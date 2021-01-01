« previous next »
Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Strurridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lallana(0 min)

Lallana takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (0 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(2 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (2 min)

K.Dixon is just beaten to the ball by Rice(3 min)

Speed gets to the ball first and is caught by Owen. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (6 min)

Lampard looks most likely to take this... (6 min)

A.Robertson reads it well to clear the ball (6 min)
Lampard dribles past Gerrard with good footwork (10 min)

Strurridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Jardine is in just the right place (14 min)

A.Robertson tries to thread the ball forward, but Gemmell is in just the right place (15 min)

Speed with a slide-rule pass out to Bremner(17 min)

Bremner plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(17 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (17 min)

Lallana runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (19 min)

Speed tries to thread the ball forward, but Cahill is in just the right place (22 min)

Owen shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (23 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (23 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  0 child in time
Gerrard shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (26 min)

Wilshere runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (26 min)

Gerrard runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jardine intercepts (27 min)

Owen runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (27 min)

Gerrard plays a beautiful cross into the path of Strurridge(32 min)

Strurridge takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (32 min)

Law with a slide-rule pass out to Speed(35 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Nicol intercepts (34 min)

Gerrard plays a beautiful cross into the path of Strurridge(36 min)

Strurridge takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (36 min)

Speed picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (36 min)

Owen tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher is in just the right place (37 min)

A.Robertson tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher is in just the right place (37 min)

K.Dixon tries to thread the ball forward, but Cahill is in just the right place (38 min)

Speed runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (43 min)

Lampard dribles past Gerrard with good footwork (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  0 child in time
The match resumes and the ball is with K.Dixon

Lallana shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (45 min)

K.Dixon gets to the ball first and is caught by Lallana. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (47 min)

Bremner looks most likely to take this... (47 min)

Gomez reads it well to clear the ball (47 min)
Owen shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (52 min)

K.Dixon tries to thread the ball forward, but Gomez is in just the right place (52 min)

Strachan shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (53 min)

Speed tries to thread the ball forward, but Gomez is in just the right place (54 min)

Nicol plays a beautiful cross into the path of Strurridge(54 min)

Strurridge collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (54 min)

Lampard dribles past Gerrard with good footwork (54 min)

Owen tries to thread the ball forward, but Gemmell is in just the right place (55 min)

Law with a slide-rule pass out to K.Dixon(56 min)

K.Dixon runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Nicol intercepts (54 min)

Lallana with a slide-rule pass out to Strurridge(56 min)

Strurridge plays a beautiful cross into the path of Owen(54 min)

Owen collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (54 min)

Lampard is just beaten to the ball by Gerrard(57 min)

Strachan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Cahill intercepts (57 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Robertson intercepts (57 min)

Strachan shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (59 min)

Strurridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lallana(59 min)

Lallana is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (59 min)

Speed tries to thread the ball forward, but Nicol is in just the right place (64 min)

A.Robertson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (65 min)

Strurridge runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (67 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Cahill intercepts (67 min)

Speed with a slide-rule pass out to K.Dixon(70 min)

K.Dixon runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Robertson intercepts (69 min)

Law picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (72 min)

Owen dribles past Leighton with good footwork (73 min)

Speed runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (82 min)

Strurridge is just beaten to the ball by Leighton(83 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(84 min)

Law collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (84 min)

K.Dixon shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (84 min)

Gerrard shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (85 min)

Lampard picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (86 min)

Owen runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (88 min)

Gemmell plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(89 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  0 child in time

Goals Scored by: Owen
Category Lone Star Red child in time
Goal 1 0
Shot 16 9
Shot on Target 8 4
Successful Pass 419 538
Missed Pass 115 115
Successful Cross 4 4
Missed Crossed 1 6
Duel Won 29 45
Duel Lost 45 29
Fouls Committed 19 15
Saves 4 7
Interceptions 23 15
Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Charles

Best finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (0 min)

Bridge turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Kane(1 min)

Kane collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (1 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but King headers it away to safety (9 min)

Kane hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (10 min)

Mackay with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (10 min)

McAllister with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (11 min)

Case hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (15 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker headers it away to safety (16 min)

King turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Best(18 min)

Wright bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Gillespie steps across to carry the ball away (18 min)

Mackay finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (19 min)

Best beats King with a calm drop of the shoulder (21 min)

Bridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to McAllister(22 min)

McAllister races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (22 min)

Gascoigne turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Charles(27 min)

Charles lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (27 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (27 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  1 Betty Blue
Wilkins with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (28 min)

Whelan with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (29 min)

Gascoigne turns inside and looks to release Wright(31 min)

Wright turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Charles(31 min)

Charles lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (31 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (31 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  2 Betty Blue
Mackay turns inside and looks to release Wright(31 min)

Wright clips it towards the back post, but Lawrenson headers it away to safety (31 min)

Best turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Foden(32 min)

Foden lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (32 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (32 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Betty Blue
Foden clips it towards the back post, but Jones headers it away to safety (36 min)

Mackay finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (36 min)

Kane turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to King(37 min)

Kane turns inside and looks to release Foden(38 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but Neal headers it away to safety (36 min)

Lambert hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (38 min)

McAllister turns inside and looks to release Kane(39 min)

Kane clips it towards the back post, but King headers it away to safety (38 min)

Lambert finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (41 min)

Best turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Kane(42 min)

Kane collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (42 min)

Charles turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Lawrenson(42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Betty Blue
The match resumes and the ball is with Best

Best hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (45 min)

Bridge sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (46 min)

McAllister beats Case with a calm drop of the shoulder (47 min)

Foden brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to McAllister(48 min)

McAllister with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (48 min)

Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (49 min)

Mackay with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (50 min)

Best turns inside and looks to release Foden(51 min)

Foden turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Best(50 min)

Best collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (50 min)

Lawrenson turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Charles(52 min)

Charles turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Gillespie(53 min)

Lambert hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (53 min)

Bridge finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (54 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but King headers it away to safety (56 min)

Bridge turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Charles(57 min)

Foden turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Kane(58 min)

Kane lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (58 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (58 min)

Score: Tubby 2  -  2 Betty Blue
Foden with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (60 min)

Foden turns inside and looks to release Best(64 min)

Best turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Kane(61 min)

Kane lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (61 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (61 min)

Score: Tubby 3  -  2 Betty Blue
Foden with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (65 min)

Best hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (75 min)

Foden bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Thompson steps across to carry the ball away (75 min)

Foden with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (77 min)

Neal finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (78 min)

Mackay bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but K.Walker steps across to carry the ball away (81 min)

McAllister bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King steps across to carry the ball away (83 min)

Foden turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Best(83 min)

Best with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (83 min)

Kane with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (83 min)

Best turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Foden(84 min)

Foden collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (84 min)

Wright beats Bridge with a calm drop of the shoulder (86 min)

Charles beats Bridge with a calm drop of the shoulder (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Tubby 3  -  2 Betty Blue

Goals Scored by: Foden, Kane, Kane - Charles, Charles
Category Tubby Betty Blue
Goal 3 2
Shot 21 7
Shot on Target 13 4
Successful Pass 519 425
Missed Pass 123 131
Successful Cross 8 2
Missed Crossed 6 2
Duel Won 37 28
Duel Lost 28 37
Fouls Committed 8 13
Saves 2 10
Interceptions 16 15
Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

J.Johnstone hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (0 min)

Heighway hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (3 min)

Vardy looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (6 min)

M.Johnston looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (7 min)

McGovern picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (8 min)

McManaman picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (9 min)

Vardy skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Goram. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (14 min)

Scholes takes the freekick from wide (14 min)

R.Ferdinand climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (14 min)
Baxter bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (15 min)

J.Johnstone swings it across the box, but L.Dixon intercepts (17 min)

McDermott is dispossessed by McGrath(18 min)

A.Kennedy picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Heighway(22 min)

Heighway with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (22 min)

Pearce picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into M.Johnston(24 min)

M.Johnston races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (24 min)

J.Johnstone picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (26 min)

J.Johnstone hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (26 min)

M.Johnston is dispossessed by McGovern(28 min)

M.Johnston picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (28 min)

McManaman hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (31 min)

J.Johnstone hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (36 min)

McManaman hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (38 min)

M.Johnston hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (42 min)

Fletcher looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (42 min)

Fletcher bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (43 min)

McManaman bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pearce reads it well and clears (43 min)

Pearce swings it across the box, but L.Dixon intercepts (44 min)

Scholes is dispossessed by McLeish(44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Max_powers 0  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
The match resumes and the ball is with Vardy

McManaman looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (52 min)

L.Dixon beats his man and crosses early to Vardy(54 min)

Vardy stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (54 min)

Heighway beats his man and crosses early to McDermott(55 min)

McDermott with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (55 min)

Goal Scored by  McDermott  for  Max_powers  on  (55 min)

Score: Max_powers 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
J.Johnstone bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (57 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but S.Kennedy intercepts (58 min)

D.Cooper bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Smith reads it well and clears (58 min)

Baxter hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (58 min)

D.Cooper bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (58 min)

Pearce swings it across the box, but R.Ferdinand intercepts (60 min)

J.Johnstone skips the first challenge, but is fouled by McManaman. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (60 min)

Baxter takes the freekick from wide (60 min)

R.Ferdinand is in just the right place to head that away (60 min)
Tochack bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (60 min)

McGrath beats Vardy with a calm drop of the shoulder (61 min)

Vardy skips the first challenge, but is fouled by J.Johnstone. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (64 min)

Scholes takes the freekick from wide (64 min)

McLeish is in just the right place to head that away (64 min)
J.Johnstone looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (65 min)

Tochack hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (66 min)

McManaman hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (69 min)

McManaman picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (69 min)

Vardy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrath reads it well and clears (69 min)

Pearce beats Vardy with a calm drop of the shoulder (71 min)

Vardy picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into McDermott(71 min)

McDermott collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (71 min)

Goal Scored by  McDermott  for  Max_powers  on  (71 min)

Score: Max_powers 2  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
Heighway beats his man and crosses early to McDermott(72 min)

McDermott with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (72 min)

D.Cooper beats his man and crosses early to M.Johnston(73 min)

M.Johnston with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (73 min)

A.Kennedy beats his man and crosses early to Vardy(73 min)

Vardy with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (73 min)

McLeish beats Vardy with a calm drop of the shoulder (75 min)

Heighway beats his man and crosses early to Scholes(76 min)

Scholes with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (76 min)

McDermott bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McLeish reads it well and clears (77 min)

McGovern hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (77 min)

Tochack bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but L.Dixon reads it well and clears (78 min)

S.Kennedy beats his man and crosses early to Tochack(78 min)

Tochack stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (78 min)

D.Cooper swings it across the box, but R.Ferdinand intercepts (85 min)

Pearce beats Vardy with a calm drop of the shoulder (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Max_powers 2  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed

Goals Scored by: McDermott, McDermott
Category Max_powers Musketeer Gripweed
Goal 2 0
Shot 15 11
Shot on Target 10 7
Successful Pass 539 388
Missed Pass 129 130
Successful Cross 5 2
Missed Crossed 1 4
Duel Won 28 32
Duel Lost 32 28
Fouls Committed 10 17
Saves 7 7
Interceptions 20 12
Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


Line Up for Vivabobbygraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but Lawler headers it away to safety (1 min)

Bell with a slide-rule pass out to Clarke(3 min)

Clarke beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(2 min)

Barnes takes a touch to set himself, before lashing it home at the far post (2 min)

Goal Scored by  Barnes  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (2 min)

Score: Red1977 0  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (11 min)

Shearer shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (13 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(13 min)

Clarke stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (13 min)

Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (15 min)

Shearer looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (16 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(17 min)

Barnes stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (17 min)

Shearer looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (20 min)

Clarke with a slide-rule pass out to Barnes(22 min)

Barnes plays a beautiful cross but R.James headers it away to safety (21 min)

Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ratcliffe slides in to win the ball (22 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but Lawler headers it away to safety (23 min)

Giles picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Samson slides in to win the ball (26 min)

Andy Cole looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (29 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(33 min)

Clarke takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (33 min)

Giles with a slide-rule pass out to Clarke(33 min)

Clarke beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(33 min)

Barnes stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (33 min)

Duff received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Hoddle. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (33 min)

McMahon swings in the freekick (33 min)

Giles uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (33 min)
Shearer receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Giles(33 min)

Steven picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (34 min)

Samson with a slide-rule pass out to Andy Cole(34 min)

Andy Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(29 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (29 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but M.Wright headers it away to safety (36 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(36 min)

Barnes takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (36 min)

Giggs brought down in the box by Hoddle the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  Red1977 (38 min)

McMahon looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(38 min)

Goal Scored by  McMahon  for  Red1977  on  (38 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  1 Vivabobbygraham[39m
Duff looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (41 min)

Giggs beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(42 min)

Shearer takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Red1977 1  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
The match resumes and the ball is with Shearer

Steven dribles past Ince with good footwork (45 min)

Giggs received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Bell. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (46 min)

McMahon swings in the freekick (46 min)

Yeats with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (46 min)
Giggs picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (47 min)

Giggs looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (49 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but Donachie headers it away to safety (49 min)

Steven picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (50 min)

Steven picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.James slides in to win the ball (55 min)

Giles with a slide-rule pass out to Steven(55 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(55 min)

Barnes takes a touch to set himself, before lashing it home at the far post (55 min)

Goal Scored by  Barnes  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (55 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  2 Vivabobbygraham
Duff!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (56 min)

Goal Scored by  Duff  for  Red1977  on  (56 min)

Score: Red1977 2  -  2 Vivabobbygraham
Barnes picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (56 min)

Steven plays a beautiful cross but Samson headers it away to safety (57 min)

Ince shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (59 min)

Ince looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (61 min)

Giles looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (62 min)

Shearer dribles past Giles with good footwork (62 min)

Duff received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Bell. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (62 min)

McMahon swings in the freekick (62 min)

E.Hughes with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (62 min)
Andy Cole!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (63 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  Red1977  on  (63 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  2 Vivabobbygraham
R.James picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but M.Wright slides in to win the ball (66 min)

Barnes shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (68 min)

Donachie dribles past Andy Cole with good footwork (70 min)

Hoddle picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (70 min)

Duff received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Hoddle. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (71 min)

McMahon swings in the freekick (71 min)

Ratcliffe uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (71 min)
Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Donachie slides in to win the ball (71 min)

Giles receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Yeats(75 min)

Andy Cole shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (75 min)

McMahon picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (80 min)

Ince picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (81 min)

Andy Cole received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Giles. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (82 min)

McMahon swings in the freekick (82 min)

R.James with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (82 min)
Steven bursts through the midfield and plays it to Barnes(82 min)

Barnes is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (82 min)

Steven shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (82 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but M.Wright headers it away to safety (83 min)

Barnes dribles past Martyn with good footwork (84 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Steven(84 min)

Steven takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (84 min)

Steven picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (86 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but M.Wright headers it away to safety (87 min)

Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ratcliffe slides in to win the ball (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Red1977 3  -  2 Vivabobbygraham

Goals Scored by: McMahon, Duff, Andy Cole - Barnes, Barnes
Category Red1977 Vivabobbygraham
Goal 3 2
Shot 13 16
Shot on Target 12 11
Successful Pass 488 475
Missed Pass 110 128
Successful Cross 2 8
Missed Crossed 6 2
Duel Won 30 28
Duel Lost 28 30
Fouls Committed 6 19
Saves 9 6
Interceptions 21 19
Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Sheringham

Lennox turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Sheringham(0 min)

Sheringham with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (0 min)

M.Hughes looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (4 min)

Lennox receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Staunton(4 min)

Beckham picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (6 min)

Bale picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (6 min)

Bale receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Murdoch(6 min)

Staunton bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Irwin steps across to carry the ball away (8 min)

Lorrimer swings it across the box, but Campbell reads it well and clears (12 min)

Beckham with a slide-rule pass out to M.Hughes(13 min)

M.Hughes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to L.Ferdinand(11 min)

L.Ferdinand with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (11 min)

Lorrimer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Adams steps across to carry the ball away (15 min)

Beckham bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Irwin steps across to carry the ball away (16 min)

Lennox swings it across the box, but Campbell reads it well and clears (17 min)

L.Ferdinand bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrain steps across to carry the ball away (21 min)

Bale is brought down by Lorrimer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (27 min)

McStay looking to play this into the danger area (27 min)

Adams gets across his man and glances it home.  Goal!!! (27 min)

Goal Scored by  Adams  for  Robbie Redman  on  (27 min)

Score: Nicholls 0  -  1 Robbie Redman
Lennox bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Adams steps across to carry the ball away (29 min)

Bale picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (32 min)

Sheringham picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (33 min)

Lorrimer looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (36 min)

Robson takes it past Staunton with good footwork (40 min)

McStay bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bruce steps across to carry the ball away (41 min)

Rush drives into the space and looks to release Sheringham(42 min)

Sheringham takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (42 min)

Bale turns back inside his marker and clips it over to L.Ferdinand(42 min)

L.Ferdinand with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (42 min)

Lennox swings it across the box, but Staunton reads it well and clears (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Nicholls 0  -  1 Robbie Redman
The match resumes and the ball is with L.Ferdinand

Rush bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Venison steps across to carry the ball away (50 min)

Venison looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (50 min)

M.Hughes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Irwin steps across to carry the ball away (51 min)

Beckham drives into the space and looks to release Bale(53 min)

Bale runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (53 min)

Pallister takes it past L.Ferdinand with good footwork (53 min)

Lee!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (54 min)

Goal Scored by  Lee  for  Robbie Redman  on  (54 min)

Score: Nicholls 0  -  2 Robbie Redman
Irwin receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Campbell(57 min)

Rush takes it past Venison with good footwork (61 min)

Lorrimer takes it past McStay with good footwork (62 min)

Lorrimer swings it across the box, but Staunton reads it well and clears (64 min)

Lennox turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Sheringham(66 min)

Sheringham with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (66 min)

Beckham looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (67 min)

Lorrimer swings it across the box, but Campbell reads it well and clears (68 min)

Staunton looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (73 min)

Bale runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (75 min)

Lennox swings it across the box, but Adams reads it well and clears (79 min)

Venison swings it across the box, but Irwin reads it well and clears (81 min)

Rush bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Venison steps across to carry the ball away (81 min)

Bale swings it across the box, but McGrain reads it well and clears (82 min)

Lorrimer runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (82 min)

Irwin with a slide-rule pass out to Lennox(83 min)

Lennox turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rush(82 min)

Rush brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (82 min)

Lennox runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (83 min)

Lorrimer runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (84 min)

M.Hughes picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (85 min)

Beckham takes it past Murdoch with good footwork (86 min)

Lorrimer turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rush(87 min)

Rush diving header! Glanced home at the near post (87 min)

Goal Scored by  Rush  for  Nicholls  on  (87 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  2 Robbie Redman
Lorrimer swings it across the box, but Staunton reads it well and clears (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Nicholls 1  -  2 Robbie Redman

Goals Scored by: Rush - Adams, Lee
Category Nicholls Robbie Redman
Goal 1 2
Shot 9 9
Shot on Target 6 6
Successful Pass 472 472
Missed Pass 123 128
Successful Cross 4 2
Missed Crossed 7 2
Duel Won 45 30
Duel Lost 30 45
Fouls Committed 10 16
Saves 4 5
Interceptions 20 18
Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Francis

Anderson hits an inch perfect cross to Bellamy(2 min)

Bellamy with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (2 min)

Keegan turns inside and looks to release Francis(11 min)

Francis runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Anderson intercepts (10 min)

Houghton tries to thread the ball forward, but T.Cooper reads it well and clears (13 min)

Keegan finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Sheedy(13 min)

Sheedy takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (13 min)

Souness turns inside and looks to release Ramsey(15 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Terry intercepts (13 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Terry intercepts (16 min)

Souness sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (16 min)

Sheedy beats Ramsey with a calm drop of the shoulder (18 min)

Collymore turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Seaman(19 min)

T.Cooper picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (23 min)

Ramsey shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (27 min)

Francis with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Houghton. The big men come forward for the freekick (28 min)

Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (28 min)

D.Walker climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (28 min)
Waddle hits an inch perfect cross to Keegan(28 min)

Keegan pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (28 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (28 min)

Score: Samie 0  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
Ramsey finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Houghton(29 min)

Houghton with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (29 min)

Sheedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Shaw intercepts (34 min)

Houghton picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (34 min)

Ramsey finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Collymore(35 min)

Collymore takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (35 min)

Collymore turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Seaman(36 min)

Sheedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Anderson intercepts (38 min)

Waddle runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Shaw intercepts (39 min)

Waddle shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (42 min)

Sheedy comes together in the area with Ramsey the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  Sheer Magnetism (44 min)

Keegan with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (44 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (44 min)

Score: Samie 0  -  2 Sheer Magnetism[39m
Keegan turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Souness(44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Samie 0  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Ramsey hits an inch perfect cross to Collymore(46 min)

Collymore with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (46 min)

Francis tries to thread the ball forward, but Anderson reads it well and clears (46 min)

Martin beats Francis with a calm drop of the shoulder (47 min)

Henderson tries to thread the ball forward, but D.Walker reads it well and clears (47 min)

Keegan finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Sheedy(49 min)

Sheedy with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (49 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Terry intercepts (50 min)

Southgate beats Keegan with a calm drop of the shoulder (52 min)

Francis picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (52 min)

Bellamy turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Seaman(56 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Terry intercepts (58 min)

Keegan with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Bellamy. The big men come forward for the freekick (58 min)

Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (58 min)

Shaw climbs high to head clear (58 min)
Shaw tries to thread the ball forward, but Terry reads it well and clears (59 min)

Bellamy turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Seaman(61 min)

Shaw beats Francis with a calm drop of the shoulder (62 min)

Bellamy turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Seaman(68 min)

Sheedy with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Bellamy. The big men come forward for the freekick (71 min)

Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (71 min)

Martin climbs high to head clear (71 min)
Ramsey tries to thread the ball forward, but D.Walker reads it well and clears (74 min)

Brooking sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (78 min)

Waddle runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Shaw intercepts (79 min)

Shaw turns inside and looks to release Collymore(81 min)

Collymore hits an inch perfect cross to Bellamy(80 min)

Bellamy pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (80 min)

Goal Scored by  Bellamy  for  Samie  on  (80 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
D.Walker turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Souness(81 min)

Houghton tries to thread the ball forward, but Stevens reads it well and clears (82 min)

Henderson sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (85 min)

Henderson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Bellamy(87 min)

Bellamy with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Samie 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: Bellamy - Keegan, Keegan
Category Samie Sheer Magnetism
Goal 1 2
Shot 9 6
Shot on Target 4 5
Successful Pass 640 354
Missed Pass 86 110
Successful Cross 3 1
Missed Crossed 4 5
Duel Won 30 39
Duel Lost 39 30
Fouls Committed 10 14
Saves 2 3
Interceptions 11 20
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker

R.Kennedy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (2 min)

Greig plays a beautiful cross but Le Saux rises highest to beat his man (3 min)

Dalglish plays the ball down the wing to J.Robertson(4 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Lineker(4 min)

Lineker brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (4 min)

Aldridge finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (5 min)

Aldridge beats Greig with a calm drop of the shoulder (6 min)

Dalglish hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (7 min)

Bellingham sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (8 min)

Quansah beats Lineker with a calm drop of the shoulder (8 min)

Le Saux beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Aldridge(9 min)

Aldridge with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (9 min)

Goal Scored by  Aldridge  for  Hazell  on  (9 min)

Score: Draex 0  -  1 Hazell
R.Kennedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much strength and wins the ball (10 min)

Aldridge turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to McNeill(11 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (14 min)

Lineker plays the ball down the wing to Dalglish(15 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Quansah rises highest to beat his man (15 min)

Lineker beats Quansah with a calm drop of the shoulder (15 min)

Dalglish plays the ball down the wing to J.Robertson(16 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Saka(16 min)

Saka brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (16 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Dalglish(17 min)

Dalglish brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (17 min)

J.Robertson bursts through the midfield and plays it to Dalglish(21 min)

Dalglish is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (21 min)

Heskey brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hendry has too much strength and wins the ball (21 min)

J.Robertson hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (22 min)

R.Jones turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Neville(23 min)

Neville beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Lineker(23 min)

Lineker with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (23 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (23 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  1 Hazell
Bellingham finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (25 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Lineker(25 min)

Lineker brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (25 min)

Saka bursts through the midfield and plays it to Lineker(26 min)

Lineker controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (26 min)

Milner turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Carrick(27 min)

Le Tissier hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(28 min)

Goal Scored by  Le Tissier  for  Hazell  on  (28 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  2 Hazell
Aldridge sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (28 min)

Heskey turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Neville(29 min)

Le Tissier bursts through the midfield and plays it to Aldridge(32 min)

Aldridge controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (32 min)

Le Tissier bursts through the midfield and plays it to Heskey(32 min)

Heskey is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (32 min)

Dalglish beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Saka(36 min)

Saka brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (36 min)

Carrick brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (38 min)

Dalglish sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (39 min)

Saka bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Blanchflower. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (39 min)

J.Robertson looking to play this into the danger area (39 min)

Greig climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (39 min)
Heskey turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Neville(40 min)

Neville brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Le Saux has too much strength and wins the ball (41 min)

Greig plays the ball down the wing to Saka(44 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but Hansen rises highest to beat his man (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Draex 1  -  2 Hazell
The match resumes and the ball is with Aldridge

Bellingham sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (48 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Saka(48 min)

Saka brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (48 min)

R.Jones cuts back inside the defender and clips the ball towards the back post, but it's just too high for anyone to get onto the end of it (52 min)

Saka beats his man and delivers it on a plate to J.Robertson(54 min)

J.Robertson with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (54 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (54 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  2 Hazell
J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (57 min)

R.Jones brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville has too much strength and wins the ball (57 min)

Saka bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Milner. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (61 min)

J.Robertson takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (61 min)
Saka sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (62 min)

Le Tissier brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hendry has too much strength and wins the ball (63 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Dalglish(65 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(65 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but Quansah rises highest to beat his man (65 min)

Blanchflower turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Neville(66 min)

R.Kennedy beats J.Robertson with a calm drop of the shoulder (67 min)

Le Tissier bursts through the midfield and plays it to Heskey(67 min)

Heskey is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (67 min)

Milner brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much strength and wins the ball (68 min)

Dalglish bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by R.Kennedy. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (69 min)

J.Robertson looking to play this into the danger area (69 min)

McNeill climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (69 min)
Aldridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville has too much strength and wins the ball (69 min)

Dalglish bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by R.Kennedy. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (70 min)

J.Robertson looking to play this into the danger area (70 min)

Milner uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (70 min)
Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (73 min)

J.Robertson bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Blanchflower. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (74 min)

J.Robertson looking to play this into the danger area (74 min)

R.Jones uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (74 min)
R.Jones finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (74 min)

Bellingham plays the ball down the wing to J.Robertson(77 min)

J.Robertson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Dalglish(76 min)

Dalglish brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (76 min)

Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (77 min)

Blanchflower finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (78 min)

Dalglish beats his man and delivers it on a plate to J.Robertson(79 min)

J.Robertson finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(79 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (83 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but Hansen rises highest to beat his man (87 min)

R.Jones plays a beautiful cross but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (88 min)

Neville brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Quansah has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Draex 2  -  2 Hazell

Goals Scored by: Lineker, J.Robertson - Aldridge, Le Tissier
Category Draex Hazell
Goal 2 2
Shot 19 6
Shot on Target 14 3
Successful Pass 455 468
Missed Pass 138 152
Successful Cross 11 1
Missed Crossed 7 4
Duel Won 41 25
Duel Lost 25 41
Fouls Committed 18 20
Saves 1 10
Interceptions 21 23
Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Rooney runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (0 min)

Winterburn beats his man and crosses early to Rooney(2 min)

Rooney finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(2 min)

Rooney runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (4 min)

Ashley Cole beats his man and crosses early to Fowler(6 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(6 min)

Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Brady. That's a free kick in a good position (8 min)

Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (8 min)

Keown is in just the right place to head that away (8 min)
Beardsley runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (11 min)

Brady picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Stones steps in to intercept (14 min)

Rooney picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher steps in to intercept (14 min)

Hargreaves runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (14 min)

Young beats his man and crosses early to Brady(15 min)

Brady finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(15 min)

Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Joe Cole. That's a free kick in a good position (17 min)

Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (17 min)

Stones gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (17 min)
Sterling runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (17 min)

Joe Cole skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (21 min)

Beardsley beats Barry with good footwork (21 min)

Joe Cole runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (22 min)

Sterling swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (24 min)

Sterling runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (25 min)

Barry picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Winterburn steps in to intercept (25 min)

Young beats his man and crosses early to Brady(28 min)

Brady lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (28 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (28 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  0 Drinks Sangria
Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (29 min)

Sterling swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (29 min)

Sterling swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (30 min)

Sterling picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole steps in to intercept (34 min)

Brady beats his man and crosses early to Young(37 min)

Young finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(37 min)

Young picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Miller steps in to intercept (39 min)

Gemmill bursts through the midfield and plays it to Rooney(40 min)

Rooney races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (40 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (40 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  1 Drinks Sangria
Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Young. That's a free kick in a good position (41 min)

Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (41 min)

Miller with a towering header at the far post. Goal!!! (41 min)

Goal Scored by  Miller  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (41 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  2 Drinks Sangria
Platt with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (42 min)

G.Johnson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Popcorn 1  -  2 Drinks Sangria
The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Winterburn bursts through the midfield and plays it to Rooney(45 min)

Rooney races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (45 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (45 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  3 Drinks Sangria
Hargreaves picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Winterburn steps in to intercept (46 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Winterburn reads it well and clears (48 min)

Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (49 min)

Keown is dispossessed by Stones(49 min)

Rooney picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole steps in to intercept (53 min)

Brady bursts through the midfield and plays it to Young(53 min)

Young is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (53 min)

G.Johnson picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher steps in to intercept (54 min)

Fowler beats Woods with good footwork (55 min)

Brady beats G.Johnson with good footwork (55 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (57 min)

Barry with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (58 min)

Keane runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (60 min)

Sterling with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Beardsley(63 min)

Beardsley swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (62 min)

Young picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Stones steps in to intercept (64 min)

Winterburn swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (65 min)

Platt picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Keown steps in to intercept (69 min)

Beardsley picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher steps in to intercept (71 min)

Ashley Cole swings it across the box, but Stones reads it well and clears (73 min)

Hargreaves with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (75 min)

Rooney runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (77 min)

Alexander-Arnold beats his man and crosses early to Brady(78 min)

Brady with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (78 min)

Winterburn beats his man and crosses early to Beardsley(78 min)

Beardsley with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (78 min)

G.Johnson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (78 min)

Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (79 min)

Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (79 min)

Brady beats his man and crosses early to Young(80 min)

Young finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(80 min)

Young bursts through the midfield and plays it to Joe Cole(81 min)

Joe Cole is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (81 min)

Joe Cole skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (84 min)

Goal Scored by  Joe Cole  for  Popcorn  on  (84 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  3 Drinks Sangria
Rooney skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (84 min)

Hargreaves beats Gemmill with good footwork (85 min)

Beardsley picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher steps in to intercept (86 min)

Joe Cole picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Winterburn steps in to intercept (87 min)

Platt with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (88 min)

Young skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (88 min)

Platt picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole steps in to intercept (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  3 Drinks Sangria

Goals Scored by: Brady, Joe Cole - Rooney, Miller, Rooney
Category Popcorn Drinks Sangria
Goal 2 3
Shot 13 17
Shot on Target 5 8
Successful Pass 459 486
Missed Pass 130 122
Successful Cross 6 2
Missed Crossed 2 5
Duel Won 22 30
Duel Lost 30 22
Fouls Committed 18 6
Saves 4 3
Interceptions 25 18
Bastards! Been fucked over by Sheer. Title is gone.  :'(
