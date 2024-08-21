https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/08/stoke-fans-are-already-falling-in-love-with-liverpool-loanee-lewis-koumas/
Stoke fans are already 'falling in love' with LFC loanee Koumas
August 28, 2024
By Sam Millne
Stoke supporters have been vocal in their praise for Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas, who scored for the second game running as the Potters thrashed Middlesbrough 5-0.
Koumas is one of several Liverpool youngsters to have gone out on loan over the summer.
He may have only appeared four times for Stoke so far, but he has already made a big impact, scoring twice in the last few days.
Koumas followed up his calm finish against West Brom at the weekend with a goal and assist against Michael Carricks Middlesbrough, in the League Cup on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old attacker played a key part in creating Stokes first goal, running onto the ball down the right before picking out Emre Tezgel at the far post with a first-time cross.
Tezgel duly finished and sent Steven Schumachers side on their way to a thumping League Cup second-round victory.
In the second half, Koumas got his deserved goal, timing his run perfectly to get on the end of Eric Junior Bocats superb sweeping cross from the left.
With the ball on a sixpence, Koumas did the rest, clinically striking the bouncing ball beyond goalkeeper Sol Brynn.
Stoke fans couldnt get enough of their new winger and took to social media to proclaim their love for the loanee.
It may be early days but the signs are good that Koumas can progress significantly with regular senior football in the Championship this season.
Stokes next match is away at Plymouth this Saturday at 3pm (BST).
Liverpool join the League Cup in the third round, for which the draw takes place on August 28 at about 10.15pm.