« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO  (Read 1768 times)

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« on: August 20, 2024, 07:53:15 pm »


Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan
Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
VAR: Michael Oliver
Assistant VAR: Mat Wilkes

Arne Slot will lead Liverpool for the first time in a competitive match at Anfield.  On the face of it, after a very confident win against newly promoted Ipswich Town, Liverpool will be clear favourites to take another three points in this one.  However, with all games in the Premier League, any drop-off in performance could lead to a less than comfortable experience.

The key things to be aware of from a Brentford perspective are:

  • Ivan Toney is still looking like he might be leaving, and was left out of the opening fixture against Palace
  • Their team is very physical and will look to make the game a battle
  • They have a potentially brilliant young number 10 they've just signed, who might be a little bit motivated by a visit to Anfield



For Liverpool, the opening fixture highlighted a few things that we'll want to get right this time out.

We need to earn the right to play, by winning our duels across the pitch.  They will look to create battles and slow the game down at every opportunity, and then look to cause us problems on the break and through set plays (watch out for their strength when defending to disappear when touched in possession).  While Brentford have a lot of tall players across their defence and midfield, without Toney and Thiago (their summer signing - ruled out with a bad knee injury), their front line doesn't have quite the same aerial threat so it'll be pace in behind after transitions and the big men to be aware of from freekicks.

It's likely Konate will start following the impact of his half-time introduction on Saturday, with the rest of the starting line-up remaining unchanged.  Konate will help to limit the threat from set pieces and the fast breaks on transition.



In possession, we will want to continue to develop the passing through the thirds and creating good opportunities between the lines that we've seen from Slot's version of Liverpool already.  The one touch interchanges in midfield, with passing into, and then out of, pressure will be a pattern to watch for.  If we can ride the storm and aggression they'll show early on, we should see more control of the pitch the longer the game goes on.  I'm hoping to see a number of situations where we can work one of our passing masters into the space behind their midfield, and then see runners looking to break the offside trap in the next moment.  We saw this work to great effect against Ipswich, and should be seeing this becoming a common aspect of our style.

Here are a few questions for discussion:

1. Will Brentford look to go hard from the start, and if so, will they press full pitch or look to press from depth?
2. If Konate starts, where will they look to exploit us in transition?
3. Who will be our biggest creative force?
4. Who will be our main goal threat?
5. How much of our bench will be used, and in what scenarios?
6. Fabio Carvalho or Carvalwho?
7. What do you think a fair scoreline would be?
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,513
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #1 on: August 20, 2024, 08:10:02 pm »
An excellent post with some very erudite questions.

Theyll press hard and high and try to cause disquiet in the crowd. The first 20 are crucial. Dont concede, weather the storm, take control and win 2-0.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #2 on: August 20, 2024, 09:17:59 pm »
Hoping for a good home crowd to give Slot a real welcome.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #3 on: August 20, 2024, 09:31:11 pm »
Nice OP, thank you.


1. Will Brentford look to go hard from the start, and if so, will they press full pitch or look to press from depth?
I think they will try to start fast, pressing higher up the pitch, perhaps on Trent's side to exploit space behind him.

2. If Konate starts, where will they look to exploit us in transition?
Behind Trent.

3. Who will be our biggest creative force?
Trent from deeper, and also Salah in the final third.

4. Who will be our main goal threat?
Salah. Jota knows where the net is too, and I'd like to see Nunez come off the bench and show some hunger to get into the fray.

5. How much of our bench will be used, and in what scenarios?
Nunez for Jota, especially if we need a goal, or also to manage minutes and intensity, while getting a key player up to speed.
Elliott maybe, for Szoboszlai with 20 to go, especially if we need a change or a goal.
Gakpo for Diaz - the former had a great Euros and will want to get into the action.

6. Fabio Carvalho or Carvalwho?
I always want us to win well, and keep a clean sheet. But in a way, I would like the lad to show us what we are missing and score a good goal in a 4-1 loss.

7. What do you think a fair scoreline would be?
4-1 Liverpool. Might be too greedy, but I think we have goals in the side and on the bench.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,106
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #4 on: August 20, 2024, 10:46:55 pm »
Nice OP.

Just win.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,436
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #5 on: August 20, 2024, 11:36:47 pm »
Another clean sheet and the lads upfront will take care of the rest. Sounds fairly simple but from pre season and the first game it looks like we are actively focusing on when we lose the ball. It was our biggest problem in the last few years and needs to be sorted ASAP. It's my belief that Slot has looked at this and decided this is an area where we can have big gains.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,408
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:36:20 am »
Same side that started the second half.

They are a dangerous side away from home so need to be fully focused.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:24:05 am »
Thanks Prof.

Liam Delap was a great dress rehearsal for these.  If our two central defenders dominate that first ball then our quality will eventually show.

I'd like to see Elliott and Darwin play but hard to see who would get left out for them.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,618
  • Believer
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:41:16 am »
Thanks Prof. Great OP.

I think that this game will centre around Mac in midfield. I am not a tactician in any way, shape or form, but I did watch the Brentford game at the weekend and the area where they don`t seem as strong (perhaps me not recognising it !) is midfield, and I think Mac will get a little bit more time on the ball and be able to play a bit further forward.

They will be on to Trent early doors having had the warning from Ipswich of what he can do with any space. I think this also potentially frees up Mac a little.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,175
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:29:06 am »
Thanks Prof, lovely stuff.

I think without Toney they aren't as potent, however the one area Brentford have attacked us a lot in the past in the right back post, Konate needs to help out Trent here, win that area and we will should have more than enough fire power to see them off.

Looking forward to Slot experiencing the Bastion of Invincibility.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,898
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:26:49 am »
Mbuemo is still their main threat. His movement is really good and once he gets in behind hes hard to catch. Wissa is hit and miss, their other forward options have all been a bit lightweight in recent times (Schade, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard). Obviously they have Carvalho now, will be interesting to see if he starts.

Traditionally theyve been solid at the back and in central midfield and inventive from set pieces. Theyre still the latter but if they play a back 4 they miss Rico Henry badly and both Pinnock and Collins are a bit of a bomb scare on the ball. If you remember the away game at their place last season we really exposed Collins. I wouldnt be surprised if Ben Mee started this one for them, or they switch to a back 5 and play Ajer at centre back too.

If we dont give away cheap set pieces I think we should be fine. If our creative players click I think we should creative enough. Might take a while to break them down but I think a 2 or 3 nil win is a decent shout.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,567
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:03:50 pm »
Brentford are a much bigger threat at home than they are away, we're usually quite comfy against them at Anfield. I'd expect no different this weekend. Gakpo and Konate in from the start for me. Salah to get Slot's first home goal would feel right.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Redmoon18

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:35:37 pm »
Brentford looks CL compared to Ipswich so I would be very cautious.

Btw I didnt see any live thread during the Ipswich game. Is it hidden or it just doesnt exist?
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Yesterday at 12:35:37 pm
Brentford looks CL compared to Ipswich so I would be very cautious.

Btw I didnt see any live thread during the Ipswich game. Is it hidden or it just doesnt exist?

I see Ipswich topped the weekend stats of running, pressing, etc so we know they put 110% in.

Whether them at their best is simply not good enough for this league, or whether we were outstanding to overcome such impressive statistics is something we will find out more of on Sunday.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,898
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Yesterday at 12:35:37 pm
Brentford looks CL compared to Ipswich so I would be very cautious.

Btw I didnt see any live thread during the Ipswich game. Is it hidden or it just doesnt exist?

Theres a match commentary thread for anyone who wants to follow whats going on, but not an in game comments for people to comment in during the game. There used to be , several years ago but theyd invariably turn into a shitshow if we didnt score inside 2 minutes!
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,459
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:36:27 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Prof. will let more erudite than me answer all the questions. Strangely, I think without Toney, Quansah pace will be beneficial. If Toney is playing then Konate definitely.
Second question for me is does he give those in midfield who did well in pre season, ie Jones and Elliott minutes to keep them in rhythm. I personally would, but could be off the bench I guess.
Think they will be a tough opponent but am looking forward to being there and seeing us win as our stars will be too bright for them.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,075
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:01:26 am »
This feels like when the season really starts. First home game at a sensible kick off time with a full squad.

I really don't understand all the negativity surrounding transfers at all. Yes, I know so many want new shiny things to play with, but I'm all over this squad, there is so much potential for individuals to improve while other teams are gambling on changes. Sure, if we lose the likes of Gomez or Diaz, I would demand comparable replacements, but I think we're in pretty good shape coming into this season.

Anyhow, back to the game. Ahhh, just lovely, August Sunday afternoon, Anfield. What's not to love?
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,513
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:45:48 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 09:01:26 am
This feels like when the season really starts. First home game at a sensible kick off time with a full squad.

I really don't understand all the negativity surrounding transfers at all. Yes, I know so many want new shiny things to play with, but I'm all over this squad, there is so much potential for individuals to improve while other teams are gambling on changes. Sure, if we lose the likes of Gomez or Diaz, I would demand comparable replacements, but I think we're in pretty good shape coming into this season.

Anyhow, back to the game. Ahhh, just lovely, August Sunday afternoon, Anfield. What's not to love?

I tend to agree with you with the caveat that we have had a mixture of bad luck and over playing players leading to injury crises. With two relatively injury prone centre backs in Konate and Gomez (assuming he stays) I think we are light there.
Logged

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Brentford, Anfield Sun 25 Aug 16:30 KO
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:00:32 am »
We don't start midweek fixtures until after the September international break, so I wouldn't be surprised if Slot keeps the team fairly stable for the first 3 PL fixtures.

I thought it was interesting that he subbed off both full backs, but the midfield 3 played the full match. Since the 5 sub rule was introduced, we've usually replaced 2 or even all 3 starting midfielders by the end of the match.

BTW, I missed the first couple of minutes of the Ipswich match. Did anybody do the trademark Slot move of kicking the ball high in the air early on to confuse the opposition? ;)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 