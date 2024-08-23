« previous next »
Knife attack in German city of Solingen

Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« on: August 23, 2024, 11:05:13 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/c2505v8gwe9t

Sounds like a very bad situation.....

Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #1 on: August 24, 2024, 12:03:41 am »
Seems the attacker is still on the run according to German media. Strange there is zero description of him (assuming it's a male) to aid the public in avoiding him or reporting a possible sighting.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #2 on: August 24, 2024, 08:54:56 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on August 24, 2024, 12:03:41 am
Seems the attacker is still on the run according to German media. Strange there is zero description of him (assuming it's a male) to aid the public in avoiding him or reporting a possible sighting.

It is strange. Im sure witnesses will be traumatised but someone must have had an idea what he was wearing?
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #3 on: August 24, 2024, 03:51:43 pm »
A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the attacks apparently.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #4 on: August 24, 2024, 03:53:30 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 24, 2024, 03:51:43 pm
A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the attacks apparently.

Not as the perp though. Apparently he had information prior to the attack but didnt pass it on to the polizei.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #5 on: August 24, 2024, 09:14:18 pm »
Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the attack. Very sad for the families of the deceased.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:11:04 am »
Its becoming a constant fear in the lives of people here.
For some dude to go to a diversity festival and slit the throats of people who voiced their support for bringing in millions of refugees like him just because some fucker in the IS gave him the green light, is a low life act.

Apparently some sections of people knew who the perp was and refused to identify him to the police. Such people should also be prosecuted IMO. And if it was not for one dude who overheard the conversations of the other 15-year old, this perp wouldnt have been caught within a day.

Sadly nothing will happen and as always thoughts and prayers and yada yada yada.

Deepest condolences for the families of the deceased.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:23:15 am »
Some more detailed information now that the perpetrator has surrendered. No doubt to milk publicity for IS.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crlr2z23ykno
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:14:01 pm »
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:58:48 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 01:14:01 pm
Syrian refugee. What a miserable shithouse he must be  :wanker

https://news.sky.com/story/suspect-in-deadly-knife-attack-hands-himself-in-to-german-police-as-is-claims-responsibility-13202437

More like a murderous shit house if hes slashed the throats of a number of innocent people.

IS still stirring the pot and I saw a report the other night that they are starting to cause problems again for the Kurds.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:42:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:58:48 pm
More like a murderous shit house if hes slashed the throats of a number of innocent people.

IS still stirring the pot and I saw a report the other night that they are starting to cause problems again for the Kurds.

IS or Al-Qaeda will always be there either under those names or another, the ideology isnt just going to disappear.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:00:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:42:26 pm
IS or Al-Qaeda will always be there either under those names or another, the ideology isnt just going to disappear.

Agree completely its just that they seem to be stirring again.

Just in time to give Tommy Two Names a cause for his crusade.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:00:00 pm
Agree completely its just that they seem to be stirring again.

Just in time to give Tommy Two Names a cause for his crusade.

Two sides of the same coin.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:51:29 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:00:00 pm
...Just in time to give Tommy Two Names a cause for his crusade.
Which is exactly what the likes of IS want.

Destabilise the west by creating fear, suspicion and division. Of course, Yaxley-Lennon and his crew play right into their hands and fall for it hook, line and sinker.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:04:22 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:42:26 pm
IS or Al-Qaeda will always be there either under those names or another, the ideology isnt just going to disappear.
Crazy that Germany has no system to filter out the low lifes from the genuine refugees.
Re: Knife attack in German city of Solingen
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:48:34 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:04:22 am
Crazy that Germany has no system to filter out the low lifes from the genuine refugees.

Germanys intelligence community is really shit. Theyre having the piss taken out of them due to staff shortages, mass sick leave and a work from home culture. Its no surprise theyre struggling with this kind of thing when you consider in the last year that a senior German military personnel joined a call on an insecure line that was snooped on by Russia, the AfD has been overran by foreign adversaries and they had to rely on American intelligence warning of a plot to kill the leader of Rheinmetall; a major supplier of military equipment to Ukraine. Germany is a weak link in Europe: make no mistake about that.
