Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:17:37 pm »
Ipswich going to give a ton of goals away this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:17:51 pm »
Tough start but Ipswich are so bad, that hyped left back is awful too
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:18:16 pm »
Fulham 1-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:18:51 pm »
3-1 City. They were 1-0 down 43 seconds ago
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #284 on: Today at 03:18:54 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 03:16:21 pm
Spurs 1-0
https://streamin.me/v/e663nc3s
T-Rex arms punching the ground again, just for a change.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #285 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
Ispwich so naive
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #286 on: Today at 03:20:20 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #287 on: Today at 03:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:17:25 pm
Not sure what he can achieve there but there's no doubt Spurs are a lot of fun to watch under Ange. Practically got a front 6 at times.

It's Spurs. A manager doesn't have to achieve anything.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #288 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm »
What on earth is Ipswich keeper thinking, so many bad calls
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #289 on: Today at 03:22:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:20:23 pm
It's Spurs. A manager doesn't have to achieve anything.
"Mate"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #290 on: Today at 03:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:30:45 pm
Rio Ferdinand with the I think the draw wouldve been a fair result.

Gimp.

José Mourinho was the last Man United manager to win both opening PL games back in 2017/18.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #291 on: Today at 03:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:18:51 pm
3-1 City. They were 1-0 down 43 seconds ago

Both teams with 100% shots, on target, goals.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #292 on: Today at 03:25:25 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 03:16:21 pm
Spurs 1-0
https://streamin.me/v/e663nc3s

Quite an achievement to have all 11 players defending such a small space and not one of them managing to get anywhere near the ball at any stage.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #293 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm »
:lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #294 on: Today at 03:26:12 pm »
:lmao Pickford 2-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #295 on: Today at 03:26:13 pm »
Pickford!!! OMG

2-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #296 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm »
ARF!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #297 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm »
T-Rex has made my day  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #298 on: Today at 03:26:30 pm »
Arf!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #299 on: Today at 03:27:07 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #300 on: Today at 03:27:23 pm »
Dyche gone by chrimbo
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #301 on: Today at 03:27:34 pm »
Pickford the first to scream blue murder at a defender holds his hand up with a "shit happens" look on his face after throwing away a goal / the whole game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #302 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm »
 ;D ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #303 on: Today at 03:27:41 pm »
Pickford :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #304 on: Today at 03:28:06 pm »
Englands number 1 huh
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #305 on: Today at 03:28:07 pm »
Pickford with his 1st assist of the season.

Ali better up his game this weekend.  ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #306 on: Today at 03:28:11 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #307 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm »
Pickford's left leg is a little too short there. Nearly a pen and a red card there, tried to hack him down.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #308 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm »
England's number 1 bizarrely :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #309 on: Today at 03:29:40 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #310 on: Today at 03:29:45 pm »
Wow. Pickford is slow as shit.  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #311 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm »
And he was apparently winding up the Spurs fans early in the game.

He's a clown.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #312 on: Today at 03:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 03:28:51 pm
Pickford's left leg is a little too short there. Nearly a pen and a red card there, tried to hack him down.

Little arms and left leg?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #313 on: Today at 03:32:42 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 03:27:07 pm
Spurs 2-0
https://streamin.me/v/p6dw78lo

Thank you Robert or should that be discout Jason?  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #314 on: Today at 03:33:41 pm »
Ipswich are shite.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #315 on: Today at 03:33:45 pm »
Just watching the goal, Pickford is lucky he didn't catch more of Son otherwise that was a straight red too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #316 on: Today at 03:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 03:33:45 pm
Just watching the goal, Pickford is lucky he didn't catch more of Son otherwise that was a straight red too.

No doubt the ref would have said he was going away from goal and gave a yellow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #317 on: Today at 03:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:42 pm
Thank you Robert or should that be discout Jason?  ;D
bargain basement Jason :) boots too big to fill
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #318 on: Today at 03:35:25 pm »
Pickford's head always goes when he concedes one.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th-25th August - NOT AN IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY THREAD
« Reply #319 on: Today at 03:36:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:33:41 pm
Ipswich are shite.

They'll do nothing away but will need to do well at home like Forest did.
