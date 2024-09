Looks like Chambers is doing well for Wigan, if they can they should move him up to the Championship in January. Playing regularly is good anywhere but he's definitely above midtable League 1 level.



Doesn't look like Ramsey is playing at another club now. Just hasn't worked out for him and I imagine he's moved on soon. Shame for him but would be pointless him sticking around anyway if Trent resigns because we also have Bradley now too. Carragher's lad plays for Wigan too at full back.