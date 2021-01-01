Spoiler Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (8 min)



Keown is in just the right place to head that away (8 min)

Spoiler Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (17 min)



Stones gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (17 min)

Spoiler Brady lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (28 min)



Goal Scored by Brady for Popcorn on (28 min)



Score: Popcorn 1 - 0 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Rooney races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (40 min)



Goal Scored by Rooney for Drinks Sangria on (40 min)



Score: Popcorn 1 - 1 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (41 min)



Miller with a towering header at the far post. Goal!!! (41 min)



Goal Scored by Miller for Drinks Sangria on (41 min)



Score: Popcorn 1 - 2 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Half Time Score: Popcorn 1 - 2 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Rooney races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (45 min)



Goal Scored by Rooney for Drinks Sangria on (45 min)



Score: Popcorn 1 - 3 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Joe Cole skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (84 min)



Goal Scored by Joe Cole for Popcorn on (84 min)



Score: Popcorn 2 - 3 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Full Time Score: Popcorn 2 - 3 Drinks Sangria



Goals Scored by: Brady, Joe Cole - Rooney, Miller, Rooney

Spoiler Category Popcorn Drinks Sangria Goal 2 3 Shot 13 17 Shot on Target 5 8 Successful Pass 459 486 Missed Pass 130 122 Successful Cross 6 2 Missed Crossed 2 5 Duel Won 22 30 Duel Lost 30 22 Fouls Committed 18 6 Saves 4 3 Interceptions 25 18

Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1D.JamesAlexander-Arnold Carragher Keown Ashley ColeHargreaves BarryJoe Cole Brady YoungFowlerLine Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2WoodsG.Johnson Stones Miller WinterburnPlatt Gemmill Keane SterlingBeardsley RooneyThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by FowlerRooney runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (0 min)Winterburn beats his man and crosses early to Rooney(2 min)Rooney finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(2 min)Rooney runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (4 min)Ashley Cole beats his man and crosses early to Fowler(6 min)Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(6 min)Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Brady. That's a free kick in a good position (8 min)Beardsley runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (11 min)Brady picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Stones steps in to intercept (14 min)Rooney picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher steps in to intercept (14 min)Hargreaves runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (14 min)Young beats his man and crosses early to Brady(15 min)Brady finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(15 min)Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Joe Cole. That's a free kick in a good position (17 min)Sterling runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (17 min)Joe Cole skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (21 min)Beardsley beats Barry with good footwork (21 min)Joe Cole runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (22 min)Sterling swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (24 min)Sterling runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (25 min)Barry picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Winterburn steps in to intercept (25 min)Young beats his man and crosses early to Brady(28 min)Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (29 min)Sterling swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (29 min)Sterling swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (30 min)Sterling picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole steps in to intercept (34 min)Brady beats his man and crosses early to Young(37 min)Young finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(37 min)Young picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Miller steps in to intercept (39 min)Gemmill bursts through the midfield and plays it to Rooney(40 min)Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Young. That's a free kick in a good position (41 min)Platt with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (42 min)G.Johnson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (43 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with RooneyWinterburn bursts through the midfield and plays it to Rooney(45 min)Hargreaves picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Winterburn steps in to intercept (46 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Winterburn reads it well and clears (48 min)Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (49 min)Keown is dispossessed by Stones(49 min)Rooney picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole steps in to intercept (53 min)Brady bursts through the midfield and plays it to Young(53 min)Young is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (53 min)G.Johnson picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher steps in to intercept (54 min)Fowler beats Woods with good footwork (55 min)Brady beats G.Johnson with good footwork (55 min)Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (57 min)Barry with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (58 min)Keane runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (60 min)Sterling with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Beardsley(63 min)Beardsley swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (62 min)Young picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Stones steps in to intercept (64 min)Winterburn swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (65 min)Platt picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Keown steps in to intercept (69 min)Beardsley picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher steps in to intercept (71 min)Ashley Cole swings it across the box, but Stones reads it well and clears (73 min)Hargreaves with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (75 min)Rooney runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (77 min)Alexander-Arnold beats his man and crosses early to Brady(78 min)Brady with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (78 min)Winterburn beats his man and crosses early to Beardsley(78 min)Beardsley with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (78 min)G.Johnson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (78 min)Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (79 min)Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (79 min)Brady beats his man and crosses early to Young(80 min)Young finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(80 min)Young bursts through the midfield and plays it to Joe Cole(81 min)Joe Cole is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (81 min)Rooney skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (84 min)Hargreaves beats Gemmill with good footwork (85 min)Beardsley picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher steps in to intercept (86 min)Joe Cole picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Winterburn steps in to intercept (87 min)Platt with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (88 min)Young skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (88 min)Platt picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ashley Cole steps in to intercept (89 min)That's the full time whistle!