Salah beat De Gea and the other top goalies with it .. almost every.. time.
Suarez beat De Gea, Hart and all the others with it, almost every... time.
If you look at our compilations, most goals against top goalies will be dinks. I can guarantee that.