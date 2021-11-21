« previous next »
Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking

Red-Soldier

Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
Reply #40
Quote from: redbyrdz
I'd have thought that if the portholes were left open, they'd still be open on the wreck. So the divers should have some idea.



Also I think on modern boats like that, they are so bouyant that they really need to take on large amounts of water to actually sink.


I still think the mast may have to do with it. That mast was longe enought to hit the ground at that position.
While we wait for the sixth missing person to be found, the investigation goes on.

The focus now is on whether human error was to blame. From the captain and the crew not taking measures onboard the yacht to mitigate the extreme weather and storm alert that had been issued before that terrible tragedy on Monday morning.

The wheels of justice move very slowly here in Italy. But there will be pressure on the investigators to wrap this up.

These are high profile victims - so there will be a lot of legal implications.

We know the investigators spoke to the captain, who survived, for two hours yesterday. He's 51 and from New Zealand.

Part of the focus is on whether there were storage compartments left open, allowing water to flood into the boat. And also on why there was no crew team on alert overnight when the storm happened, particularly given the fact there was a weather alert.

Another question: why was the yacht not harboured at port if the storm alert was out?

A ship surveyor told me yesterday there should have been a two-man watch team on board overnight.

The feeling is that there was a combination of factors that made the conditions ripe for this kind of disaster to happen.

Like I said, the only way it took on so muich water, causing it to sink so fast, was that things were open.  That, or a hit from a torpedo ( or iceberg).
Dr. Beaker

Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
Reply #41
Quote from: Red-Soldier
Like I said, the only way it took on so muich water, causing it to sink so fast, was that things were open.  That, or a hit from a torpedo ( or iceberg).
Imagine the conspiracy theories if it turns out it was an iceberg.
Schmidt

Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
Reply #42
Quote from: Dr. Beaker
Why the hell would people have even had their portholes open in the first place.

Maybe the boat was full of rich arseholes who did whatever they wanted and scolded the crew whenever they piped up about boring stuff like safety?
west_london_red

Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
Reply #43
Quote from: Schmidt
Maybe the boat was full of rich arseholes who did whatever they wanted and scolded the crew whenever they piped up about boring stuff like safety?

It was 4 or 5 in the morning when the boat sank I think, so wouldnt be surprised if was just a case of its a hot night, the portholes and windows are open, everyones fast asleep and a freak weather event has taken place.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
Reply #44
I think you'd be getting a lot of water splashing in before it started getting dangerous and the skipper should be alert to all this of course but then as someone alluded to above, the skipper was probably too low down the pecking order - though he'll be taking the full consequences for it.
Red Beret

Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
Reply #45
Quote from: west_london_red
It was 4 or 5 in the morning when the boat sank I think, so wouldnt be surprised if was just a case of its a hot night, the portholes and windows are open, everyones fast asleep and a freak weather event has taken place.

You'd think millionaires could afford aircon so that they don't need to open portholes.
west_london_red

Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
Reply #46
Quote from: Red Beret
You'd think millionaires could afford aircon so that they don't need to open portholes.

Theres no substitute for sea breeze
Red Beret

Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
Reply #47
Quote from: west_london_red
Theres no substitute for sea breeze

Probably. Just another one of those situations with careless rich people who think bad stuff won't happen to them.
Peabee

Re: Luxury yacht, Bayesian sinking
Reply #48
Also, when you're that wealthy, even the captain of the yacht is just staff, when they should be in charge.
