



The team will be less boring as the season progresses, we will have more and more attacks, at the moment its early days and we are still learning how to be more controlled



2 clean sheets which is excellent, it will be interesting to see how the team reacts when we concede first in a game and how we maintain our composure if we are late on into a game and its still 0-0 or we are behind



some really good points made about how the new system suits our players, there are times when we do look one dimensional and the ground was quiet, but that is probably part of the plan to slow things down in order to be able to accelerate through the gears



some of the fast one and two touch play was great to watch, you can see the players are enjoying their football and there doesnt appear to be a Klopp hangover

