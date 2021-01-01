« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Quote from: G1-tiga on Today at 03:28:27 am
Can't wait to watch these Reds again. I was fuming around that first half last Saturday by by the end of the second I wanted them to play again straight away!

Was thinking this morning about possibly playing Nunez, Jota and Salah but doubt that will happen. Though Slot has shown ruthlessness and I wonder if Diaz (Who I thought played well by the way) might be taken out due to missed chances. Unlikely but something I was thinking about.

Need to take Brentford seriously, they're a decent side but I think it'll be a win for Slot's first Anfield game. 3 zip. Up the Reds! ;D

I actually think there's a good chance that Gakpo starts. I think he will start with Jota up top and may well then give Darwin some minutes second half. Mo is nailed on, obviously.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:53:59 am
I actually think there's a good chance that Gakpo starts. I think he will start with Jota up top and may well then give Darwin some minutes second half. Mo is nailed on, obviously.

Yeah really fair point. Wouldn't be adverse to it if it happens.

Guess in a way I'm just enjoying having the options!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hhWO3NNvNT0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hhWO3NNvNT0</a>
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 21, 2024, 03:44:04 pm
Theres a match commentary thread for anyone who wants to follow whats going on, but not an in game comments for people to comment in during the game. There used to be , several years ago but theyd invariably turn into a shitshow if we didnt score inside 2 minutes!

Ok thanks!  ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 10:26:12 am
Ok thanks!  ;)

Can post until the game kicks off, during HT and after the game  :wave
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:19:53 pm
Cheers for the OP Prof.

Does anyone know if the ARE will be at full capacity?
Was at the Seville game and it looked like it. Also noticed a lot more safe standing in place, most of the Kop now.
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!
