Spoiler Shearer runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (0 min)



Score: Red1977 1 - 0 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Shearer with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (0min)



Score: Red1977 2 - 0 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Platt looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(2 min)



Score: Red1977 2 - 1 Drinks Sangria[39m

Spoiler Rooney with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (3 min)



Score: Red1977 2 - 2 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (4 min)



Stones climbs high to head clear (4 min)

Spoiler McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (14 min)



G.Johnson climbs high to head clear (14 min)

Spoiler McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (17 min)



Miller climbs high to head clear (17 min)

Spoiler Rooney runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (18 min)



Score: Red1977 2 - 3 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Andy Cole with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (28 min)



Score: Red1977 3 - 3 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (31 min)



Platt climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (31 min)

Spoiler Half Time Score: Red1977 3 - 3 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Rooney with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (53 min)



Score: Red1977 3 - 4 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Rooney with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (56 min)



Score: Red1977 3 - 5 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (79 min)



G.Johnson gets across his man and glances it home. Goal!!! (79 min)



Score: Red1977 3 - 6 Drinks Sangria

Spoiler Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (81 min)



Stones climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (81 min)

Spoiler Full Time Score: Red1977 3 - 6 Drinks Sangria



Goals Scored by: Shearer, Shearer, Andy Cole - Platt, Rooney, Rooney, Rooney, Rooney, G.Johnson

Spoiler Category Red1977 Drinks Sangria Goal 3 6 Shot 16 20 Shot on Target 11 17 Successful Pass 474 505 Missed Pass 93 93 Successful Cross 4 9 Missed Crossed 3 7 Duel Won 32 36 Duel Lost 36 32 Fouls Committed 18 15 Saves 9 8 Interceptions 23 21

Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2MartynR.James Yeats E.Hughes SamsonDuff Ince McMahon GiggsAndy Cole ShearerLine Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2WoodsG.Johnson Stones Miller WinterburnPlatt Gemmill Keane SterlingBeardsley RooneyThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by ShearerGiggs carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (0 min)Platt with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Yeats has too much pace and covers (0 min)Giggs swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (1 min)McMahon turns inside and looks to release Andy Cole(2 min)Andy Cole plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(0min)Platt brought down in the box by Giggs that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Drinks Sangria (2 min)Sterling plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(3 min)Duff received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Sterling. Freekick in a promising position (4 min)G.Johnson swings it across the box, but E.Hughes headers it away to safety (5 min)Giggs skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (10 min)Keane takes it past McMahon with a calm drop of the shoulder (10 min)Giggs takes it past Gemmill with a calm drop of the shoulder (11 min)R.James plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(11 min)Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (11 min)Andy Cole takes it past Stones with a calm drop of the shoulder (11 min)Keane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but E.Hughes has too much pace and covers (12 min)Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Yeats has too much pace and covers (12 min)Shearer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (13 min)Giggs received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gemmill. Freekick in a promising position (14 min)Ince with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (14 min)Duff received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gemmill. Freekick in a promising position (17 min)Winterburn with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (19 min)Sterling turns inside and looks to release Rooney(19 min)Rooney plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(18 min)Beardsley stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (18 min)McMahon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (20 min)Duff plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(28 min)Rooney skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (28 min)Platt carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (29 min)Platt received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Giggs. Freekick in a promising position (31 min)Duff plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(31 min)Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (31 min)Keane takes it past McMahon with a calm drop of the shoulder (31 min)Giggs skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (32 min)Andy Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stones has too much pace and covers (33 min)Platt plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(33 min)Beardsley finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(33 min)Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (35 min)Gemmill skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (38 min)Ince with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (39 min)Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (40 min)Keane takes it past Ince with a calm drop of the shoulder (42 min)Sterling carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (43 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with RooneySterling plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(45 min)Beardsley stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (45 min)Beardsley with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (48 min)Giggs skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (49 min)Duff carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (50 min)Platt swings it across the box, but R.James headers it away to safety (54 min)E.Hughes takes it past Beardsley with a calm drop of the shoulder (55 min)McMahon bursts through the midfield and plays it to Andy Cole(55 min)Andy Cole is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (55 min)Rooney turns inside and looks to release Beardsley(55 min)Beardsley plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(53 min)Ince turns inside and looks to release McMahon(55 min)McMahon swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (55 min)Rooney turns inside and looks to release Beardsley(56 min)Beardsley plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(56 min)Shearer skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (59 min)Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (61 min)Sterling plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(63 min)Rooney stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (63 min)Rooney turns inside and looks to release Beardsley(63 min)Beardsley swings it across the box, but Yeats headers it away to safety (62 min)Sterling swings it across the box, but Samson headers it away to safety (68 min)G.Johnson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson has too much pace and covers (73 min)Andy Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it to McMahon(74 min)McMahon is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (74 min)Winterburn plays it across the six yard box to Rooney(74 min)Rooney finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(74 min)Platt swings it across the box, but E.Hughes headers it away to safety (76 min)Shearer carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (76 min)Andy Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (76 min)Platt swings it across the box, but Yeats headers it away to safety (78 min)Giggs with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Miller has too much pace and covers (78 min)Rooney received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by R.James. Freekick in a promising position (79 min)Sterling swings it across the box, but E.Hughes headers it away to safety (79 min)Sterling plays it across the six yard box to Beardsley(80 min)Beardsley finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(80 min)Gemmill with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (81 min)Sterling received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by McMahon. Freekick in a promising position (81 min)Andy Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (81 min)McMahon carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (82 min)Sterling carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (85 min)Giggs turns inside and looks to release Andy Cole(86 min)Andy Cole swings it across the box, but G.Johnson headers it away to safety (84 min)Keane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (88 min)Giggs skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (88 min)Gemmill skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (89 min)Ince with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (89 min)That's the full time whistle!