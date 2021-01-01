Spoiler Rooney!!!! Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (2 min)



Goal Scored by Rooney for Drinks Sangria on (2 min)



Score: Drinks Sangria 1 - 0 Sheer Magnetism

Spoiler Gemmill hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (4 min)

Spoiler Gemmill to take the freekick (15 min)



Winterburn gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (15 min)

Spoiler Gemmill to take the freekick (21 min)



Stones gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (21 min)

Spoiler Gemmill hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (32 min)

Spoiler Gemmill to take the freekick (36 min)



D.Walker is in just the right place to head that away (36 min)

Spoiler Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1 - 0 Sheer Magnetism

Spoiler Brooking to take the freekick (46 min)



Stones is in just the right place to head that away (46 min)

Spoiler Gemmill to take the freekick (49 min)



Miller gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (49 min)

Spoiler Francis races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (62 min)



Goal Scored by Francis for Sheer Magnetism on (62 min)



Score: Drinks Sangria 1 - 1 Sheer Magnetism

Spoiler Brooking to take the freekick (62 min)



Winterburn is in just the right place to head that away (62 min)

Spoiler Gemmill to take the freekick (84 min)



Platt gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (84 min)

Spoiler Full Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1 - 1 Sheer Magnetism



Goals Scored by: Rooney - Francis

Spoiler Category Drinks Sangria Sheer Magnetism Goal 1 1 Shot 10 15 Shot on Target 11 8 Successful Pass 461 498 Missed Pass 134 135 Successful Cross 3 3 Missed Crossed 8 2 Duel Won 22 23 Duel Lost 23 22 Fouls Committed 10 12 Saves 7 6 Interceptions 25 29

Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2WoodsG.Johnson Stones Miller WinterburnPlatt Gemmill Keane SterlingBeardsley RooneyLine Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2SeamanStevens Terry D.Walker T.CooperWaddle Reid Brooking SheedyKeegan FrancisThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by FrancisBeardsley bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker nicks it away (0 min)Rooney beats T.Cooper with good footwork (2 min)Francis skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (2 min)Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Waddle. That's a free kick in a good position (4 min)Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Winterburn nicks it away (5 min)Gemmill shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (5 min)Sheedy shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (7 min)Gemmill plays the ball down the wing to Sterling(10 min)Sterling swings it across the box, but T.Cooper headers it away to safety (9 min)Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Winterburn nicks it away (11 min)Rooney received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by T.Cooper. That's a free kick in a good position (15 min)Francis shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (19 min)Waddle swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (21 min)Rooney received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Stevens. That's a free kick in a good position (21 min)Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (22 min)Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but G.Johnson nicks it away (23 min)Sterling bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker nicks it away (24 min)Sterling swings it across the box, but T.Cooper headers it away to safety (28 min)Keegan shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (30 min)Francis bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stones nicks it away (31 min)Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (31 min)Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Brooking. That's a free kick in a good position (32 min)Platt bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker nicks it away (34 min)Sterling beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rooney(35 min)Rooney brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (35 min)Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Waddle. That's a free kick in a good position (36 min)Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Miller nicks it away (36 min)Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (38 min)Sterling plays the ball down the wing to Rooney(40 min)Rooney swings it across the box, but D.Walker headers it away to safety (40 min)Platt swings it across the box, but Terry headers it away to safety (44 min)Stones beats Keegan with good footwork (44 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with RooneyPlatt beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rooney(45 min)Rooney finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(45 min)Sheedy received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Platt. That's a free kick in a good position (46 min)Winterburn bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry nicks it away (46 min)Platt bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens nicks it away (46 min)Sterling beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Beardsley(47 min)Beardsley brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (47 min)Rooney bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens nicks it away (48 min)Beardsley received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Waddle. That's a free kick in a good position (49 min)Stevens bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stones nicks it away (49 min)Stevens beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Francis(49 min)Francis finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(49 min)Reid bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Winterburn nicks it away (51 min)Keane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry nicks it away (52 min)Gemmill finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (56 min)Rooney plays the ball down the wing to Sterling(59 min)Sterling swings it across the box, but T.Cooper headers it away to safety (50 min)Brooking bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stones nicks it away (60 min)Sheedy drives into the space and looks to release Francis(62 min)Waddle received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Keane. That's a free kick in a good position (62 min)Gemmill skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (62 min)T.Cooper plays the ball down the wing to Francis(63 min)Francis beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(62 min)Keegan brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (62 min)Waddle swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (63 min)Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stones nicks it away (65 min)Francis shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (69 min)Brooking skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (72 min)Platt swings it across the box, but Terry headers it away to safety (74 min)Keegan shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (75 min)Beardsley shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (76 min)Rooney skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (77 min)Keane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens nicks it away (78 min)Waddle beats Keane with good footwork (78 min)Sheedy beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(79 min)Keegan finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(79 min)Francis skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (82 min)Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (84 min)Beardsley plays the ball down the wing to Keane(84 min)Keane swings it across the box, but Terry headers it away to safety (83 min)Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Waddle. That's a free kick in a good position (84 min)Waddle finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (85 min)Platt swings it across the box, but D.Walker headers it away to safety (86 min)Sheedy drives into the space and looks to release Brooking(87 min)Brooking with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (87 min)That's the full time whistle!