I think that's part of it, plus I think the midfield is a key factor. That's very strong so I'd guess he maintains possession well and wins the ball back a lot. I've not looked too closely at the stats but the duels won and passing stats will give you this sort of insight.
That, and the sim works through generation of random numbers, he could just be a lucky git!
Yeah, he has a very good midfield, I'll give him that
Although I thought it might lack a bit in creativity. Seems Ramsey is pulling all the strings in the final third.