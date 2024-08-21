« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Loan Watch 2024/25  (Read 2368 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Loan Watch 2024/25
« on: August 21, 2024, 12:01:56 am »
I thought I'd put all the loanees in one place for those that are interested. I'll update if/when more go out on loan.
Quote
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/calvin-ramsay-agrees-wigan-athletic-loan-move

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has agreed a loan move to Wigan Athletic for the 2024-25 season.

The right-back is set to spend the whole of the forthcoming campaign with the League One side after a deal was reached between the clubs.

Ramsay signed for the Reds from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 and made two appearances during a debut season that was cut short due to injury.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped at senior level by Scotland, then had loan spells with Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers last season.
Quote
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/fabian-mrozek-signs-new-contract-liverpool-and-joins-if-brommapojkarna-loan

Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has signed a new contract with the club before completing a loan move to Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.

The Pole links up with the Allsvenskan outfit, who are halfway through their current league campaign, until January 2025.

Now 20, Mrozek arrived at the Reds Academy in 2020. He was named on the bench six times for the Liverpool senior team last season.
Quote
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luke-chambers-joins-wigan-athletic-loan

Liverpool defender Luke Chambers has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old will spend the forthcoming campaign with the League One side, having enjoyed a productive spell with the Latics during the second half of last season.

Chambers, who has been with the Reds since the age of six, made 18 appearances for Shaun Maloneys outfit after joining in January, having featured four times for Liverpools senior side earlier in the campaign.

The England U19 international has been part of the Reds squad during pre-season, making three friendly appearances under head coach Arne Slot, but will now link up with fellow defender Calvin Ramsay, who moved on loan to the Brick Community Stadium for the season in July.
Quote
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lewis-koumas-signs-new-liverpool-contract-and-joins-stoke-city-loan

Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas has signed a new long-term contract and completed a season-long loan move to Stoke City.

After making his senior debut for the Reds last season, the 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield and will now spend the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign with the Championship side.

Koumas, who joined Liverpool from Tranmere Rovers as an U11 player, enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 season, featuring on the bench as the Reds won the League Cup at Wembley in February before marking his professional bow, three days later, with a goal in a 3-0 win over Southampton in an Emirates FA Cup fifth-round tie at Anfield.

He has been part of head coach Arne Slots squad during pre-season, featuring in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End in July and on the tour of the USA, where he was involved in the victory over Real Betis in Pittsburgh.

Stoke begin their Championship campaign with a home game against Coventry City today.
Quote
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/luca-stephenson-completes-loan-switch-dundee-united

Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson has completed a season-long loan move to Dundee United, subject to international clearance and SFA approval.

The 20-year-old, who moved to the Reds from Sunderland as an U15 player, made 34 appearances on loan with League Two outfit Barrow last season, and will now spend the whole of the 2024-25 campaign with the Scottish Premiership side.

Stephenson, a versatile player who can operate at both full-back and in midfield, has been part of head coach Arne Slot's senior squad during pre-season, featuring in the friendlies against Preston North End, Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla in recent weeks.
Quote
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rhys-williams-seals-loan-move-morecambe

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Morecambe on loan until January.

The 23-year-old, an FA Youth Cup winner with the Reds in 2019 and a former England U21 international, will spend the first part of the campaign with the League Two side after agreeing a temporary switch.

Williams, who joined Liverpool as an U10 player and made 19 senior appearances during the 2020-21 season, has since had loan spells with Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen and Port Vale.

Morecambe have begun their League Two campaign with defeats by Walsall and Gillingham, and are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Doncaster Rovers.
Quote
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/owen-beck-completes-season-long-loan-move-blackburn-rovers

The 22-year-old full-back  who arrived at the Academy at U13 level and has gone on to make three senior appearances for the Reds  signed for the Championship club for the 2024-25 campaign on Tuesday.

Wales U21 international Beck will seek to build on a successful loan stint with Dundee in 2023-24 while at Ewood Park. He made 28 appearances for Dundee across all competitions last term and was voted into the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year by his fellow professionals.

Beck, who has also spent time on loan with Bolton Wanderers and Famalicao, made three appearances during Liverpools programme of pre-season friendlies this summer.

Blackburn have made a positive start to the new Championship season under head coach John Eustace, collecting seven points from their three fixtures so far. Rovers next league match is a derby meeting with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday lunchtime.
Quote
Liverpool agree deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili
By James Carroll

Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili, subject to a work permit and international clearance  with the Valencia goalkeeper set to move to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Reds have secured a deal for the 23-year-old that will see him stay in Spain for the remainder of the current campaign with Los Che before switching to Merseyside next summer.

They do so on the back of an impressive Euro 2024 tournament for Mamardashvili with Georgia, in which they reached the Round of 16. His 21 saves during the three group-stage games were the joint-most of any goalkeeper in the tournaments history.

The keeper, who has a total of 21 caps for his country to date, will spend one further season with Valencia, where he has been for three years since transferring from Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021.

So far, Mamardashvili has tallied 102 appearances for the La Liga side and kept 31 clean sheets in all competitions, starting both of their fixtures so far this term, against Barcelona and Celta Vigo.
Currently out on loan:

Calvin Ramsay  Wigan Athletic
Fabian Mrozek  IF Brommapojkarna
Luke Chambers  Wigan Athletic
Lewis Koumas  Stoke City
Luca Stephenson  Dundee United
Rhys Williams - Morecambe
Owen Beck - Blackburn Rovers
Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia
Calum Scanlon - Millwall
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:47:46 pm by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #1 on: August 21, 2024, 12:04:09 am »
Quote
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/loan-watch-luke-chambers-and-calvin-ramsay-involved-wigans-season-opener

Liverpool duo Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay were involved in Wigan Athletic's League One opener on Saturday evening.

Chambers began his second loan spell with the Latics by starting the eventual 1-0 defeat by Charlton Athletic at The Brick Community Stadium.

Fellow full-back Ramsay stepped off the bench on the hour mark, before the match-winning strike from former Reds Academy defender Lloyd Jones arrived in the 81st minute.

Wigan are next in action on Tuesday night when they host Barnsley in the first round of the League Cup.
Quote
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/loan-watch-luca-stephenson-makes-winning-debut-five-reds-feature

Luca Stephenson enjoyed a victory on his Dundee United debut as five on-loan Liverpool players were in action at the weekend.

Academy prospect Stephenson sealed a season-long switch north last Thursday and was put straight in to Jim Goodwins starting XI on Sunday.

He went on to complete the match as United claimed a 1-0 home win over St. Mirren in the Scottish League Cup.

Elsewhere, in the Championship, Lewis Koumas was sent on from the bench for the final half-hour of Stoke Citys 3-0 defeat at Watford.

At League One level, Luke Chambers played the whole game and Calvin Ramsay was a 61st-minute substitute for Wigan Athletic, who lost 2-0 at Reading.

In Swedens Allsvenskan, goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek featured for the entirety as Brommapojkarna were overturned 3-1 at home to Hacken.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,830
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #2 on: August 21, 2024, 12:35:02 am »
Can you do one for Chelsea too?? :lmao
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #3 on: August 21, 2024, 12:36:58 am »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #4 on: August 21, 2024, 08:34:03 am »
Thanks Boaty!
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,662
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #5 on: August 21, 2024, 09:29:22 am »
Quote from: newterp on August 21, 2024, 12:35:02 am
Can you do one for Chelsea too?? :lmao

Need a GCHQ sized server for that.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,560
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #6 on: August 24, 2024, 03:32:26 pm »
Goal for Koumas!
Logged
AHA!

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #7 on: August 24, 2024, 04:00:37 pm »
Nice finish from Koumas, got on the end of a reverse pass and a low finish to the side of the on-rushing keeper
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #8 on: August 24, 2024, 04:00:48 pm »
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,067
  • ...All the best
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #9 on: August 24, 2024, 04:03:56 pm »
Koumas a goal machine! First of many.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #10 on: August 24, 2024, 07:21:33 pm »
Luca Stephenson scores his first professional goal.

Dundee United FC
@dundeeunitedfc
54 | UNITED HIT THE FRONT!

Brilliant play from Trapanovski to beat his man and work the cross which is swept towards goal by Babunski. Rae is equal to it but Stephenson is there to follow up on the rebound and open his United account 🎯
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #11 on: August 24, 2024, 08:32:27 pm »
https://x.com/LewisBower2021/status/1827380376903303266

Lewis Koumas (18) scores on his first Championship start, his first for Stoke City. Luca Stephenson (20) found the back of the net for the first time in his professional career as he set Dundee on the way to a win. Stephenson also picked up the Man of the Match award. Luke Chambers (20) assisted for Wigan, although, it will go down as an own-goal while Calvin Ramsay missed out on the squad.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,609
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #12 on: August 24, 2024, 09:22:10 pm »
Just watched the Championship highlights. Koumas scored and then hit the post twice. He was playing up front for Stoke.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #13 on: August 25, 2024, 12:06:41 pm »
Great to see Koumas get off to a strong start, tidy run and finish for his goal and he was unlucky not to score a hat-trick.

Playing regularly and, hopefully, scoring goals in the Championship at 18 will stand him in really good stead.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,333
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #14 on: August 25, 2024, 12:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on August 25, 2024, 12:06:41 pm
Great to see Koumas get off to a strong start, tidy run and finish for his goal and he was unlucky not to score a hat-trick.

Playing regularly and, hopefully, scoring goals in the Championship at 18 will stand him in really good stead.

Think the best part about it was the very natural finish - just rolled it in. Exactly what you want from a striker.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #15 on: August 26, 2024, 10:55:12 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/loan-watch-koumas-and-stephenson-target-five-reds-see-action

Koumas and Stephenson on target as five Reds see action

By Joe Urquhart

Lewis Koumas and Luca Stephenson both found the back of the net this weekend as five Liverpool players saw action for their loan clubs.

Koumas was on target for Stoke City as they were beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, while Stephenson netted for Dundee United in a 2-0 win over St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

Koumas  who was deployed centrally  struck a leveller for Stoke with a well-taken low finish from inside the box after Karlan Grant had given the visitors an earlier advantage.

Josh Maja went on to earn the Baggies all three points, while Koumas also struck the woodwork twice for the home side in a close encounter.

"[It was] unbelievable," Koumas reflected post-match. "It was a great feeling scoring my first Championship goal and something that I manifested throughout the week.

"It felt electric and it obviously fills me with confidence to go on and score again."

Stephenson, meanwhile, opened the scoring for Dundee United at Tannadice Park by hitting home a rebound in the area before a Jack Sanders own goal sealed the spoils late on.

"Absolutely brilliant, loved it!" Stephenson said afterwards. "We got off to a bit of a shaky start, but I thought the second half was brilliant. I thought the team were class and what a feeling [to score]!

"A first professional goal in my first league game, [you] can't beat it."

Elsewhere, Luke Chambers completed the full match in Wigan Athletic's 1-0 home victory over Crawley Town in League One, while Rhys Williams and Morecambe were beaten 1-0 by Doncaster Rovers away in League Two.

Fabian Mrozek was in goal for IF Brommapojkarna on Sunday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat away at AIK.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #16 on: August 27, 2024, 07:11:30 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/owen-beck-completes-season-long-loan-move-blackburn-rovers

Owen Beck completes season-long loan move to Blackburn Rovers
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,560
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #17 on: August 27, 2024, 07:35:53 pm »
Assist for Koumas.
Logged
AHA!

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #18 on: August 27, 2024, 08:25:40 pm »
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • Sound
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #19 on: August 27, 2024, 08:37:20 pm »
Goal for Koumas
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #20 on: August 27, 2024, 08:55:51 pm »
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm »
Scanlon off to Millwall on loan from what i'm hearing
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:35:47 pm »
I've added Mamardashvili to the list. ;D
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:47:19 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm
Scanlon off to Millwall on loan from what i'm hearing
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1828865987522839023

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
In other news.. Liverpool youngster Calum Scanlon is off to Millwall on a season-long loan.
Great move for a full-back with big potential. #LFC
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm »
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1828916452612812910

David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Red Bull Salzburg reach agreement with Liverpool to sign Stefan Bajcetic. 19yo midfielder joining #Salzburg on loan, no buy option. #FCBarcelona made approach but could not close. Set to travel to Austria tomorrow. #LFC get loan fee @TheAthleticFC
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:54:15 am »
interesting how Scanlon gets on. Looks a good player
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:01:35 pm »
So far:

Mrozek  IF Brommapojkarna
Ramsay - Wigan Athletic
Chambers - Wigan Athletic
Beck  Blackburn
Scanlon - Millwall
Williams  Morecambe
Stephenson  Dundee United
Bajcetic  RB Salzburg
Koumas  Stoke City

Nothing on Pitaluga, Davies, McConnell, Gordon, Doak, and Danns. Would be good to keep some of them here. Sounds like injuries for McConnell and Danns will scupper their loan chances.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • Seis Veces
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:07:26 pm »
Scanlon has a lot of potential and I believe he could be better suited for us in the future than Chambers or Beck. This will be a great chance to experience first team football and perhaps get himself a better loan next season.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,277
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:38:37 pm »
Bajcetic, Scanlon and Koumas are the three youd imagine might actually play for Liverpool in the future.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2024/25
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:52:41 pm »
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/08/stoke-fans-are-already-falling-in-love-with-liverpool-loanee-lewis-koumas/

Stoke fans are already 'falling in love' with LFC loanee Koumas
August 28, 2024
By Sam Millne


Stoke supporters have been vocal in their praise for Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas, who scored for the second game running as the Potters thrashed Middlesbrough 5-0.

Koumas is one of several Liverpool youngsters to have gone out on loan over the summer.

He may have only appeared four times for Stoke so far, but he has already made a big impact, scoring twice in the last few days.

Koumas followed up his calm finish against West Brom at the weekend with a goal and assist against Michael Carricks Middlesbrough, in the League Cup on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old attacker played a key part in creating Stokes first goal, running onto the ball down the right before picking out Emre Tezgel at the far post with a first-time cross.

Tezgel duly finished and sent Steven Schumachers side on their way to a thumping League Cup second-round victory.

In the second half, Koumas got his deserved goal, timing his run perfectly to get on the end of Eric Junior Bocats superb sweeping cross from the left.

With the ball on a sixpence, Koumas did the rest, clinically striking the bouncing ball beyond goalkeeper Sol Brynn.

Stoke fans couldnt get enough of their new winger and took to social media to proclaim their love for the loanee.

It may be early days but the signs are good that Koumas can progress significantly with regular senior football in the Championship this season.

Stokes next match is away at Plymouth this Saturday at 3pm (BST).

Liverpool join the League Cup in the third round, for which the draw takes place on August 28 at about 10.15pm.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 