We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
absolute make it up as you go along stuff
What a surprise David Coote has lost control.Given the wrong person a red Fuckin dickhead
What a fucking joke that whole 2 minutes were - honestly we have the shittest referee ever.
Terrible refereeing/VAR'ing all round.Really finding it difficult to stay in love with the game.
Alfred Molina not happy with that
That goal came off the Newcastle defenders shoulder And now he's give a yellow for a close line This bloke is a joke
Did Coote and VAR have any trips to Saudi in the summer?
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]