Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,956
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #360 on: Today at 04:35:56 pm
Is that in off Pickford's head? ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #361 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm
444444444  ;D ;D
Logged

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #362 on: Today at 04:37:01 pm
4-0
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,139
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #363 on: Today at 04:37:12 pm
Arf! 4-0
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,171
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #364 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm
4-0
Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,524
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #365 on: Today at 04:37:24 pm
ARF!
Logged
AHA!

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,422
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #366 on: Today at 04:37:46 pm
Who they got next?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #367 on: Today at 04:37:49 pm
If they could afford to sack Dyche I'd be worried
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,135
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #368 on: Today at 04:38:08 pm
It gets better and better.
Logged
#JFT97

rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,171
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #369 on: Today at 04:38:10 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:37:46 pm
Who they got next?

Bournemouth at home
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,356
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #370 on: Today at 04:38:10 pm
:lmao

-7 GD

They'd only be on -6 if they forfeited the first two games.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #371 on: Today at 04:38:35 pm
Logged

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,076
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #372 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm

Id be up for the Everton hilarity if we hadnt lost there a few months ago.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,311
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #373 on: Today at 04:39:10 pm
This is the year lads the flush actually works.
Logged

OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #374 on: Today at 04:39:13 pm
Is the shite worse than they were last year?  :o
Logged

lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,542
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #375 on: Today at 04:40:04 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:38:35 pm
Nice one Sonny!
https://streamin.me/v/6i9jwe6w

Have they forgot how to even attempt a challenge  :D ;D :lmao
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,853
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #376 on: Today at 04:40:25 pm
Do they have the money to sack Dyche?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,853
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #377 on: Today at 04:40:54 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:39:13 pm
Is the shite worse than they were last year?  :o
there certainly don't look any better
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #378 on: Today at 04:41:36 pm
Porro (accidentally) forearm smashing Keane then rolling around like he's hurt.  Even against Everton his twattery stands out.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,311
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #379 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm
The only games the bitters will show up for is the game at Woodison against us.
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,633
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #380 on: Today at 04:42:18 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:37:49 pm
If they could afford to sack Dyche I'd be worried

Southgate anyone?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #381 on: Today at 04:42:21 pm
Scored 0
Conceded 7

Good numbers.
Logged

lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,542
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #382 on: Today at 04:44:37 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:42:18 pm
Southgate anyone?

Surely he isn't stupid enough to go there
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,672
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #383 on: Today at 04:45:30 pm
Imagine having a player as shite as DCL and bringing him off for Beto
Logged

coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • Ground Control
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #384 on: Today at 04:47:27 pm
I give that #75 kid credit for trying to chase down Kulusevski. Should've taken a card there, but he's 19yrs old with his first start. At least he tried.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,422
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #385 on: Today at 04:51:46 pm
Hat trick for Harland
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #386 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:51:46 pm
Hat trick for Harland

He eats up semi professional teams. Theres an art to stat padding and hes mastered it.
Logged

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #387 on: Today at 04:56:10 pm
Its going to be a long hard season for the bitters. Reckon theyve had enough already.
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,643
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #388 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm
Logged

Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,643
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #389 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm
Holgate and Keane lucky Everton didn't get relegated, cos they'd have been found out in the Championship. Third tier at best the pair of them
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,135
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #390 on: Today at 04:59:41 pm
If City get docked points theyll probably still be ahead of Everton.
Logged
#JFT97

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #391 on: Today at 05:00:12 pm
Aston Villa  Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, McGinn(C); Watkins.

Arsenal  Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Timber; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.
Logged

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #392 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:56:56 pm
Holgate and Keane lucky Everton didn't get relegated, cos they'd have been found out in the Championship. Third tier at best the pair of them
It's hardly a vote of confidence in that O'Brien they signed that he can't even get a game ahead of Keane!

I think they're trying to force Holgate and Maupay out but I doubt there's much of a queue for either of them.
Logged

kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
Reply #393 on: Today at 05:01:43 pm
interesting the number of people that dont have haaland in there fpl

for me you have him as captain and build the team around him

he will get a few hatricks this season , standard of defending is getting worse
Logged
