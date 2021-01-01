« previous next »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
I think that's part of it, plus I think the midfield is a key factor.  That's very strong so I'd guess he maintains possession well and wins the ball back a lot.  I've not looked too closely at the stats but the duels won and passing stats will give you this sort of insight.

That, and the sim works through generation of random numbers, he could just be a lucky git!

I was wondering if there is any data on which formations worked best, like 442 beats 4231 for example.

I can imagine my midfield coming up against Samie's would struggle in real life :P
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
I think that's part of it, plus I think the midfield is a key factor.  That's very strong so I'd guess he maintains possession well and wins the ball back a lot.  I've not looked too closely at the stats but the duels won and passing stats will give you this sort of insight.

That, and the sim works through generation of random numbers, he could just be a lucky git!

Yeah, he has a very good midfield, I'll give him that  :D

Although I thought it might lack a bit in creativity. Seems Ramsey is pulling all the strings in the final third.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Ramsey is channeling hi inner Zico this season.

Collymore is the British Ronaldo

Bellemy is Craig
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
I consider losing 6-0 to Samie's team with Collymore, Bellamy and Ramsey one of the greatest failures in my life.  :(
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
4th best attack, shittest defence in the whole league.  :duh  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Greig reads it well and clears (0 min)

Owen picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (2 min)

J.Robertson turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(3 min)

Lineker with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (3 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (3 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  0 Lone Star Red
Dalglish with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Nicol reads it well and clears (4 min)

Dalglish turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Lineker(5 min)

Lineker collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (5 min)

Lineker picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (9 min)

Saka picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (11 min)

Wilshere loses posession to McNeill(11 min)

Lallana picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (11 min)

Saka clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (12 min)

Saka!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (12 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (12 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  0 Lone Star Red
Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Hendry reads it well and clears (14 min)

J.Robertson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill reads it well and clears (16 min)

Dalglish picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (18 min)

J.Robertson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (20 min)

Neville clips it towards the back post, but Cahill reads it well and clears (21 min)

Lallana with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Greig reads it well and clears (21 min)

Carrick picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (23 min)

Lineker brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Saka(24 min)

Saka turns back inside his marker and clips it over to J.Robertson(13 min)

J.Robertson with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (13 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (13 min)

Score: Draex 3  -  0 Lone Star Red
Owen picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (24 min)

Rice finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Gerrard(24 min)

Gerrard takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (24 min)

Goal Scored by  Gerrard  for  Lone Star Red  on  (24 min)

Score: Draex 3  -  1 Lone Star Red
Wilshere brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Lallana(27 min)

Lallana clips it towards the back post, but McNeill reads it well and clears (26 min)

Nicol turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Strurridge(30 min)

Strurridge with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (30 min)

Goal Scored by  Strurridge  for  Lone Star Red  on  (30 min)

Score: Draex 3  -  2 Lone Star Red
Gerrard loses posession to Bellingham(31 min)

Gerrard picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (34 min)

Lineker loses posession to Cahill(34 min)

Nicol with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hendry reads it well and clears (35 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Neville reads it well and clears (37 min)

McNeill takes it past Wilshere using his body well (38 min)

Wilshere with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hendry reads it well and clears (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Draex 3  -  2 Lone Star Red
The match resumes and the ball is with Owen

Saka shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (45 min)

Lallana picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (47 min)

Dalglish picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (48 min)

Dalglish bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Rice. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (54 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson to take the freekick (54 min)

Greig wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (54 min)
Saka turns back inside his marker and clips it over to J.Robertson(54 min)

J.Robertson hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (54 min)

Wilshere picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (56 min)

Saka bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Wilshere. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (59 min)

J.Robertson to take the freekick (59 min)

Cahill is in just the right place to head that away (59 min)
Rice picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (59 min)

Saka shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (59 min)

Gerrard picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (59 min)

J.Robertson bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Lallana. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (61 min)

J.Robertson to take the freekick (61 min)

Gomez is in just the right place to head that away (61 min)
J.Robertson bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Wilshere. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (64 min)

J.Robertson to take the freekick (64 min)

Greig wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (64 min)
Rice loses posession to Hendry(64 min)

Saka bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Wilshere. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (67 min)

J.Robertson to take the freekick (67 min)

Cahill is in just the right place to head that away (67 min)
Owen brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Strurridge(67 min)

Strurridge clips it towards the back post, but Neville reads it well and clears (67 min)

Saka with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill reads it well and clears (67 min)

J.Robertson bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Wilshere. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (71 min)

J.Robertson to take the freekick (71 min)

A.Robertson is in just the right place to head that away (71 min)
J.Robertson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (72 min)

Saka clips it towards the back post, but Cahill reads it well and clears (77 min)

Owen picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (79 min)

Lineker with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill reads it well and clears (80 min)

Lineker with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Nicol reads it well and clears (82 min)

Nicol clips it towards the back post, but Greig reads it well and clears (84 min)

Wilshere takes it past Saka using his body well (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Draex 3  -  2 Lone Star Red

Goals Scored by: Lineker, Saka, J.Robertson - Gerrard, Strurridge
Category Draex Lone Star Red
Goal 3 2
Shot 11 8
Shot on Target 10 8
Successful Pass 436 533
Missed Pass 134 136
Successful Cross 4 1
Missed Crossed 3 6
Duel Won 32 30
Duel Lost 30 32
Fouls Committed 18 18
Saves 6 5
Interceptions 20 19
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Young tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie steps in to intercept (7 min)

Best plays the ball down the wing to Foden(7 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Kane(6 min)

Kane with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (6 min)

Best plays the ball down the wing to McAllister(13 min)

McAllister plays it first time across to Kane(10 min)

Kane takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (10 min)

Joe Cole plays it first time across to Brady(16 min)

Brady takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (16 min)

Joe Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (17 min)

Lambert picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (17 min)

Keown turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Best(18 min)

Brady plays it first time across to Young(18 min)

Young pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (18 min)

Goal Scored by  Young  for  Popcorn  on  (18 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  0 Tubby
Best turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Keown(18 min)

Brady plays it first time across to Fowler(22 min)

Fowler takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (22 min)

Young plays it first time across to Fowler(22 min)

Fowler with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (22 min)

K.Walker plays a beautiful cross but Ashley Cole intercepts (23 min)

Young plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson intercepts (23 min)

Brady plays the ball down the wing to Joe Cole(24 min)

Joe Cole plays it first time across to Young(23 min)

Young with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (23 min)

Fowler holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Wilkins. The ref indicates a freekick (25 min)

Brady takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (25 min)
Young tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie steps in to intercept (28 min)

Joe Cole tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie steps in to intercept (29 min)

Joe Cole plays a beautiful cross but K.Walker intercepts (31 min)

Brady tries to thread the ball forward, but K.Walker steps in to intercept (33 min)

Foden picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (33 min)

Wilkins with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (35 min)

Fowler picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (37 min)

McAllister skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (38 min)

Foden plays a beautiful cross but Alexander-Arnold intercepts (38 min)

Best plays the ball down the wing to Kane(41 min)

Kane plays a beautiful cross but Ashley Cole intercepts (41 min)

Joe Cole tries to thread the ball forward, but K.Walker steps in to intercept (42 min)

McAllister tries to thread the ball forward, but Keown steps in to intercept (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Popcorn 1  -  0 Tubby
The match resumes and the ball is with Fowler

Foden plays a beautiful cross but Carragher intercepts (46 min)

Fowler plays the ball down the wing to Brady(46 min)

Brady plays it first time across to Joe Cole(45 min)

Joe Cole takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (45 min)

Barry with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (47 min)

Best plays a beautiful cross but Keown intercepts (48 min)

Young plays the ball down the wing to Fowler(50 min)

Fowler plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson intercepts (50 min)

Carragher turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Foden(50 min)

Alexander-Arnold tries to thread the ball forward, but K.Walker steps in to intercept (51 min)

McAllister tries to thread the ball forward, but Keown steps in to intercept (51 min)

Best plays it first time across to Kane(55 min)

Kane with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (55 min)

Wilkins turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Barry(57 min)

Ashley Cole plays it first time across to Joe Cole(59 min)

Joe Cole takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (59 min)

Best skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (62 min)

Fowler skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (63 min)

Young plays it first time across to Joe Cole(65 min)

Joe Cole takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (65 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Kane(67 min)

Kane pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (67 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (67 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  1 Tubby
Best plays the ball down the wing to Foden(67 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Kane(67 min)

Kane with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (67 min)

Young plays the ball down the wing to Brady(68 min)

Brady plays it first time across to Joe Cole(67 min)

Joe Cole takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (67 min)

Bridge flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (69 min)

Kane tries to thread the ball forward, but Ashley Cole steps in to intercept (71 min)

Barry tries to thread the ball forward, but Lawrenson steps in to intercept (71 min)

Young plays it first time across to Brady(74 min)

Brady takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (74 min)

Best beats Carragher with a calm drop of the shoulder (75 min)

Hargreaves plays the ball down the wing to Fowler(75 min)

Fowler plays a beautiful cross but Lawrenson intercepts (75 min)

Wilkins tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher steps in to intercept (76 min)

Fowler skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (77 min)

Bridge plays it first time across to Best(81 min)

Best pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (81 min)

Goal Scored by  Best  for  Tubby  on  (81 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  2 Tubby
Young picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (81 min)

Hargreaves beats Wilkins with a calm drop of the shoulder (82 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Best(84 min)

Best takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (84 min)

Carragher turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Best(84 min)

Brady plays it first time across to Joe Cole(85 min)

Joe Cole pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (85 min)

Goal Scored by  Joe Cole  for  Popcorn  on  (85 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Tubby
Wilkins plays the ball down the wing to McAllister(86 min)

McAllister plays a beautiful cross but Carragher intercepts (85 min)

Young plays a beautiful cross but K.Walker intercepts (86 min)

Foden plays a beautiful cross but Carragher intercepts (87 min)

Hargreaves with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (89 min)

McAllister turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Barry(89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Tubby

Goals Scored by: Young, Joe Cole - Kane, Best
Category Popcorn Tubby
Goal 2 2
Shot 15 11
Shot on Target 6 7
Successful Pass 488 476
Missed Pass 112 128
Successful Cross 11 7
Missed Crossed 5 8
Duel Won 28 21
Duel Lost 21 28
Fouls Committed 6 4
Saves 5 4
Interceptions 26 31
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

D.Cooper beats his man and delivers it on a plate to M.Johnston(1 min)

M.Johnston collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (1 min)

Lennox bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Baxter. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (3 min)

Robson looking to play this into the danger area (3 min)

Pearce is in just the right place to head that away (3 min)
Murdoch shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (6 min)

Tochack is just beaten to the ball by Pallister(7 min)

Lennox beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Sheringham(8 min)

Sheringham hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (8 min)

J.Johnstone beats Robson using his body well (10 min)

Rush is just beaten to the ball by Pearce(10 min)

Lorrimer plays the ball down the wing to Murdoch(10 min)

Murdoch runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce intercepts (6 min)

M.Johnston shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (11 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Bruce intercepts (14 min)

Tochack sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (18 min)

Pearce brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrain slides in to win the ball (21 min)

McGrain brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Pearce slides in to win the ball (22 min)

S.Kennedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrain intercepts (23 min)

Rush brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McLeish slides in to win the ball (23 min)

Rush with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Sheringham(25 min)

Sheringham takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (25 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  Nicholls  on  (25 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
Sheringham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but S.Kennedy slides in to win the ball (26 min)

J.Johnstone beats his man and delivers it on a plate to M.Johnston(27 min)

M.Johnston collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (27 min)

Robson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Murdoch(32 min)

Murdoch takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (32 min)

Goal Scored by  Murdoch  for  Nicholls  on  (32 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Nicholls 2  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Lennox sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (46 min)

Lorrimer runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  S.Kennedy intercepts (47 min)

Fletcher brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Irwin slides in to win the ball (48 min)

D.Cooper picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (50 min)

Fletcher sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (52 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Sheringham(54 min)

Sheringham uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(54 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  Nicholls  on  (54 min)

Score: Nicholls 3  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
Pearce is just beaten to the ball by Robson(56 min)

S.Kennedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Irwin slides in to win the ball (57 min)

Lorrimer runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  S.Kennedy intercepts (58 min)

S.Kennedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Irwin intercepts (58 min)

Lorrimer plays the ball down the wing to Sheringham(59 min)

Sheringham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrath intercepts (57 min)

D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrain intercepts (59 min)

Irwin plays the ball down the wing to Rush(60 min)

Rush runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce intercepts (59 min)

M.Johnston shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (63 min)

Fletcher shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (63 min)

Lennox brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McLeish slides in to win the ball (64 min)

Lorrimer runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish intercepts (64 min)

J.Johnstone beats Robson using his body well (65 min)

Lorrimer sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (66 min)

Lennox shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (69 min)

D.Cooper sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (69 min)

Lennox sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (69 min)

Lennox shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (70 min)

McLeish beats Sheringham using his body well (71 min)

Robson plays the ball down the wing to Murdoch(73 min)

Murdoch runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrath intercepts (72 min)

McGrain runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish intercepts (74 min)

D.Cooper beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Tochack(74 min)

Tochack uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(74 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (74 min)

Score: Nicholls 3  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
D.Cooper beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Tochack(75 min)

Tochack collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (75 min)

D.Cooper beats his man and delivers it on a plate to M.Johnston(76 min)

M.Johnston collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (76 min)

Lennox shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (78 min)

Murdoch brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McLeish slides in to win the ball (78 min)

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (80 min)

Rush is just beaten to the ball by McGrath(81 min)

D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Irwin intercepts (83 min)

McGrain runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce intercepts (89 min)

D.Cooper with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Fletcher(89 min)

Fletcher loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Nicholls 3  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed

Goals Scored by: Sheringham, Murdoch, Sheringham - Tochack
Category Nicholls Musketeer Gripweed
Goal 3 1
Shot 11 13
Shot on Target 7 10
Successful Pass 552 354
Missed Pass 146 164
Successful Cross 2 5
Missed Crossed 9 5
Duel Won 33 25
Duel Lost 25 33
Fouls Committed 10 15
Saves 9 4
Interceptions 18 28
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

Samson turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Andy Cole(2 min)

Andy Cole brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (2 min)

Ramsey is brought down by Andy Cole. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (2 min)

Souness looks most likely to take this... (2 min)

E.Hughes reads it well to clear the ball (2 min)
Souness picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (3 min)

Bellamy!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (4 min)

Goal Scored by  Bellamy  for  Samie  on  (4 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  0 Red1977
Duff picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (11 min)

Giggs with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Shearer(12 min)

Shearer clips it towards the back post, but Anderson intercepts (7 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but Yeats intercepts (13 min)

Duff finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (13 min)

Souness picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (15 min)

Henderson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (15 min)

Anderson is dispossessed by Yeats(16 min)

Bellamy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but E.Hughes steps across to carry the ball away (17 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but R.James intercepts (25 min)

Anderson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (25 min)

Collymore with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson steps across to carry the ball away (26 min)

Souness with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson steps across to carry the ball away (30 min)

Ramsey is dispossessed by R.James(32 min)

R.James clips it towards the back post, but Anderson intercepts (32 min)

Giggs turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(33 min)

Shearer brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(33 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (33 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  1 Red1977
Ramsey gets to the ball just ahead of Samson the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  Samie (35 min)

Bellamy takes two steps, and fires it low and hard into the corner.  The keeper went the right way, but couldn't get down to it. Great penalty!(35 min)

Goal Scored by  Bellamy  for  Samie  on  (35 min)

Score: Samie 2  -  1 Red1977[39m
Shearer is dispossessed by Ramsey(36 min)

Southgate beats Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (37 min)

Andy Cole with a brilliantly weigthed ball to McMahon(37 min)

McMahon turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(34 min)

Shearer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (34 min)

Bellamy picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (40 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Martin intercepts (40 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but Yeats intercepts (41 min)

Duff with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Giggs(41 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Anderson intercepts (40 min)

Ince beats Ramsey with a calm drop of the shoulder (42 min)

Ramsey picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Samie 2  -  1 Red1977
The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (45 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Anderson intercepts (45 min)

Anderson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Yeats steps across to carry the ball away (45 min)

Martin beats Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (49 min)

Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (50 min)

Andy Cole beats Anderson with a calm drop of the shoulder (51 min)

Ramsey picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (51 min)

Shearer brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Giggs(57 min)

Giggs is in on goal, and passes it across the keeper and into the bottom corner (57 min)

Goal Scored by  Giggs  for  Red1977  on  (57 min)

Score: Samie 2  -  2 Red1977
Houghton with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Bellamy(60 min)

Bellamy turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Collymore(60 min)

Collymore brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(60 min)

Goal Scored by  Collymore  for  Samie  on  (60 min)

Score: Samie 3  -  2 Red1977
Andy Cole with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Giggs(61 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Anderson intercepts (59 min)

Henderson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.James steps across to carry the ball away (62 min)

Henderson picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (62 min)

Ramsey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.James steps across to carry the ball away (63 min)

Collymore beats Martyn with a calm drop of the shoulder (67 min)

Giggs turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Andy Cole(68 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (68 min)

Collymore beats Martyn with a calm drop of the shoulder (68 min)

Collymore with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Houghton(68 min)

Houghton turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Collymore(68 min)

Collymore brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (68 min)

Collymore is dispossessed by Martyn(70 min)

Giggs turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Andy Cole(70 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (70 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but R.James intercepts (72 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but R.James intercepts (75 min)

Ramsey with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Bellamy(76 min)

Bellamy turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Collymore(76 min)

Collymore hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (76 min)

Henderson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (78 min)

Ramsey turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bellamy(78 min)

Bellamy hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (78 min)

Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Southgate steps across to carry the ball away (80 min)

Duff clips it towards the back post, but Anderson intercepts (82 min)

Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Shaw steps across to carry the ball away (82 min)

Shearer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Anderson steps across to carry the ball away (83 min)

Ramsey turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Bellamy(84 min)

Bellamy hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (84 min)

Shearer beats Henderson with a calm drop of the shoulder (85 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Samie 3  -  2 Red1977

Goals Scored by: Bellamy, Bellamy, Collymore - Shearer, Giggs
Category Samie Red1977
Goal 3 2
Shot 14 9
Shot on Target 9 6
Successful Pass 655 346
Missed Pass 96 105
Successful Cross 5 5
Missed Crossed 5 7
Duel Won 44 27
Duel Lost 27 44
Fouls Committed 9 17
Saves 4 6
Interceptions 17 23
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Jardine intercepts (0 min)

Heighway bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Law. That's a free kick in a good position (2 min)

Scholes looks most likely to take this... (2 min)

O'Leary climbs high to head clear (2 min)
McManaman brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps across to carry the ball away (2 min)

Heighway clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary intercepts (3 min)

L.Dixon brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps across to carry the ball away (4 min)

Vardy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (7 min)

McManaman brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps across to carry the ball away (8 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps across to carry the ball away (8 min)

Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Law(9 min)

Law collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (9 min)

Law finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Speed(11 min)

Speed is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (11 min)

Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (12 min)

Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (13 min)

Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(19 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (19 min)

Gemmell switches it out to Bremner(20 min)

Bremner shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(18 min)

K.Dixon uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(18 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (18 min)

Score: child in time 1  -  0 Max_powers
Jardine switches it out to Bremner(25 min)

Bremner shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(25 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (25 min)

McManaman shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(26 min)

Vardy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (26 min)

Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (26 min)

Bremner brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but L.Dixon steps across to carry the ball away (30 min)

L.Dixon shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(30 min)

Vardy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (30 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but R.Ferdinand intercepts (31 min)

McManaman brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps across to carry the ball away (32 min)

McManaman shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McDermott(33 min)

McDermott takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (33 min)

Heighway finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (34 min)

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (35 min)

Heighway shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (36 min)

Lampard finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Law(36 min)

Law is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (36 min)

Heighway brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps across to carry the ball away (36 min)

Scholes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Butcher steps across to carry the ball away (41 min)

Jardine finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Law(41 min)

Law collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (41 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (41 min)

Score: child in time 2  -  0 Max_powers
A.Kennedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Butcher steps across to carry the ball away (42 min)

Jardine clips it towards the back post, but Smith intercepts (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: child in time 2  -  0 Max_powers
The match resumes and the ball is with Vardy

Strachan sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (47 min)

Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (49 min)

McManaman clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell intercepts (51 min)

Law brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps across to carry the ball away (51 min)

Strachan clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon intercepts (52 min)

McDermott brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gemmell steps across to carry the ball away (54 min)

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (56 min)

Vardy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (58 min)

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (63 min)

K.Dixon finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (63 min)

A.Kennedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps across to carry the ball away (64 min)

Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (65 min)

Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Jardine intercepts (66 min)

L.Dixon switches it out to Heighway(66 min)

Heighway clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary intercepts (66 min)

Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (68 min)

Lampard finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (69 min)

Law finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Speed(70 min)

Speed is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (70 min)

L.Dixon loses posession to O'Leary(70 min)

O'Leary takes it past Vardy with good footwork (70 min)

Scholes finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (71 min)

K.Dixon finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (72 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Scholes(74 min)

Scholes collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (74 min)

Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Jardine intercepts (78 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(81 min)

Vardy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (81 min)

Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (82 min)

McDermott switches it out to Vardy(84 min)

Vardy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Scholes(81 min)

Scholes takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (81 min)

Lampard switches it out to Speed(85 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but Smith intercepts (83 min)

Heighway shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (85 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McDermott(86 min)

McDermott collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (86 min)

Speed switches it out to K.Dixon(86 min)

K.Dixon shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Law(83 min)

Law uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(83 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (83 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  0 Max_powers
McGovern takes it past Lampard with good footwork (87 min)

Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell intercepts (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: child in time 3  -  0 Max_powers

Goals Scored by: K.Dixon, Law, Law
Category child in time Max_powers
Goal 3 0
Shot 17 14
Shot on Target 10 9
Successful Pass 489 505
Missed Pass 120 115
Successful Cross 5 7
Missed Crossed 4 7
Duel Won 30 19
Duel Lost 19 30
Fouls Committed 10 13
Saves 9 7
Interceptions 22 20
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Charles

Jones with a diagonal ball out to Whelan(0 min)

Whelan plays a beautiful cross but M.Wright reads it well and clears (0 min)

Barnes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (4 min)

Hoddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Jones nicks it away (5 min)

Steven bursts through the midfield and plays it to Clarke(5 min)

Clarke takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (5 min)

Barnes with a diagonal ball out to Hoddle(6 min)

Hoddle beats his man and crosses early to Barnes(5 min)

Barnes brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (5 min)

Hoddle hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(8 min)

Goal Scored by  Hoddle  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (8 min)

Score: Betty Blue 0  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
Steven beats his man and crosses early to Barnes(8 min)

Barnes brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (8 min)

Whelan with a diagonal ball out to Wright(9 min)

Wright plays a beautiful cross but M.Wright reads it well and clears (6 min)

Hoddle with a diagonal ball out to Clarke(14 min)

Clarke plays a beautiful cross but King reads it well and clears (14 min)

Steven turns sharply but is brought down by Gascoigne. The big men come forward for the freekick (15 min)

Hoddle swings in the freekick (15 min)

Case reads it well to clear the ball (15 min)
Wright bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but M.Wright nicks it away (15 min)

Clarke receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Thompson(16 min)

Clarke takes it past Thompson with good footwork (18 min)

Bell with a diagonal ball out to Steven(20 min)

Steven beats his man and crosses early to Clarke(19 min)

Clarke brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (19 min)

Barnes plays a beautiful cross but King reads it well and clears (21 min)

Gascoigne receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Giles(23 min)

Bell with a diagonal ball out to Clarke(25 min)

Clarke beats his man and crosses early to Barnes(23 min)

Barnes brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (23 min)

Clarke takes it past Jones with good footwork (25 min)

Barnes beats his man and crosses early to Clarke(27 min)

Clarke brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (27 min)

Whelan bursts through the midfield and plays it to Gascoigne(27 min)

Gascoigne with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (27 min)

Goal Scored by  Gascoigne  for  Betty Blue  on  (27 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
Charles turns sharply but is brought down by Barnes. The big men come forward for the freekick (28 min)

Gascoigne swings in the freekick (28 min)

King heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (28 min)
Barnes bursts through the midfield and plays it to Clarke(29 min)

Clarke with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (29 min)

Goal Scored by  Clarke  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (29 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  2 VivaBobbyGraham
King receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Giles(31 min)

Donachie beats his man and crosses early to Steven(33 min)

Steven brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (33 min)

Gascoigne skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (34 min)

Donachie bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Jones nicks it away (35 min)

Barnes plays a beautiful cross but Jones reads it well and clears (35 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (37 min)

Bell with a diagonal ball out to Steven(37 min)

Steven plays a beautiful cross but Jones reads it well and clears (34 min)

Barnes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (38 min)

Barnes beats his man and crosses early to Steven(39 min)

Steven brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (39 min)

Jones plays a beautiful cross but Lawler reads it well and clears (40 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Betty Blue 1  -  2 VivaBobbyGraham
The match resumes and the ball is with Barnes

Bell with a diagonal ball out to Barnes(47 min)

Barnes beats his man and crosses early to Steven(45 min)

Steven with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (45 min)

Case skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (47 min)

Neal plays a beautiful cross but Ratcliffe reads it well and clears (48 min)

Bell shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (49 min)

Steven beats his man and crosses early to Clarke(53 min)

Clarke brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (53 min)

Mackay with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (53 min)

Barnes beats his man and crosses early to Clarke(56 min)

Clarke brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (56 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (56 min)

Charles turns sharply but is brought down by Hoddle. The big men come forward for the freekick (57 min)

Whelan swings in the freekick (57 min)

M.Wright reads it well to clear the ball (57 min)
Steven skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (57 min)

Steven bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Thompson nicks it away (58 min)

Charles skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (58 min)

Clarke with a diagonal ball out to Steven(61 min)

Steven plays a beautiful cross but King reads it well and clears (58 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (62 min)

Charles bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Lawler nicks it away (62 min)

Mackay takes it past Bell with good footwork (65 min)

Jones beats his man and crosses early to Charles(65 min)

Charles with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (65 min)

Whelan bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ratcliffe nicks it away (68 min)

Gascoigne plays a beautiful cross but Ratcliffe reads it well and clears (73 min)

Barnes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King nicks it away (73 min)

Bell hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(75 min)

Goal Scored by  Bell  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (75 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  3 VivaBobbyGraham
Barnes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (77 min)

Charles bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Lawler nicks it away (78 min)

Barnes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (79 min)

Wright with a diagonal ball out to Charles(79 min)

Charles beats his man and crosses early to Wright(79 min)

Wright brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (79 min)

Ratcliffe receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Whelan(80 min)

Mackay receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Hoddle(81 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and crosses early to Wright(81 min)

Wright brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (81 min)

Steven skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (82 min)

Hoddle with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (84 min)

Clarke takes it past Neal with good footwork (84 min)

Gascoigne shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (87 min)

Lawler beats his man and crosses early to Clarke(87 min)

Clarke with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Betty Blue 1  -  3 VivaBobbyGraham

Goals Scored by: Gascoigne - Hoddle, Clarke, Bell
Category Betty Blue VivaBobbyGraham
Goal 1 3
Shot 8 22
Shot on Target 7 18
Successful Pass 418 479
Missed Pass 152 140
Successful Cross 3 11
Missed Crossed 5 5
Duel Won 30 37
Duel Lost 37 30
Fouls Committed 10 7
Saves 15 5
Interceptions 18 12
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Francis

Beardsley bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker nicks it away (0 min)

Rooney beats T.Cooper with good footwork (2 min)

Rooney!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (2 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (2 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Sheer Magnetism
Francis skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (2 min)

Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Waddle. That's a free kick in a good position (4 min)

Gemmill hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (4 min)
Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Winterburn nicks it away (5 min)

Gemmill shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (5 min)

Sheedy shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (7 min)

Gemmill plays the ball down the wing to Sterling(10 min)

Sterling swings it across the box, but T.Cooper headers it away to safety (9 min)

Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Winterburn nicks it away (11 min)

Rooney received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by T.Cooper. That's a free kick in a good position (15 min)

Gemmill to take the freekick (15 min)

Winterburn gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (15 min)
Francis shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (19 min)

Waddle swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (21 min)

Rooney received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Stevens. That's a free kick in a good position (21 min)

Gemmill to take the freekick (21 min)

Stones gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (21 min)
Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (22 min)

Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but G.Johnson nicks it away (23 min)

Sterling bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker nicks it away (24 min)

Sterling swings it across the box, but T.Cooper headers it away to safety (28 min)

Keegan shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (30 min)

Francis bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stones nicks it away (31 min)

Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (31 min)

Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Brooking. That's a free kick in a good position (32 min)

Gemmill hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (32 min)
Platt bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker nicks it away (34 min)

Sterling beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rooney(35 min)

Rooney brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (35 min)

Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Waddle. That's a free kick in a good position (36 min)

Gemmill to take the freekick (36 min)

D.Walker is in just the right place to head that away (36 min)
Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Miller nicks it away (36 min)

Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (38 min)

Sterling plays the ball down the wing to Rooney(40 min)

Rooney swings it across the box, but D.Walker headers it away to safety (40 min)

Platt swings it across the box, but Terry headers it away to safety (44 min)

Stones beats Keegan with good footwork (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Sheer Magnetism
The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Platt beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rooney(45 min)

Rooney finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(45 min)

Sheedy received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Platt. That's a free kick in a good position (46 min)

Brooking to take the freekick (46 min)

Stones is in just the right place to head that away (46 min)
Winterburn bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry nicks it away (46 min)

Platt bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens nicks it away (46 min)

Sterling beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Beardsley(47 min)

Beardsley brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (47 min)

Rooney bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens nicks it away (48 min)

Beardsley received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Waddle. That's a free kick in a good position (49 min)

Gemmill to take the freekick (49 min)

Miller gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (49 min)
Stevens bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stones nicks it away (49 min)

Stevens beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Francis(49 min)

Francis finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(49 min)

Reid bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Winterburn nicks it away (51 min)

Keane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry nicks it away (52 min)

Gemmill finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (56 min)

Rooney plays the ball down the wing to Sterling(59 min)

Sterling swings it across the box, but T.Cooper headers it away to safety (50 min)

Brooking bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stones nicks it away (60 min)

Sheedy drives into the space and looks to release Francis(62 min)

Francis races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (62 min)

Goal Scored by  Francis  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (62 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
Waddle received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Keane. That's a free kick in a good position (62 min)

Brooking to take the freekick (62 min)

Winterburn is in just the right place to head that away (62 min)
Gemmill skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (62 min)

T.Cooper plays the ball down the wing to Francis(63 min)

Francis beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(62 min)

Keegan brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (62 min)

Waddle swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (63 min)

Waddle bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stones nicks it away (65 min)

Francis shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (69 min)

Brooking skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (72 min)

Platt swings it across the box, but Terry headers it away to safety (74 min)

Keegan shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (75 min)

Beardsley shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (76 min)

Rooney skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (77 min)

Keane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Stevens nicks it away (78 min)

Waddle beats Keane with good footwork (78 min)

Sheedy beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Keegan(79 min)

Keegan finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(79 min)

Francis skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (82 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (84 min)

Beardsley plays the ball down the wing to Keane(84 min)

Keane swings it across the box, but Terry headers it away to safety (83 min)

Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Waddle. That's a free kick in a good position (84 min)

Gemmill to take the freekick (84 min)

Platt gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (84 min)
Waddle finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (85 min)

Platt swings it across the box, but D.Walker headers it away to safety (86 min)

Sheedy drives into the space and looks to release Brooking(87 min)

Brooking with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: Rooney - Francis
Category Drinks Sangria Sheer Magnetism
Goal 1 1
Shot 10 15
Shot on Target 11 8
Successful Pass 461 498
Missed Pass 134 135
Successful Cross 3 3
Missed Crossed 8 2
Duel Won 22 23
Duel Lost 23 22
Fouls Committed 10 12
Saves 7 6
Interceptions 25 29
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:24:04 pm
I was wondering if there is any data on which formations worked best, like 442 beats 4231 for example.

I can imagine my midfield coming up against Samie's would struggle in real life :P
I guess there's enough info in the fixtures so far if you look at the formations everyone is playing.  When we finish, I'll post the summary of results so you can easily see who beat who etc
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Squeaky bum time but we keep wining.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm
I guess there's enough info in the fixtures so far if you look at the formations everyone is playing.  When we finish, I'll post the summary of results so you can easily see who beat who etc

Im sure this is an incredible amount of work for you, but imagine this and at the end of the league you could swap players (transfers) then go again.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm
I consider losing 6-0 to Samie's team with Collymore, Bellamy and Ramsey one of the greatest failures in my life.  :(

Not sure Id ever be able to draft again after that
