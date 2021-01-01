Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2
Goram
S.Kennedy McGrath McLeish Pearce
J.Johnstone Baxter Fletcher D.Cooper
Tochack M.Johnston
Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2
Lukic
Venison Adams Campbell Staunton
Beckham McStay Lee Bale
M.Hughes L.Ferdinand
The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston
M.Hughes picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (0 min)
Baxter picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (0 min)
M.Hughes picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (1 min)
M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (3 min)
D.Cooper picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (7 min)
Bale clips it towards the back post, but McLeish gets there first (9 min)
J.Johnstone hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (12 min)
Bale clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (12 min)
J.Johnstone picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (12 min)
M.Johnston picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (13 min)
L.Ferdinand with a brilliantly weigthed ball to M.Hughes(15 min)
M.Hughes clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (15 min)
Beckham clips it towards the back post, but McGrath gets there first (16 min)
Pearce turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(20 min)
Tochack with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home. Goal!!!(20 min)
Goal Scored by Tochack for Musketeer Gripweed on (20 min)
Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1 - 0 Robbie Redman
D.Cooper hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (22 min)
M.Johnston looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)
Bale hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (23 min)
Bale clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (25 min)
Venison brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to L.Ferdinand(28 min)
L.Ferdinand with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (28 min)
Goal Scored by L.Ferdinand for Robbie Redman on (28 min)
Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1 - 1 Robbie Redman
Bale clips it towards the back post, but S.Kennedy gets there first (28 min)
Tochack tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (30 min)
Bale clips it towards the back post, but McGrath gets there first (32 min)
S.Kennedy turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(33 min)
M.Johnston with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (33 min)
Beckham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Bale(34 min)
Bale is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (34 min)
M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but Adams steps in to intercept (35 min)
Beckham turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Hughes(35 min)
M.Hughes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (35 min)
M.Hughes is just beaten to the ball by McGrath(36 min)
Beckham tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish steps in to intercept (36 min)
Fletcher tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (36 min)
L.Ferdinand is just beaten to the ball by McGrath(38 min)
Baxter looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (39 min)
Bale turns sharply but is brought down by J.Johnstone. Freekick in a promising position (40 min)
McStay swings in the freekick (40 min)
Campbell with an imperious header!!! Powered past the 'keeper. Goal!!! (40 min)
Goal Scored by Campbell for Robbie Redman on (40 min)
Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1 - 2 Robbie Redman
D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(40 min)
M.Johnston hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (40 min)
Lee tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish steps in to intercept (40 min)
M.Johnston hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (42 min)
D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Venison gets there first (43 min)
M.Hughes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to L.Ferdinand(44 min)
L.Ferdinand with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (44 min)
Goal Scored by L.Ferdinand for Robbie Redman on (44 min)
Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1 - 3 Robbie Redman
D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Venison gets there first (44 min)
The referee blows the halftime whistle!
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1 - 3 Robbie Redman
The match resumes and the ball is with L.Ferdinand
Beckham turns back inside his marker and clips it over to L.Ferdinand(48 min)
L.Ferdinand with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home. Goal!!!(48 min)
Goal Scored by L.Ferdinand for Robbie Redman on (48 min)
Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1 - 4 Robbie Redman
Beckham looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (48 min)
Venison tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish steps in to intercept (51 min)
Staunton clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (52 min)
Beckham turns back inside his marker and clips it over to L.Ferdinand(54 min)
L.Ferdinand hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (54 min)
McLeish dribles past L.Ferdinand with good footwork (54 min)
D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Staunton gets there first (54 min)
D.Cooper tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (55 min)
Beckham clips it towards the back post, but McLeish gets there first (57 min)
S.Kennedy tries to thread the ball forward, but Staunton steps in to intercept (60 min)
Bale turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Hughes(61 min)
M.Hughes with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home. Goal!!!(61 min)
Goal Scored by M.Hughes for Robbie Redman on (61 min)
Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1 - 5 Robbie Redman
Lee is just beaten to the ball by Baxter(62 min)
Beckham turns sharply but is brought down by J.Johnstone. Freekick in a promising position (63 min)
McStay swings in the freekick (63 min)
S.Kennedy reads it well to clear the ball (63 min)
Venison dribles past M.Johnston with good footwork (64 min)
Venison clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (64 min)
Fletcher with a brilliantly weigthed ball to D.Cooper(66 min)
D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Campbell gets there first (63 min)
M.Hughes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Lee(67 min)
Lee with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (67 min)
Goal Scored by Lee for Robbie Redman on (67 min)
Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1 - 6 Robbie Redman
S.Kennedy turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(68 min)
Tochack with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (68 min)
M.Johnston brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Tochack(68 min)
Tochack is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (68 min)
D.Cooper brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Fletcher(73 min)
Fletcher with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (73 min)
Goal Scored by Fletcher for Musketeer Gripweed on (73 min)
Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2 - 6 Robbie Redman
M.Hughes tries to thread the ball forward, but S.Kennedy steps in to intercept (73 min)
Tochack picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (74 min)
Bale with a brilliantly weigthed ball to L.Ferdinand(74 min)
L.Ferdinand clips it towards the back post, but McGrath gets there first (74 min)
Beckham tries to thread the ball forward, but S.Kennedy steps in to intercept (77 min)
Beckham clips it towards the back post, but McLeish gets there first (81 min)
Bale turns sharply but is brought down by D.Cooper. Freekick in a promising position (81 min)
McStay swings in the freekick (81 min)
McLeish reads it well to clear the ball (81 min)
D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Campbell gets there first (82 min)
Baxter with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Fletcher(82 min)
Fletcher turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(82 min)
Tochack with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (82 min)
D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Adams gets there first (87 min)
J.Johnstone tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (88 min)
Beckham turns sharply but is brought down by Baxter. Freekick in a promising position (89 min)
McStay swings in the freekick (89 min)
Pearce reads it well to clear the ball (89 min)
That's the full time whistle!
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2 - 6 Robbie Redman
Goals Scored by: Tochack, Fletcher - L.Ferdinand, Campbell, L.Ferdinand, L.Ferdinand, M.Hughes, Lee
|Category
| Musketeer Gripweed
| Robbie Redman
|Goal
| 2
| 6
|Shot
| 15
| 11
|Shot on Target
| 8
| 7
|Successful Pass
| 425
| 490
|Missed Pass
| 152
| 139
|Successful Cross
| 5
| 4
|Missed Crossed
| 6
| 12
|Duel Won
| 26
| 27
|Duel Lost
| 27
| 26
|Fouls Committed
| 13
| 9
|Saves
| 1
| 6
|Interceptions
| 30
| 19