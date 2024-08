Has kicking the ball at someone ever been a yellow card? Not something that needs bringing into the game IMO, gives me Ferguson 'could have killed him' vibes



Pereira got booked against Man U for trying to take a quick free-kick (he obviously knew what he was doing but so did the Man U player that sprinted and stood in front of the ball). I'm sure in the past that used to be a yellow card for the player blocking the free-kick but for a long time it's just been ignored by refs.