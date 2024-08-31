Kaide Gordon not getting much game time at Norwich. Their manager said recently he's still getting up to speed physically which is a little surprising considering he was training and playing at the back end of last season and had a full pre-season with our first team.



The Championship is a far tougher proposition that the Prem though mate, so not surprising he said that.The game as a whole in that league and indeed below, is far more physical and less tactical in a sense that - for instance - you don't tend to see patient build up play from the back like you do in the Prem. Aside from that, he's having to adapt to a different training regime and coaching setup as well.What sets the proper players aside from the others is their ability to adapt. Take Doak for instance: He's goning to thrive on the fact that most defenders will totally commit themselves to him and his skills will see him just breeze past. Harvery when he was at Blackburn adapted well and read the situation.Give him time to settle and then lets see.