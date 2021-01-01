« previous next »
Author Topic: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?  (Read 247 times)

I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« on: Yesterday at 02:32:25 pm »
I'm 6'4", unnatural reactions as a goalkeeper. Played international football at junior level, gave it up for rock and roll. Is it now time to give up on the dream?
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:25:48 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 02:32:25 pm
I'm 6'4", unnatural reactions as a goalkeeper. Played international football at junior level, gave it up for rock and roll. Is it now time to give up on the dream?

Don't Stop Believin'
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm »
Never give up on that dream, you beautiful bastard.


I dream of one day being a jockey in the horse dressage. And I will be!
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:42:09 pm »
Yes, you should become a car salesman now.
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:13:44 pm »
If you're a keeper and not on Chelsea's books by now, it's time to give up.
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:51:24 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 05:37:54 pm
I dream of one day being a jockey in the horse dressage. And I will be!
Go for it mate, I'll be there for you. I'll lift you on to the nag and if you fall at the first fence I'll lift you up and I'll give you a piggy-back to the pub.
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:52:38 pm »
Can Chops even get a leg up?
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:38:26 pm »
I was going to say "no"

Then I saw chops saying "pudding"

Tim Shaw is a penguin.

Hope this helps.
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 02:32:25 pm
I'm 6'4", unnatural reactions as a goalkeeper. Played international football at junior level, gave it up for rock and roll. Is it now time to give up on the dream?
You sound better than Onana.
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:42:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm
You sound better than Onana.

Onanarama?
Re: I'm 43, should i give up on being a professional footballer?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:18:31 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 02:32:25 pm
I'm 6'4", unnatural reactions as a goalkeeper. Played international football at junior level, gave it up for rock and roll. Is it now time to give up on the dream?

Don't give up mate. Unnatural reactions are keeping Pickford in the English job.
