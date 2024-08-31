« previous next »
Author Topic: Loan Watch 2024/25  (Read 6404 times)

Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #40 on: August 31, 2024, 04:02:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 31, 2024, 03:27:48 pm
How did Beck get on today?

1-1

Played full 90 mins
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #41 on: September 2, 2024, 08:11:49 pm »
Stoke fans loving Koumas.

Hes even got his on song.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #42 on: September 14, 2024, 08:49:07 pm »
I've been reading up on the Blackurn Rovers games in the Lancashire Evening Telegraph and Owen Beck has been receiving some good reviews. A lot of the Blcakburn Rovers fans really rate him. Saying he looks a quality loan signing and gets up and down the line all day and is as good at defending as he is attacking.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #43 on: September 20, 2024, 08:44:01 pm »
Koumas live on Sky atm, made a few good runs (as have a few of their players) only to be ignored by the greediest player Ive ever seen (number 42). Putting a good shift in going the other way, too.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #44 on: September 21, 2024, 06:09:09 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 20, 2024, 08:44:01 pm
Koumas live on Sky atm, made a few good runs (as have a few of their players) only to be ignored by the greediest player Ive ever seen (number 42). Putting a good shift in going the other way, too.

Koumas went off when they were winning 1-0 @ 60 mins , stoke soon conceded at equaliser and lost 1-3
to Hull , Number 42 is Dutch player Million Manhoef.
« Last Edit: September 21, 2024, 06:11:20 am by rocco »
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #45 on: September 21, 2024, 06:29:42 am »
baj seems to be doing well enough personally at RB under pep. lost in the most recent CL game though. think it might be a learning curve for Pep.

Mama at valencia is bottom of the league. No idea how much worse they could be without him though ;D
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #46 on: September 21, 2024, 09:59:04 am »
Quote from: rocco on September 21, 2024, 06:09:09 am
Koumas went off when they were winning 1-0 @ 60 mins , stoke soon conceded at equaliser and lost 1-3
to Hull , Number 42 is Dutch player Million Manhoef.

This is the problem with Championship loans. Koumas was playing great the first few games, then they sack the manager at the start of September. New manager comes in, plays him out of position and takes him off after an hour.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #47 on: September 21, 2024, 12:45:46 pm »
Doak & Gordon both on the bench today
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #48 on: September 21, 2024, 01:53:27 pm »
Doak coming on with 30 minutes left. Awful game to watch
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #49 on: September 22, 2024, 03:49:21 pm »
Poor Owen Beck got bitten against Preston and the ref gave a yellow ...  ??? ???

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cr542346qg7o
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #50 on: September 22, 2024, 09:37:00 pm »
The video is on Twitter. Really nasty bite. I wonder if police could get involved
https://xcancel.com/callumaltimas/status/1837840246609789014?s=61&t=KKqliF6T2KephLm8OxBF6w
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #51 on: September 22, 2024, 09:40:29 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on September 22, 2024, 09:37:00 pm
The video is on Twitter. Really nasty bite. I wonder if police could get involved
https://xcancel.com/callumaltimas/status/1837840246609789014?s=61&t=KKqliF6T2KephLm8OxBF6w

Fucking hell,that guy is really digging in. :o
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #52 on: September 28, 2024, 04:07:12 pm »
Ben Doak has scored his first pro goal for Boro against Koumas Stoke. A tap-in, but Boro fans raving about him, calling him a cheat code
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #53 on: September 28, 2024, 04:23:44 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on September 28, 2024, 04:07:12 pm
Ben Doak has scored his first pro goal for Boro against Koumas Stoke. A tap-in, but Boro fans raving about him, calling him a cheat code
https://xcancel.com/LewisBower2021/status/1840038253824545208

What a hit, son! What a hit!
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #54 on: September 28, 2024, 04:29:01 pm »
And a yellow card for Doak, feisty fecker
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:51:48 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on September 28, 2024, 04:07:12 pm
Ben Doak has scored his first pro goal for Boro against Koumas Stoke. A tap-in, but Boro fans raving about him, calling him a cheat code

Sounds like he was MOTM.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 am »
Kaide Gordon not getting much game time at Norwich. Their manager said recently he's still getting up to speed physically which is a little surprising considering he was training and playing at the back end of last season and had a full pre-season with our first team.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 12:01:46 pm »
Looks like Chambers is doing well for Wigan, if they can they should move him up to the Championship in January. Playing regularly is good anywhere but he's definitely above midtable League 1 level.

Doesn't look like Ramsey is playing at another club now. Just hasn't worked out for him and I imagine he's moved on soon. Shame for him but would be pointless him sticking around anyway if Trent resigns because we also have Bradley now too. Carragher's lad plays for Wigan too at full back.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:02:55 am »
Bajectic v. Austria Vien

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MhZo0xPQUoc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MhZo0xPQUoc</a>
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:05:32 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vp6zDI4-VKw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vp6zDI4-VKw</a>
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:33:56 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:02:55 am
Bajectic v. Austria Vien

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MhZo0xPQUoc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MhZo0xPQUoc</a>
very good but intensity of the league looks poor
CL games will help him develop though further
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:14:27 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:53:57 am
Kaide Gordon not getting much game time at Norwich. Their manager said recently he's still getting up to speed physically which is a little surprising considering he was training and playing at the back end of last season and had a full pre-season with our first team.
The Championship is a far tougher proposition that the Prem though mate, so not surprising he said that.

The game as a whole in that league and indeed below, is far more physical and less tactical in a sense that - for instance - you don't tend to see patient build up play from the back like you do in the Prem. Aside from that, he's having to adapt to a different training regime and coaching setup as well.

What sets the proper players aside from the others is their ability to adapt. Take Doak for instance: He's goning to thrive on the fact that most defenders will totally commit themselves to him and his skills will see him just breeze past. Harvery when he was at Blackburn adapted well and read the situation.

Give him time to settle and then lets see.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:05:32 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vp6zDI4-VKw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vp6zDI4-VKw</a>
Thanks for posting this. With some better finishing from his teammates, he could have had a couple of assists to go with his goal.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:40:59 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:33:56 am
very good but intensity of the league looks poor
CL games will help him develop though further
This loan is more about getting professional minutes into his body after the injury. He's still (just) a teenager. He could even go out on loan again next season to a more intense league if we think he needs it.
