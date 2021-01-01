Spoiler K.Dixon hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (15 min)



Goal Scored by K.Dixon for child in time on (15 min)



Score: Betty Blue 0 - 1 child in time

Spoiler Gascoigne looking to play this into the danger area (37 min)



Butcher is in just the right place to head that away (37 min)

Spoiler Case runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (43 min)



Goal Scored by Case for Betty Blue on (43 min)



Score: Betty Blue 1 - 1 child in time

Spoiler Lampard looking to play this into the danger area (44 min)



O'Leary with an imperious header!!! Powered past the 'keeper. Goal!!! (44 min)



Goal Scored by O'Leary for child in time on (44 min)



Score: Betty Blue 1 - 2 child in time

Spoiler Half Time Score: Betty Blue 1 - 2 child in time

Spoiler Bremner is in on goal, and passes it across the keeper and into the bottom corner (51 min)



Goal Scored by Bremner for child in time on (51 min)



Score: Betty Blue 1 - 3 child in time

Spoiler Bremner looking to play this into the danger area (61 min)



Case is in just the right place to head that away (61 min)

Spoiler Law hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (70 min)



Goal Scored by Law for child in time on (70 min)



Score: Betty Blue 1 - 4 child in time

Spoiler Bremner looking to play this into the danger area (78 min)



Case is in just the right place to head that away (78 min)

Spoiler Full Time Score: Betty Blue 1 - 4 child in time



Goals Scored by: Case - K.Dixon, O'Leary, Bremner, Law

Spoiler Category Betty Blue child in time Goal 1 4 Shot 18 11 Shot on Target 7 10 Successful Pass 396 501 Missed Pass 142 134 Successful Cross 8 3 Missed Crossed 6 6 Duel Won 34 48 Duel Lost 48 34 Fouls Committed 28 6 Saves 6 6 Interceptions 20 16

Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2GreggNeal King Thompson JonesCase Mackay WhelanGascoigneWright CharlesLine Up for child in time : 4-4-2LeightonJardine Butcher O'Leary GemmellStrachan Lampard Bremner SpeedLaw K.DixonThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by CharlesNeal runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Gemmell reads it well and clears (3 min)Mackay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps in to intercept (3 min)Charles dribles past Bremner using his body well (4 min)Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(5 min)Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (5 min)Gascoigne brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps in to intercept (5 min)Law with a diagonal ball out to Bremner(8 min)Bremner runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Jones reads it well and clears (7 min)Gascoigne picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (8 min)K.Dixon looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (9 min)Whelan picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (9 min)Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (14 min)Gascoigne dribles past Butcher using his body well (15 min)Strachan plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(15 min)Wright finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Gascoigne(16 min)Gascoigne with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (16 min)Wright dribles past Leighton using his body well (16 min)Gascoigne with a diagonal ball out to Charles(18 min)Charles runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Jardine reads it well and clears (18 min)Speed brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal steps in to intercept (19 min)Jardine looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (22 min)Neal dribles past Bremner using his body well (24 min)Bremner looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (27 min)Law with a diagonal ball out to K.Dixon(29 min)K.Dixon runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Jones reads it well and clears (27 min)Whelan finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Charles(30 min)Charles races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (30 min)Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(33 min)Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (33 min)Case picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (34 min)Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Jones reads it well and clears (36 min)Wright looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Law. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (37 min)Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (38 min)Jardine runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Thompson reads it well and clears (39 min)Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(43 min)Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (43 min)K.Dixon looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Case. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (44 min)Wright dribles past Leighton using his body well (44 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with K.DixonGemmell is dispossessed by Charles(45 min)Bremner runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (48 min)Wright runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (48 min)Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(49 min)Wright with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (49 min)Strachan finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Bremner(51 min)Wright is dispossessed by Leighton(51 min)Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Charles(52 min)Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (52 min)Speed with a diagonal ball out to Bremner(54 min)Bremner runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but King reads it well and clears (53 min)Strachan runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (55 min)Whelan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps in to intercept (56 min)Strachan with a diagonal ball out to Speed(56 min)Speed plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(55 min)K.Dixon stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (55 min)Law runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (57 min)Charles brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps in to intercept (58 min)Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal steps in to intercept (59 min)Law looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Case. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (61 min)Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Charles(61 min)Charles with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (61 min)Lampard brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal steps in to intercept (63 min)Speed looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (64 min)Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Gemmell reads it well and clears (65 min)Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jones steps in to intercept (66 min)Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal steps in to intercept (67 min)Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Thompson steps in to intercept (69 min)Speed plays it across the six yard box to Law(70 min)Neal runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Gemmell reads it well and clears (70 min)Whelan picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (72 min)Charles with a diagonal ball out to Wright(72 min)Wright plays it across the six yard box to Charles(72 min)Charles with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (72 min)Bremner runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (74 min)Law brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jones steps in to intercept (74 min)Case with a diagonal ball out to Whelan(75 min)Whelan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Butcher reads it well and clears (74 min)K.Dixon runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (75 min)Case dribles past Speed using his body well (76 min)Law with a diagonal ball out to Speed(77 min)Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Neal reads it well and clears (75 min)Law looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Gascoigne. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (78 min)Law looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (82 min)Mackay picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (82 min)Gascoigne finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Wright(83 min)Wright with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (83 min)Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Jardine reads it well and clears (86 min)Jardine is dispossessed by Charles(88 min)Charles with a diagonal ball out to Gascoigne(89 min)Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Charles(86 min)Charles with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (86 min)That's the full time whistle!