Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2
Leighton
Jardine Butcher O'Leary Gemmell
Strachan Lampard Bremner Speed
Law K.Dixon
Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1
Lawrence
L.Dixon Smith R.Ferdinand A.Kennedy
McGovern
McManaman McDermott Scholes Heighway
Vardy
The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon
Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Jardine intercepts (0 min)
Heighway bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Law. That's a free kick in a good position (2 min)
Scholes looks most likely to take this... (2 min)
O'Leary climbs high to head clear (2 min)
McManaman brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps across to carry the ball away (2 min)
Heighway clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary intercepts (3 min)
L.Dixon brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps across to carry the ball away (4 min)
Vardy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (7 min)
McManaman brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps across to carry the ball away (8 min)
Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps across to carry the ball away (8 min)
Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Law(9 min)
Law collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (9 min)
Law finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Speed(11 min)
Speed is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (11 min)
Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (12 min)
Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (13 min)
Speed shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(19 min)
K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (19 min)
Gemmell switches it out to Bremner(20 min)
Bremner shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(18 min)
K.Dixon uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post. Goal!!!(18 min)
Goal Scored by K.Dixon for child in time on (18 min)
Score: child in time 1 - 0 Max_powers
Jardine switches it out to Bremner(25 min)
Bremner shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to K.Dixon(25 min)
K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (25 min)
McManaman shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(26 min)
Vardy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (26 min)
Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (26 min)
Bremner brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but L.Dixon steps across to carry the ball away (30 min)
L.Dixon shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(30 min)
Vardy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (30 min)
Speed clips it towards the back post, but R.Ferdinand intercepts (31 min)
McManaman brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps across to carry the ball away (32 min)
McManaman shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McDermott(33 min)
McDermott takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (33 min)
Heighway finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (34 min)
Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (35 min)
Heighway shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (36 min)
Lampard finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Law(36 min)
Law is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (36 min)
Heighway brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary steps across to carry the ball away (36 min)
Scholes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Butcher steps across to carry the ball away (41 min)
Jardine finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Law(41 min)
Law collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score. Goal!!! (41 min)
Goal Scored by Law for child in time on (41 min)
Score: child in time 2 - 0 Max_powers
A.Kennedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Butcher steps across to carry the ball away (42 min)
Jardine clips it towards the back post, but Smith intercepts (43 min)
The referee blows the halftime whistle!
Half Time Score: child in time 2 - 0 Max_powers
The match resumes and the ball is with Vardy
Strachan sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (47 min)
Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (49 min)
McManaman clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell intercepts (51 min)
Law brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Smith steps across to carry the ball away (51 min)
Strachan clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon intercepts (52 min)
McDermott brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gemmell steps across to carry the ball away (54 min)
Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (56 min)
Vardy shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (58 min)
Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (63 min)
K.Dixon finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (63 min)
A.Kennedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine steps across to carry the ball away (64 min)
Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (65 min)
Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Jardine intercepts (66 min)
L.Dixon switches it out to Heighway(66 min)
Heighway clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary intercepts (66 min)
Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (68 min)
Lampard finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (69 min)
Law finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Speed(70 min)
Speed is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (70 min)
L.Dixon loses posession to O'Leary(70 min)
O'Leary takes it past Vardy with good footwork (70 min)
Scholes finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (71 min)
K.Dixon finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (72 min)
Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Scholes(74 min)
Scholes collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (74 min)
Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Jardine intercepts (78 min)
Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Vardy(81 min)
Vardy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (81 min)
Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (82 min)
McDermott switches it out to Vardy(84 min)
Vardy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Scholes(81 min)
Scholes takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (81 min)
Lampard switches it out to Speed(85 min)
Speed clips it towards the back post, but Smith intercepts (83 min)
Heighway shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (85 min)
Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McDermott(86 min)
McDermott collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (86 min)
Speed switches it out to K.Dixon(86 min)
K.Dixon shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Law(83 min)
Law uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post. Goal!!!(83 min)
Goal Scored by Law for child in time on (83 min)
Score: child in time 3 - 0 Max_powers
McGovern takes it past Lampard with good footwork (87 min)
Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell intercepts (88 min)
That's the full time whistle!
Full Time Score: child in time 3 - 0 Max_powers
Goals Scored by: K.Dixon, Law, Law
|Category
| child in time
| Max_powers
|Goal
| 3
| 0
|Shot
| 17
| 14
|Shot on Target
| 10
| 9
|Successful Pass
| 489
| 505
|Missed Pass
| 120
| 115
|Successful Cross
| 5
| 7
|Missed Crossed
| 4
| 7
|Duel Won
| 30
| 19
|Duel Lost
| 19
| 30
|Fouls Committed
| 10
| 13
|Saves
| 9
| 7
|Interceptions
| 22
| 20