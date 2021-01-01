« previous next »
The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season

I think that's part of it, plus I think the midfield is a key factor.  That's very strong so I'd guess he maintains possession well and wins the ball back a lot.  I've not looked too closely at the stats but the duels won and passing stats will give you this sort of insight.

That, and the sim works through generation of random numbers, he could just be a lucky git!

I was wondering if there is any data on which formations worked best, like 442 beats 4231 for example.

I can imagine my midfield coming up against Samie's would struggle in real life :P
Yeah, he has a very good midfield, I'll give him that  :D

Although I thought it might lack a bit in creativity. Seems Ramsey is pulling all the strings in the final third.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Ramsey is channeling hi inner Zico this season.

Collymore is the British Ronaldo

Bellemy is Craig
I consider losing 6-0 to Samie's team with Collymore, Bellamy and Ramsey one of the greatest failures in my life.  :(
