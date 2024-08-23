Its becoming a constant fear in the lives of people here.

For some dude to go to a diversity festival and slit the throats of people who voiced their support for bringing in millions of refugees like him just because some fucker in the IS gave him the green light, is a low life act.



Apparently some sections of people knew who the perp was and refused to identify him to the police. Such people should also be prosecuted IMO. And if it was not for one dude who overheard the conversations of the other 15-year old, this perp wouldnt have been caught within a day.



Sadly nothing will happen and as always thoughts and prayers and yada yada yada.



Deepest condolences for the families of the deceased.