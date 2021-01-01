« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #360 on: Today at 08:25:18 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:16:40 pm
Already have in the Ipswich game with Bradley's chance off the Diaz pass. He should have dinked it over the keeper. Would have been some goal.

Bradley's running power and threat on the underlap is some weapon to have. You can understand why Slot has been so eager to bring him on for Trent in the last 2 games.
Not dinking the keeper has always been our problem. A pet peeve of mine.

Salah's the only one who does that, which is why he scored and continues to score so many.

That, is what sets a great goalscorer apart from an okay one- the ability to chip the keeper.

Salah beat De Gea and the other top goalies with it .. almost every.. time.
Suarez beat De Gea, Hart and all the others with it, almost every... time.

If you look at our compilations, most goals against top goalies will be dinks. I can guarantee that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #361 on: Today at 08:26:19 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 07:27:51 pm
Carragher needs to shut the fuck up about Klopp.
At one point he said that Liverpool didn't look safe under Klopp, even at 2-0 or 3-0 up. Did he miss the point where we got 97 and 99 points in the League and were European champions, and, at one point, had 110 points from 114 games, beating all sorts of records?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #362 on: Today at 08:27:01 pm
Before the season started Id have settled for 4 points off the first 3.  Id have been happy with 6, very happy with 7 and ecstatic with 9.

(Settled for 4 because new manager etc, and thats never easy at all.)

So its a wee bit of a free shot at old Trafford in my book ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #363 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:01 pm
Before the season started Id have settled for 4 points off the first 3.  Id have been happy with 6, very happy with 7 and ecstatic with 9.

(Settled for 4 because new manager etc, and thats never easy at all.)

So its a wee bit of a free shot at old Trafford in my book ;D
Fuck off with that free shot shite, they're due a doing. ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #364 on: Today at 08:29:24 pm
Weird game. Work in progress, 2 wins with 2 clean sheets = great start. Shame we didn't score on that 1-2 1-2 1-2 move.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #365 on: Today at 08:33:06 pm


The team will be less boring as the season progresses, we will have more and more attacks, at the moment its early days and we are still learning how to be more controlled

2 clean sheets which is excellent, it will be interesting to see how the team reacts when we concede first in a game and how we maintain our composure if we are late on into a game and its still 0-0 or we are behind

some really good points made about how the new system suits our players, there are times when we do look one dimensional and the ground was quiet,  but that is probably part of the plan to slow things down in order to be able to accelerate through the gears

some of the fast one and two touch play was great to watch, you can see the players are enjoying their football and there doesnt appear to be a Klopp hangover
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #366 on: Today at 08:34:00 pm
One thing I hope we improve is attacking set pieces. Feels that used to be a bit of a special weapon of ours but even last season we weren't that good at it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #367 on: Today at 08:35:09 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:28:18 pm
Fuck off with that free shot shite, they're due a doing. ;D
They are, but we know it doesnt always work like that at the theatre of shite
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #368 on: Today at 08:35:17 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:25:18 pm
Not dinking the keeper has always been our problem. A pet peeve of mine.

Salah's the only one who does that, which is why he scored and continues to score so many.

That, is what sets a great goalscorer apart from an okay one- the ability to chip the keeper.

Salah beat De Gea and the other top goalies with it .. almost every.. time.
Suarez beat De Gea, Hart and all the others with it, almost every... time.

If you look at our compilations, most goals against top goalies will be dinks. I can guarantee that.

Its like our forwards answer to every situation is to use power, theres a lack of finesse/ craft in the finishing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #369 on: Today at 08:35:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:35:09 pm
They are, but we know it doesnt always work like that at the theatre of shite
Too true.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Diaz 13 Salah 71
Reply #370 on: Today at 08:39:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:55:47 pm
Watch it on repeat mate.

https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1827752004782837850

The way Mo traps that. Seriously offer him what he wants.
