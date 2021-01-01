« previous next »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Me although the random double shots and yet lose is far too like real life haha.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
 ;D

The same 5 following from the start mate.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm
Hands up who is still following this?  :D

Still shaking boss
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
Me although the random double shots and yet lose is far too like real life haha.
;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
My highlight so far was when Ray Clemence scored for Samie  ;D

Not sure how he got on penalty duty
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
I channeled my inner Prof.  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
I'm paying close attention while I'm fighting for the title.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm
;D

Drawing to the bottom team when a win put me top was peak Liverpool, thanks Prof.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Hammered by Hazell
Legged by Lone Star
That's the top and bottom of it
They've come back from the mid season break as if they'd had a week in Ibiza
Ee's are not fooking good!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm
Hands up who is still following this?  :D

 :wave
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Owen runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (0 min)

Cahill takes it past McDermott with a calm drop of the shoulder (3 min)

McGovern takes it past Gerrard with a calm drop of the shoulder (4 min)

Vardy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Cahill nicks it away (5 min)

R.Ferdinand is dispossessed by Wilshere(6 min)

Gerrard brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Owen(8 min)

Owen shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Strurridge(5 min)

Strurridge with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (5 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Scholes(12 min)

Scholes with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (12 min)

Strurridge runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (16 min)

Heighway picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gomez nicks it away (18 min)

Gerrard with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Strurridge(20 min)

Spoiler
Strurridge is in on goal, and passes it across the keeper and into the bottom corner (20 min)

Goal Scored by  Strurridge  for  Lone Star Red  on  (20 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


A.Kennedy plays a beautiful cross but Cahill intercepts (20 min)

McManaman plays a beautiful cross but Gomez intercepts (21 min)

A.Kennedy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to McDermott(22 min)

McDermott runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (22 min)

Vardy brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Scholes(23 min)

Scholes shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McManaman(20 min)

McManaman with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (20 min)

Vardy is dispossessed by Cahill(26 min)

Gerrard with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Owen(28 min)

Owen races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (28 min)

McManaman plays a beautiful cross but Gomez intercepts (30 min)

Rice brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Gerrard(35 min)

Gerrard plays a beautiful cross but Smith intercepts (32 min)

Lallana with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (35 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to McManaman(35 min)

McManaman with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (35 min)

Owen picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (39 min)

McManaman plays a beautiful cross but Nicol intercepts (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Vardy

Heighway picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (46 min)

McGovern with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (48 min)

Gomez takes it past McManaman with a calm drop of the shoulder (48 min)

Gerrard shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Owen(48 min)

Owen with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (48 min)

Gerrard runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (50 min)

Lallana picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (52 min)

Gerrard shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Owen(53 min)

Spoiler
Owen hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (53 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (53 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 2  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


Cahill is dispossessed by Vardy(55 min)

Heighway runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (57 min)

Heighway with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (58 min)

Strurridge picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (58 min)

Gerrard plays a beautiful cross but A.Kennedy intercepts (58 min)

A.Kennedy plays a beautiful cross but A.Robertson intercepts (60 min)

Heighway shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Scholes(62 min)

Scholes with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (62 min)

Gerrard picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.Ferdinand nicks it away (64 min)

A.Kennedy plays a beautiful cross but Cahill intercepts (68 min)

Rice picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (74 min)

Owen gets to the ball first and is caught by Vardy. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (76 min)

Spoiler
Gerrard looking to play this into the danger area (76 min)

Cahill climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (76 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Owen skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (79 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (79 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 3  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


McGovern picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but A.Robertson nicks it away (83 min)

Gerrard with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Strurridge(86 min)

Spoiler
Strurridge is in on goal, and passes it across the keeper and into the bottom corner (86 min)

Goal Scored by  Strurridge  for  Lone Star Red  on  (86 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 4  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


Owen runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Lone Star Red 4  -  0 Max_powers

Goals Scored by: Strurridge, Owen, Owen, Strurridge
[close]

Spoiler
Category Lone Star Red Max_powers
Goal 4 0
Shot 12 8
Shot on Target 9 5
Successful Pass 414 545
Missed Pass 127 126
Successful Cross 3 4
Missed Crossed 2 6
Duel Won 34 29
Duel Lost 29 34
Fouls Committed 15 9
Saves 5 4
Interceptions 16 13
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Foden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(1 min)

Kane with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (1 min)

Foden plays a beautiful cross but M.Wright intercepts (2 min)

Lawler plays a beautiful cross but Bridge intercepts (5 min)

Bridge finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (6 min)

Spoiler
Barnes picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (7 min)

Goal Scored by  Barnes  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (7 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Barnes finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (7 min)

Kane with a slide-rule pass out to Foden(15 min)

Foden plays a beautiful cross but Donachie intercepts (9 min)

Steven hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (15 min)

Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Foden(19 min)

Spoiler
Foden brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(19 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (19 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Giles with a slide-rule pass out to Clarke(19 min)

Clarke beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Steven(18 min)

Steven with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (18 min)

Giles tries to thread the ball forward, but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (19 min)

Foden hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (21 min)

Bell tries to thread the ball forward, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (22 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(23 min)

Barnes finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(23 min)

McAllister shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (25 min)

Foden hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (26 min)

Best beats Donachie with a calm drop of the shoulder (27 min)

Best plays a beautiful cross but M.Wright intercepts (28 min)

M.Wright receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Best(28 min)

Bridge beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Best(29 min)

Best finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(29 min)

Best tries to thread the ball forward, but M.Wright reads it well and clears (32 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(33 min)

Clarke finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(33 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(34 min)

Clarke with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (34 min)

Clarke finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (35 min)

Foden beats M.Wright with a calm drop of the shoulder (37 min)

Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Foden(38 min)

Foden with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (38 min)

Clarke tries to thread the ball forward, but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (39 min)

M.Wright beats Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (41 min)

Bell shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (43 min)

Kane hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Tubby 1  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Barnes

Foden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(45 min)

Spoiler
Kane brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(45 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (45 min)

Score: Tubby 2  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Foden with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to McAllister(47 min)

McAllister with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (47 min)

Clarke finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (48 min)

Foden with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to McAllister(49 min)

McAllister with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (49 min)

Barnes plays a beautiful cross but K.Walker intercepts (51 min)

Giles tries to thread the ball forward, but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (54 min)

Lambert with a slide-rule pass out to Best(55 min)

Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Foden(54 min)

Spoiler
Foden brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(54 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (54 min)

Score: Tubby 3  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(55 min)

Clarke finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(55 min)

Best tries to thread the ball forward, but Ratcliffe reads it well and clears (55 min)

Foden shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (56 min)

Lawler plays a beautiful cross but Gillespie intercepts (60 min)

Giles beats McAllister with a calm drop of the shoulder (64 min)

Foden tries to thread the ball forward, but M.Wright reads it well and clears (67 min)

Hoddle tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie reads it well and clears (68 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(69 min)

Clarke with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (69 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(70 min)

Barnes finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(70 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(71 min)

Barnes with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (71 min)

Wilkins tries to thread the ball forward, but Ratcliffe reads it well and clears (71 min)

Lawrenson beats Steven with a calm drop of the shoulder (72 min)

Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Foden(74 min)

Foden with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (74 min)

Barnes beats Bridge with a calm drop of the shoulder (74 min)

Kane shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (75 min)

Best turns sharply but is brought down by Bell. The big men come forward for the freekick (78 min)

Spoiler
Wilkins looks most likely to take this... (78 min)

M.Wright reads it well to clear the ball (78 min)
[close]

Foden turns sharply but is brought down by Donachie. The big men come forward for the freekick (79 min)

Spoiler
Wilkins looks most likely to take this... (79 min)

Bridge wrestles free from his marker and stabs the loose ball past the helpless 'keeper (79 min)

Goal Scored by  Bridge  for  Tubby  on  (79 min)

Score: Tubby 4  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(80 min)

Spoiler
Kane brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(80 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (80 min)

Score: Tubby 5  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham
[close]


Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Foden(80 min)

Foden with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (80 min)

McAllister beats Giles with a calm drop of the shoulder (81 min)

Foden turns sharply but is brought down by Steven. The big men come forward for the freekick (82 min)

Spoiler
Wilkins looks most likely to take this... (82 min)

M.Wright reads it well to clear the ball (82 min)
[close]

Best finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (85 min)

Lawler beats Foden with a calm drop of the shoulder (88 min)

Foden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(88 min)

Kane finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Tubby 5  -  1 VivaBobbyGraham

Goals Scored by: Foden, Kane, Foden, Bridge, Kane - Barnes
[close]

Spoiler
Category Tubby VivaBobbyGraham
Goal 5 1
Shot 18 11
Shot on Target 14 6
Successful Pass 515 443
Missed Pass 111 125
Successful Cross 10 8
Missed Crossed 3 3
Duel Won 36 28
Duel Lost 28 36
Fouls Committed 2 14
Saves 5 9
Interceptions 16 16
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

M.Hughes picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (0 min)

Baxter picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (0 min)

M.Hughes picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (1 min)

M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (3 min)

D.Cooper picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (7 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but McLeish gets there first (9 min)

J.Johnstone hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (12 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (12 min)

J.Johnstone picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (12 min)

M.Johnston picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (13 min)

L.Ferdinand with a brilliantly weigthed ball to M.Hughes(15 min)

M.Hughes clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (15 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but McGrath gets there first (16 min)

Pearce turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(20 min)

Spoiler
Tochack with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(20 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (20 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


D.Cooper hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (22 min)

M.Johnston looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)

Bale hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (23 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (25 min)

Venison brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to L.Ferdinand(28 min)

Spoiler
L.Ferdinand with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (28 min)

Goal Scored by  L.Ferdinand  for  Robbie Redman  on  (28 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  1 Robbie Redman
[close]


Bale clips it towards the back post, but S.Kennedy gets there first (28 min)

Tochack tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (30 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but McGrath gets there first (32 min)

S.Kennedy turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(33 min)

M.Johnston with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (33 min)

Beckham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Bale(34 min)

Bale is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (34 min)

M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but Adams steps in to intercept (35 min)

Beckham turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Hughes(35 min)

M.Hughes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (35 min)

M.Hughes is just beaten to the ball by McGrath(36 min)

Beckham tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish steps in to intercept (36 min)

Fletcher tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (36 min)

L.Ferdinand is just beaten to the ball by McGrath(38 min)

Baxter looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (39 min)

Bale turns sharply but is brought down by J.Johnstone. Freekick in a promising position (40 min)

Spoiler
McStay swings in the freekick (40 min)

Campbell with an imperious header!!!  Powered past the 'keeper.  Goal!!! (40 min)

Goal Scored by  Campbell  for  Robbie Redman  on  (40 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  2 Robbie Redman
[close]


D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(40 min)

M.Johnston hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (40 min)

Lee tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish steps in to intercept (40 min)

M.Johnston hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (42 min)

D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Venison gets there first (43 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to L.Ferdinand(44 min)

Spoiler
L.Ferdinand with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (44 min)

Goal Scored by  L.Ferdinand  for  Robbie Redman  on  (44 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  3 Robbie Redman
[close]


D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Venison gets there first (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  3 Robbie Redman
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with L.Ferdinand

Beckham turns back inside his marker and clips it over to L.Ferdinand(48 min)

Spoiler
L.Ferdinand with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(48 min)

Goal Scored by  L.Ferdinand  for  Robbie Redman  on  (48 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  4 Robbie Redman
[close]


Beckham looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (48 min)

Venison tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish steps in to intercept (51 min)

Staunton clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (52 min)

Beckham turns back inside his marker and clips it over to L.Ferdinand(54 min)

L.Ferdinand hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (54 min)

McLeish dribles past L.Ferdinand with good footwork (54 min)

D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Staunton gets there first (54 min)

D.Cooper tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (55 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but McLeish gets there first (57 min)

S.Kennedy tries to thread the ball forward, but Staunton steps in to intercept (60 min)

Bale turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Hughes(61 min)

Spoiler
M.Hughes with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(61 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Hughes  for  Robbie Redman  on  (61 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  5 Robbie Redman
[close]


Lee is just beaten to the ball by Baxter(62 min)

Beckham turns sharply but is brought down by J.Johnstone. Freekick in a promising position (63 min)

Spoiler
McStay swings in the freekick (63 min)

S.Kennedy reads it well to clear the ball (63 min)
[close]

Venison dribles past M.Johnston with good footwork (64 min)

Venison clips it towards the back post, but Pearce gets there first (64 min)

Fletcher with a brilliantly weigthed ball to D.Cooper(66 min)

D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Campbell gets there first (63 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Lee(67 min)

Spoiler
Lee with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (67 min)

Goal Scored by  Lee  for  Robbie Redman  on  (67 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  6 Robbie Redman
[close]


S.Kennedy turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(68 min)

Tochack with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (68 min)

M.Johnston brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Tochack(68 min)

Tochack is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (68 min)

D.Cooper brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Fletcher(73 min)

Spoiler
Fletcher with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (73 min)

Goal Scored by  Fletcher  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (73 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  6 Robbie Redman
[close]


M.Hughes tries to thread the ball forward, but S.Kennedy steps in to intercept (73 min)

Tochack picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (74 min)

Bale with a brilliantly weigthed ball to L.Ferdinand(74 min)

L.Ferdinand clips it towards the back post, but McGrath gets there first (74 min)

Beckham tries to thread the ball forward, but S.Kennedy steps in to intercept (77 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but McLeish gets there first (81 min)

Bale turns sharply but is brought down by D.Cooper. Freekick in a promising position (81 min)

Spoiler
McStay swings in the freekick (81 min)

McLeish reads it well to clear the ball (81 min)
[close]

D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Campbell gets there first (82 min)

Baxter with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Fletcher(82 min)

Fletcher turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(82 min)

Tochack with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (82 min)

D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Adams gets there first (87 min)

J.Johnstone tries to thread the ball forward, but Campbell steps in to intercept (88 min)

Beckham turns sharply but is brought down by Baxter. Freekick in a promising position (89 min)

Spoiler
McStay swings in the freekick (89 min)

Pearce reads it well to clear the ball (89 min)
[close]

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  6 Robbie Redman

Goals Scored by: Tochack, Fletcher - L.Ferdinand, Campbell, L.Ferdinand, L.Ferdinand, M.Hughes, Lee
[close]

Spoiler
Category Musketeer Gripweed Robbie Redman
Goal 2 6
Shot 15 11
Shot on Target 8 7
Successful Pass 425 490
Missed Pass 152 139
Successful Cross 5 4
Missed Crossed 6 12
Duel Won 26 27
Duel Lost 27 26
Fouls Committed 13 9
Saves 1 6
Interceptions 30 19
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

Sheedy sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (0 min)

Samson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Shearer(2 min)

Shearer is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (2 min)

D.Walker beats Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (3 min)

Stevens plays it across the six yard box to Francis(5 min)

Francis finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(5 min)

Waddle brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.James slides in to win the ball (5 min)

Stevens brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.James slides in to win the ball (7 min)

R.James brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but T.Cooper slides in to win the ball (8 min)

Duff holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Waddle. The ref indicates a freekick (13 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (13 min)

D.Walker climbs high to head clear (13 min)
[close]

Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Francis(13 min)

Francis finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(13 min)

Duff loses posession to Stevens(20 min)

Sheedy finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Francis(20 min)

Francis is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (20 min)

Duff holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Brooking. The ref indicates a freekick (20 min)

Spoiler
McMahon flashes through the box, but no one can get a touch (20 min)
[close]

Waddle plays a beautiful cross but Yeats reads it well and clears (21 min)

Giggs holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Waddle. The ref indicates a freekick (21 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (21 min)

T.Cooper climbs high to head clear (21 min)
[close]

Keegan hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (21 min)

Ince hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (24 min)

Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Keegan(24 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (24 min)

Francis loses posession to R.James(28 min)

Sheedy hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (31 min)

Brooking finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (32 min)

Giggs finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into McMahon(33 min)

Spoiler
McMahon with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (33 min)

Goal Scored by  McMahon  for  Red1977  on  (33 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  0 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Duff holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Sheedy. The ref indicates a freekick (35 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looking to play this into the danger area (35 min)

T.Cooper climbs high to head clear (35 min)
[close]

Andy Cole finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (37 min)

Waddle plays it across the six yard box to Keegan(38 min)

Keegan finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(38 min)

Shearer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (42 min)

Waddle plays a beautiful cross but Samson reads it well and clears (43 min)

Francis finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Red1977 1  -  0 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Ince with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Giggs(47 min)

Giggs plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(46 min)

Andy Cole finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(46 min)

Francis sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (48 min)

Sheedy hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (49 min)

Duff hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (50 min)

Spoiler
Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (52 min)

Goal Scored by  Waddle  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (52 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Duff with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Andy Cole(53 min)

Andy Cole plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(51 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (51 min)

Giggs with a brilliantly weigthed ball to McMahon(53 min)

McMahon plays a beautiful cross but Terry reads it well and clears (53 min)

Francis beats R.James with a calm drop of the shoulder (57 min)

Spoiler
Francis skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (58 min)

Goal Scored by  Francis  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (58 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Andy Cole beats Stevens with a calm drop of the shoulder (63 min)

Giggs brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker slides in to win the ball (67 min)

Francis beats Samson with a calm drop of the shoulder (68 min)

Shearer beats T.Cooper with a calm drop of the shoulder (69 min)

R.James brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but T.Cooper slides in to win the ball (72 min)

Waddle holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Giggs. The ref indicates a freekick (74 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (74 min)

Stevens climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (74 min)
[close]

Duff beats Reid with a calm drop of the shoulder (74 min)

Duff hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (75 min)

Ince with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Andy Cole(76 min)

Andy Cole plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(75 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (75 min)

Keegan beats Samson with a calm drop of the shoulder (77 min)

Shearer sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (79 min)

Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Keegan(80 min)

Spoiler
Keegan collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (80 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (80 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  3 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Spoiler
Francis skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (80 min)

Goal Scored by  Francis  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (80 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  4 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Reid with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Sheedy(81 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Yeats reads it well and clears (81 min)

Keegan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Yeats slides in to win the ball (83 min)

Terry beats Andy Cole with a calm drop of the shoulder (84 min)

Francis brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but E.Hughes slides in to win the ball (85 min)

R.James brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Terry slides in to win the ball (86 min)

Waddle holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Duff. The ref indicates a freekick (88 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (88 min)

Samson climbs high to head clear (88 min)
[close]

Ince with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Shearer(88 min)

Shearer plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker reads it well and clears (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Red1977 1  -  4 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: McMahon - Waddle, Francis, Keegan, Francis
[close]

Spoiler
Category Red1977 Sheer Magnetism
Goal 1 4
Shot 9 14
Shot on Target 6 9
Successful Pass 489 493
Missed Pass 116 120
Successful Cross 3 5
Missed Crossed 2 3
Duel Won 32 31
Duel Lost 31 32
Fouls Committed 11 19
Saves 4 5
Interceptions 13 14
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Lennox bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Le Saux is in just the right place (0 min)

Aldridge takes it past Shilton with a calm drop of the shoulder (1 min)

Rush looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (2 min)

R.Jones looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (3 min)

Lorrimer skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (4 min)

Lorrimer runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen reads it well and clears (6 min)

Milner skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (6 min)

Lorrimer plays a beautiful cross into the path of Rush(8 min)

Rush finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(8 min)

Heskey takes it past Shilton with a calm drop of the shoulder (10 min)

Milner bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bruce is in just the right place (12 min)

Blanchflower turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Robson(14 min)

Spoiler
Aldridge shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (15 min)

Goal Scored by  Aldridge  for  Hazell  on  (15 min)

Score: Nicholls 0  -  1 Hazell
[close]


Robson with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Murdoch(15 min)

Murdoch runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen reads it well and clears (14 min)

Le Tissier runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Bruce reads it well and clears (17 min)

Murdoch looks to slide it between the defenders to Rush(18 min)

Rush races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (18 min)

Irwin bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.Jones is in just the right place (21 min)

Sheringham strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Blanchflower. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (22 min)

Spoiler
Robson takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (22 min)
[close]

Sheringham looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (24 min)

Murdoch looks to slide it between the defenders to Sheringham(24 min)

Sheringham with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (24 min)

McGrain sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (28 min)

Blanchflower bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Irwin is in just the right place (29 min)

Robson with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Rush(30 min)

Rush runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux reads it well and clears (25 min)

Murdoch with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Rush(30 min)

Rush plays a beautiful cross into the path of Sheringham(30 min)

Sheringham collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (30 min)

Aldridge with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Heskey(32 min)

Heskey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Bruce reads it well and clears (32 min)

Irwin turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to R.Jones(35 min)

McGrain with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lennox(36 min)

Lennox runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux reads it well and clears (36 min)

Heskey takes it past Shilton with a calm drop of the shoulder (40 min)

Sheringham bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.Jones is in just the right place (41 min)

R.Kennedy turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Robson(41 min)

Milner bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrain is in just the right place (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Nicholls 0  -  1 Hazell
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Milner with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (45 min)

Murdoch with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (47 min)

Le Tissier skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (49 min)

Lorrimer skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (51 min)

Lennox bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (52 min)

Milner with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (52 min)

Aldridge with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(54 min)

Le Tissier runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Bruce reads it well and clears (54 min)

Blanchflower with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Heskey(57 min)

Heskey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pallister reads it well and clears (57 min)

Lorrimer plays a beautiful cross into the path of Rush(64 min)

Spoiler
Rush collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (64 min)

Goal Scored by  Rush  for  Nicholls  on  (64 min)

Score: Nicholls 1  -  1 Hazell
[close]


Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross into the path of Heskey(64 min)

Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)

Rush bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (67 min)

Lennox runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.Jones reads it well and clears (67 min)

Robson looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (69 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross into the path of Heskey(71 min)

Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(71 min)

Heskey strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Shilton. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (74 min)

Spoiler
R.Kennedy to take the freekick (74 min)

Le Saux climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (74 min)
[close]

Heskey takes it past Shilton with a calm drop of the shoulder (75 min)

R.Kennedy with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Heskey(76 min)

Heskey plays a beautiful cross into the path of Aldridge(76 min)

Aldridge collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (76 min)

R.Kennedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Irwin is in just the right place (78 min)

Le Tissier takes it past Irwin with a calm drop of the shoulder (79 min)

Lorrimer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Hansen is in just the right place (83 min)

R.Kennedy turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Robson(83 min)

Irwin plays a beautiful cross into the path of Sheringham(85 min)

Sheringham finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(85 min)

Irwin with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lennox(85 min)

Lennox plays a beautiful cross into the path of Sheringham(84 min)

Sheringham finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(84 min)

Sheringham with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Murdoch(86 min)

Murdoch plays a beautiful cross into the path of Rush(81 min)

Spoiler
Rush collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (81 min)

Goal Scored by  Rush  for  Nicholls  on  (81 min)

Score: Nicholls 2  -  1 Hazell
[close]


Rush looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (88 min)

Lorrimer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Hansen is in just the right place (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Nicholls 2  -  1 Hazell

Goals Scored by: Rush, Rush - Aldridge
[close]

Spoiler
Category Nicholls Hazell
Goal 2 1
Shot 11 8
Shot on Target 6 5
Successful Pass 501 465
Missed Pass 131 128
Successful Cross 6 3
Missed Crossed 6 4
Duel Won 33 27
Duel Lost 27 33
Fouls Committed 11 18
Saves 3 4
Interceptions 16 20
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Rooney

Ramsey drives into the space and looks to release Collymore(0 min)

Spoiler
Collymore with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (0 min)

Goal Scored by  Collymore  for  Samie  on  (0 min)

Score: Samie 1  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]


G.Johnson plays a beautiful cross into the path of Beardsley(2 min)

Beardsley brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (2 min)

Rooney dribles past Southgate with good footwork (4 min)

Henderson dribles past Gemmill with good footwork (4 min)

Sterling picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (6 min)

Beardsley dribles past Souness with good footwork (6 min)

Ramsey plays a beautiful cross into the path of Collymore(7 min)

Collymore hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (7 min)

Shaw brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stones is in just the right place (10 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Martin intercepts (11 min)

Anderson clips it towards the back post, but Winterburn intercepts (14 min)

Beardsley drives into the space and looks to release Rooney(15 min)

Rooney with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (15 min)

Winterburn brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Beardsley(16 min)

Beardsley clips it towards the back post, but Shaw intercepts (15 min)

Henderson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Winterburn is in just the right place (18 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Martin intercepts (19 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (20 min)

Henderson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stones is in just the right place (20 min)

Henderson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (22 min)

Ramsey skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (23 min)

Henderson drives into the space and looks to release Houghton(24 min)

Spoiler
Houghton with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (24 min)

Goal Scored by  Houghton  for  Samie  on  (24 min)

Score: Samie 2  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Collymore skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (29 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross into the path of Beardsley(30 min)

Beardsley brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (30 min)

Sterling dribles past Ramsey with good footwork (31 min)

Souness brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stones is in just the right place (33 min)

Souness with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (35 min)

Keane brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Martin is in just the right place (38 min)

Ramsey with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (38 min)

Souness dribles past G.Johnson with good footwork (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Samie 2  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Sterling brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Martin is in just the right place (45 min)

Spoiler
Bellamy!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (45 min)

Goal Scored by  Bellamy  for  Samie  on  (45 min)

Score: Samie 3  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Martin receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Miller(47 min)

Beardsley dribles past Houghton with good footwork (48 min)

Collymore brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Houghton(48 min)

Houghton clips it towards the back post, but Stones intercepts (47 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Martin intercepts (49 min)

Rooney brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Sterling(50 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross into the path of Rooney(46 min)

Rooney hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (46 min)

Ramsey receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Miller(50 min)

Henderson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (55 min)

Collymore skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (60 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but Anderson intercepts (62 min)

Sterling plays a beautiful cross into the path of Beardsley(64 min)

Spoiler
Beardsley pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (64 min)

Goal Scored by  Beardsley  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (64 min)

Score: Samie 3  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Bellamy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stones is in just the right place (69 min)

Southgate receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by G.Johnson(73 min)

Sterling with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (74 min)

Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (77 min)

Bellamy skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (78 min)

Gemmill with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (78 min)

Ramsey with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (79 min)

Bellamy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but G.Johnson is in just the right place (79 min)

Platt gets to the ball first and is caught by Bellamy. That's a free kick in a good position (79 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looks most likely to take this... (79 min)

Martin uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (79 min)
[close]

Platt dribles past Ramsey with good footwork (80 min)

Platt plays a beautiful cross into the path of Rooney(80 min)

Spoiler
Rooney pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (80 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (80 min)

Score: Samie 3  -  2 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Souness skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (81 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but G.Johnson intercepts (83 min)

Houghton with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (84 min)

Gemmill brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Keane(86 min)

Keane clips it towards the back post, but Martin intercepts (85 min)

Bellamy with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (86 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Southgate is in just the right place (89 min)

Sterling brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Rooney(89 min)

Rooney clips it towards the back post, but Martin intercepts (89 min)

Ramsey with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Samie 3  -  2 Drinks Sangria

Goals Scored by: Collymore, Houghton, Bellamy - Beardsley, Rooney
[close]

Spoiler
Category Samie Drinks Sangria
Goal 3 2
Shot 17 10
Shot on Target 10 6
Successful Pass 548 460
Missed Pass 93 99
Successful Cross 1 5
Missed Crossed 3 7
Duel Won 30 35
Duel Lost 35 30
Fouls Committed 15 13
Saves 4 7
Interceptions 15 18
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Bellingham skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (3 min)

Speed skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (5 min)

Lineker is dispossessed by Leighton(7 min)

Bellingham skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (7 min)

Saka skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (7 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross but McNeill rises highest to beat his man (9 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross but Greig rises highest to beat his man (10 min)

Gemmell tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig slides in to win the ball (11 min)

Carrick takes it past Lampard with good footwork (14 min)

Spoiler
Dalglish!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (15 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (15 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  0 child in time
[close]


Saka carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (17 min)

Dalglish plays it first time across to J.Robertson(18 min)

J.Robertson brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (18 min)

Strachan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (18 min)

Saka plays it first time across to Lineker(19 min)

Lineker brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (19 min)

Speed picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (19 min)

Speed drives into the space and looks to release K.Dixon(20 min)

K.Dixon with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (20 min)

Saka plays it first time across to Lineker(20 min)

Lineker brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (20 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross but McNeill rises highest to beat his man (22 min)

Law skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (23 min)

Speed plays it first time across to Law(24 min)

Law finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(24 min)

Speed plays it first time across to Law(28 min)

Law finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(28 min)

Speed plays it first time across to Law(29 min)

Law brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (29 min)

Lineker is dispossessed by Leighton(30 min)

Carrick takes it past Gemmell with good footwork (33 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Jardine rises highest to beat his man (34 min)

Neville plays it first time across to Dalglish(35 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(35 min)

Dalglish carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (37 min)

Speed tries to thread the ball forward, but Hendry slides in to win the ball (38 min)

Saka carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (40 min)

Dalglish tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher slides in to win the ball (41 min)

Lineker brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to J.Robertson(43 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but O'Leary rises highest to beat his man (43 min)

Strachan brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Law(44 min)

Law plays a beautiful cross but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 1  -  0 child in time
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Strachan tries to thread the ball forward, but Hendry slides in to win the ball (45 min)

Saka brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Lineker(46 min)

Lineker plays it first time across to Saka(46 min)

Saka brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (46 min)

Spoiler
Dalglish!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (50 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (50 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  0 child in time
[close]


Lampard brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Bremner(50 min)

Bremner plays a beautiful cross but Greig rises highest to beat his man (49 min)

Strachan plays it first time across to K.Dixon(51 min)

K.Dixon brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (51 min)

Bellingham drives into the space and looks to release Dalglish(52 min)

Dalglish is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (52 min)

Lampard tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig slides in to win the ball (53 min)

J.Robertson tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher slides in to win the ball (54 min)

Strachan tries to thread the ball forward, but Hendry slides in to win the ball (56 min)

Strachan tries to thread the ball forward, but McNeill slides in to win the ball (57 min)

Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (60 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (63 min)

Dalglish plays it first time across to J.Robertson(64 min)

J.Robertson finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)

Bremner skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (65 min)

Law tries to thread the ball forward, but Hendry slides in to win the ball (68 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross but Hendry rises highest to beat his man (69 min)

Jardine plays a beautiful cross but Greig rises highest to beat his man (69 min)

Bellingham drives into the space and looks to release J.Robertson(70 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (70 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (70 min)

Score: Draex 3  -  0 child in time
[close]


Law carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (70 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross but Neville rises highest to beat his man (72 min)

Lampard carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (72 min)

K.Dixon is dispossessed by Bellingham(73 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but Butcher rises highest to beat his man (73 min)

Saka plays it first time across to Lineker(75 min)

Lineker brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (75 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but Gemmell rises highest to beat his man (80 min)

Gemmell tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig slides in to win the ball (80 min)

Bremner tries to thread the ball forward, but Hendry slides in to win the ball (84 min)

Bellingham skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (85 min)

Strachan takes it past Saka with good footwork (87 min)

Strachan drives into the space and looks to release Speed(88 min)

Speed is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 3  -  0 child in time

Goals Scored by: Dalglish, Dalglish, J.Robertson
[close]

Spoiler
Category Draex child in time
Goal 3 0
Shot 19 12
Shot on Target 13 7
Successful Pass 491 483
Missed Pass 107 102
Successful Cross 7 4
Missed Crossed 4 9
Duel Won 26 24
Duel Lost 24 26
Fouls Committed 11 8
Saves 7 10
Interceptions 26 14
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Neal plays it across the six yard box to Wright(2 min)

Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (2 min)

Brady tries to thread the ball forward, but King reads it well and clears (3 min)

Jones swings it across the box, but Keown gets there first (5 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but King gets there first (6 min)

Young swings it across the box, but Neal gets there first (8 min)

Charles tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher reads it well and clears (9 min)

Joe Cole with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (9 min)

Carragher is dispossessed by Charles(11 min)

Brady bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Mackay. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (12 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (12 min)

Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (12 min)
[close]

Charles looks to slide it between the defenders to Whelan(13 min)

Whelan with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (13 min)

Jones swings it across the box, but Carragher gets there first (16 min)

Charles plays the ball down the wing to Whelan(17 min)

Whelan plays it across the six yard box to Charles(16 min)

Spoiler
Charles controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (16 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (16 min)

Score: Popcorn 0  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Barry shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (20 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Jones gets there first (20 min)

Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Young(22 min)

Young stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (22 min)

Whelan with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (22 min)

Wright bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Young. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (23 min)

Spoiler
Gascoigne looks most likely to take this... (23 min)

Alexander-Arnold reads it well to clear the ball (23 min)
[close]

Wright bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Young. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (25 min)

Spoiler
Gascoigne looks most likely to take this... (25 min)

Neal heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (25 min)
[close]

Joe Cole bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Case. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (28 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (28 min)

King reads it well to clear the ball (28 min)
[close]

Charles finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (29 min)

Gascoigne finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (30 min)

Alexander-Arnold plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(30 min)

Fowler brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (30 min)

Joe Cole finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (34 min)

Young with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (39 min)

Spoiler
Joe Cole skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (39 min)

Goal Scored by  Joe Cole  for  Popcorn  on  (39 min)

Score: Popcorn 1  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Young plays it across the six yard box to Brady(40 min)

Brady stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (40 min)

Jones tries to thread the ball forward, but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (42 min)

Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Young(43 min)

Young brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (43 min)

Barry beats Gascoigne with a calm drop of the shoulder (43 min)

Joe Cole tries to thread the ball forward, but King reads it well and clears (43 min)

Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Charles(43 min)

Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Popcorn 1  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Gascoigne tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher reads it well and clears (46 min)

Neal swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole gets there first (49 min)

Hargreaves tries to thread the ball forward, but Jones reads it well and clears (52 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Thompson gets there first (53 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Thompson gets there first (58 min)

Young bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Case. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (63 min)

Spoiler
Barry looks most likely to take this... (63 min)

Keown climbs highest to win the ball, and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (63 min)

Goal Scored by  Keown  for  Popcorn  on  (63 min)

Score: Popcorn 2  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Charles plays the ball down the wing to Wright(64 min)

Wright plays it across the six yard box to Charles(64 min)

Charles brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (64 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Thompson gets there first (67 min)

Young shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (67 min)

Neal plays it across the six yard box to Charles(69 min)

Charles brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (69 min)

Joe Cole bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Mackay. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (70 min)

Spoiler
Barry looks most likely to take this... (70 min)

King reads it well to clear the ball (70 min)
[close]

Case tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher reads it well and clears (71 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but King gets there first (71 min)

Brady beats Mackay with a calm drop of the shoulder (72 min)

Brady bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Whelan. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (73 min)

Spoiler
Barry looks most likely to take this... (73 min)

Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (73 min)
[close]

Brady with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (74 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Neal gets there first (76 min)

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but Carragher gets there first (76 min)

Case beats Brady with a calm drop of the shoulder (76 min)

Jones swings it across the box, but Carragher gets there first (76 min)

Jones swings it across the box, but Keown gets there first (77 min)

Brady with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (77 min)

Ashley Cole swings it across the box, but King gets there first (78 min)

Young swings it across the box, but Jones gets there first (78 min)

Fowler tries to thread the ball forward, but Thompson reads it well and clears (84 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but King gets there first (84 min)

Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(84 min)

Wright brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (84 min)

Case finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (85 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but Jones gets there first (85 min)

Keown beats Case with a calm drop of the shoulder (86 min)

Brady with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (87 min)

Brady plays the ball down the wing to Fowler(87 min)

Fowler swings it across the box, but King gets there first (86 min)

Mackay is dispossessed by Brady(88 min)

Joe Cole tries to thread the ball forward, but Thompson reads it well and clears (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  1 Betty Blue

Goals Scored by: Joe Cole, Keown - Charles
[close]

Spoiler
Category Popcorn Betty Blue
Goal 2 1
Shot 12 8
Shot on Target 6 4
Successful Pass 526 399
Missed Pass 133 150
Successful Cross 4 6
Missed Crossed 13 6
Duel Won 30 25
Duel Lost 25 30
Fouls Committed 15 12
Saves 2 4
Interceptions 23 33
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
Squeaky bum time against DS. But the Phalanx moves on.
