Can't wait to watch these Reds again. I was fuming around that first half last Saturday by by the end of the second I wanted them to play again straight away!



Was thinking this morning about possibly playing Nunez, Jota and Salah but doubt that will happen. Though Slot has shown ruthlessness and I wonder if Diaz (Who I thought played well by the way) might be taken out due to missed chances. Unlikely but something I was thinking about.



Need to take Brentford seriously, they're a decent side but I think it'll be a win for Slot's first Anfield game. 3 zip. Up the Reds!



I actually think there's a good chance that Gakpo starts. I think he will start with Jota up top and may well then give Darwin some minutes second half. Mo is nailed on, obviously.