And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Spurs 1-0https://streamin.me/v/e663nc3s
Not sure what he can achieve there but there's no doubt Spurs are a lot of fun to watch under Ange. Practically got a front 6 at times.
It's Spurs. A manager doesn't have to achieve anything.
Rio Ferdinand with the I think the draw wouldve been a fair result.Gimp.
3-1 City. They were 1-0 down 43 seconds ago
T-Rex has made my day
Spurs 2-0https://streamin.me/v/p6dw78lo
Pickford's left leg is a little too short there. Nearly a pen and a red card there, tried to hack him down.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Just watching the goal, Pickford is lucky he didn't catch more of Son otherwise that was a straight red too.
Thank you Robert or should that be discout Jason?
Ipswich are shite.
